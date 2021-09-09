DANVILLE — It’s Harvest Festival week, and that means it’s Tomato Bowl time for Milton’s football team. While the Black Panthers won’t be playing at their quickly rising new stadium, the desire to hoist the tomatos will be no less when Holy Redeemer makes the trek to Danville at 7 Friday evening.
The Wyoming Valley-based Royals enter Friday’s game 0-2, having dropped two road games — a 34-28 loss at Holy Cross and an 54-14 loss at Mid Valley.
Milton, on the other hand, is 2-0 and winners of three straight dating back to last year. A team that scored just 52 points over the entire pandemic-abbreviated season a year ago has already amassed 87 points through two games this fall season and boasts an explosive offensive with talented playmakers all over the field.
And, Milton is young. Quarterback and playmaker Xzavier Minium is a junior. Running backs Peyton Rearick, a sophomore, and Chris Doyle, a freshman, provide speed and power to the running game.
In fact, just 10 seniors pepper the Milton roster.
Coach Phil Davis acknowledged his wealth of talented playmakers following last week’s 48-14 win over neighbor and rival Warrior Run. Though the Black Panthers have relied largely on the run thus far, Minium — in his first year under center — looked confident rolling out of the pocket. His decision making was good when it came to running or passing.
Defensively, Milton was aggressive, and quick to the ball. There were a couple moments where Warrior Run’s pass game found some room, but much of that credit should go to Warrior Run senior wideout Derek Thomas, who just found a way to make plays.
Milton fans have reason to be excited with a quick start out of the gates. It’s entirely reasonable to believe the Panthers will be 5-0 when it begins a gauntlet of a second half that includes games against Central Mountain, Shamokin, Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg.
