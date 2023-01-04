MILTON — With only one starter back from a year ago, Milton coach Phil Davis knew his Black Panthers would have to go through some growing pains this season.
However, games like Tuesday's conference matchup against Montoursville, despite how lopsided it turned out to be, should prove to serve Milton's young players well down the road.
The Black Panthers certainly took their lumps in the Heartland-II matchup against the Warriors, who ran out to a big lead and never looked back in taking a 54-22 Heartland-II victory in The Jungle.
"We're super young and we have a lot of really inexperienced players - we only have one kid (junior forward Abbey Kitchen) that returned from last year who played any varsity minutes," said Davis. "We're asking a lot of Abbey, but I'm really pleased with the way our kids are progressing.
"They are playing hard, but we are a little limited in our basketball skills right now, so we have some work to do offensively, but I think our effort is there every night," added Milton's coach.
And, as expected, with inexperience comes mistakes, specifically turnovers.
Milton (2-7) had eight turnovers compared to just four points in the opening quarter as Montoursville (5-3) got out to a 17-4 lead.
The Black Panthers improved their scoring output in quarters two and three, with nine points coming in the third. Sophomore guard Erin Hess tallied all four of her points in the third period for Milton.
Freshman guard Kiley Long led Milton with six points to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Kitchen added five points and six rebounds, plus junior center Brianna Gordner chipped in four points and four rebounds.
"(Playing varsity) is a big step up from eighth grade basketball, but you just got to keep plugging away at it. Our schedule doesn't get any easier in the next few weeks, so we'll just keep working hard," said Davis. "I thought our man-to-man defense wasn't too bad overall, but I don't think we matched up really well against Montoursville."
Another facet of the game that also hampered the Black Panthers on the night was the fact they missed a lot of easy shots around the basket.
That, too, will get better with more experience.
"We had a lot of good looks, but we couldn't finish them. Montoursville finished everything, but that's the way it works sometimes in basketball. But I'm happy with how we played, and the looks that we did get I thought were good looks, but we just got to learn how to finish them," said Davis.
"I'm not sure the girls quite understand the magnitude of some of the games they're in and the caliber of teams that they are playing - just because they are so inexperienced. Hopefully we'll make them realize and see, hey, we can move forward and play with some other teams the rest of the year and see where we go from there."
Next up for Milton is a home game against Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Montoursville 54, Milton 22
Montoursville 19 14 11 12 – 54
Jill Stone 1 2-2 4; Syd Stone 2 2-4 6; May Neiman 1 0-0 2; Alana Marchioni 4 1-2 12; Emma Wood 1 0-0 3; Shyanne Klemick 5 0-0 11; Nyla Kutney 2 0-0 4; Emily George 0 0-0 0; Maddy Labatch 2 1-2 5; Kayleigh Sheleman 1 0-0 3; Ashlynn Loe 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 6-10 54.
3-point goals: Marchioni 3, Wood, Klemick, Sheleman.
Kiley Long 3 0-2 6; Calyn Stork 0 0-0 0; Emma King 0 0-0 0; Maddie Zeiber 0 0-2 0; Brianna Gordner 1 2-2 4; Camryn Hoover 1 1-2 3; Abbey Kitchen 2 1-2 5; Tori Gordner 0 0-0 0; Erin Hess 2 0-0 4; Elizabeth Schrock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-10 22.
JV score: Montoursville, 25-17.
