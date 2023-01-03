LEWISBURG — Alex Timmerman scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the first half as the Bucknell men’s basketball team built a 38-30 halftime advantage, but Boston U. used a 30-12 run to open the second half and defeated the Bison 69-61 Monday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. Xander Rice joined Timmerman in double figures with 10 points, notching his 16th consecutive game with at least 10 points.
Jonas Harper led the Terriers with 17 points, while Walter Whyte added 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Rice added five rebounds and four assists to his 10 points, while Andre Screen totaled nine points, six rebounds, and five assists.
It was a tale of two halves for the Bison (7-8, 0-2 PL), who shot 51.9 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jake van der Heijden and Jack Forrest capped a 17-4 run and gave Bucknell a 21-11 lead. The Bison led by as many as 13 at 38-25 after two Screen free throws with 1:44 left, but the Terriers (8-7, 1-1 PL) scored the last five points of the half to pull within eight and then dominated the first 13 minutes of the second half.
Bucknell came into the game in a team-wide shooting slump from long range, and after hitting 5 of 13 from deep in the first half went just 1-for-11 in the second. Boston University grabbed its first lead since 7-6 when Ethan Brittain-Watts hit a 3-pointer to give the Terriers a 47-46 advantage. Brittain-Watts hit another one from the arc to stretch the margin to five, and then Whyte’s trey at the 7:17 mark gave the Terriers a 60-50 lead.
Bucknell kept Boston University scoreless for the next 2:37 and pulled within four on Ian Motta’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 4:27 to play. Bucknell had a chance to get closer, but Motta’s pull-up jumper from the elbow was off the mark, and then Caelan Jones, who was big for the Terriers down the stretch, connected on his third 3-pointer of the day.
Rice was fouled on an 18-footer and turned it into a 3-point play, but Jones answered with a tough runner in the lane. Timmerman made it a four-point game for the third time at 65-61 with a pair of free throws with 2:42 to play, but those would be Bucknell’s final points of the game.
The Bison got two straight shots but missed two open jumpers that would have cut into that four-point deficit, and then Whyte scored in the lane to make it 67-61 with 54 seconds left. Bucknell turned the ball over on its final three possessions and could get no closer.
Bucknell shot 42.6 percent from the field and finished 6-for-24 from 3-point range. The Bison were recently a top-10 team nationally in 3-point accuracy but are now just 15-for-68 (.221) over the last three games.
Boston University shot 43.6 percent overall and 10-for-25 from the arc. The Terriers outrebounded the Bison 36-29 and turned 10 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points.
Bucknell plays at home again on Thursday against Lehigh at 7 p.m.
Boston University 69, Bucknell 61
Zink 1-3 5-6 7, Brittain-Watts 2-7 1-1 7, Harper 6-8 1-2 17, Tynen 1-5 2-5 4, Whyte 5-11 2-5 13, Brewster 3-6 0-0 6, Jones 4-8 0-0 11, Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Chimezie 2-4 0-0 4, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-55 11-19 69.
Motta 2-4 2-2 8, Screen 3-6 3-4 9, Timmerman 6-10 2-3 14, Edmonds 2-8 0-0 5, Rice 4-13 2-3 10, van der Heijden 3-7 0-0 8, Forrest 2-5 0-0 5, Fulton 0-0 0-0 0, Bascoe 1-1 0-0 2, Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-54 9-12 61.
Halftime: Bucknell 38-30. 3-point goals: Boston U. 10-25 (Harper 4-6, Jones 3-6, Brittain-Watts 2-3, Whyte 1-4, Brewster 0-2, Morales 0-2, Tynen 0-2), Bucknell 6-24 (Motta 2-3, van der Heijden 2-5, Forrest 1-4, Edmonds 1-6, Timmerman 0-1, Rice 0-5). Rebounds: Boston U. 34 (Zink 9), Bucknell 27 (Screen 6). Assists: Boston U. 15 (Tynen 5), Bucknell 14 (Screen 5). Total fouls: Boston U. 12, Bucknell 14. A: 1,001.
