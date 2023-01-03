LEWISBURG — Alex Timmerman scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the first half as the Bucknell men’s basketball team built a 38-30 halftime advantage, but Boston U. used a 30-12 run to open the second half and defeated the Bison 69-61 Monday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. Xander Rice joined Timmerman in double figures with 10 points, notching his 16th consecutive game with at least 10 points.

Jonas Harper led the Terriers with 17 points, while Walter Whyte added 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Rice added five rebounds and four assists to his 10 points, while Andre Screen totaled nine points, six rebounds, and five assists.

