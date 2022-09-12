UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Football defeated Ohio, 46-10, in its 2022 home opener at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Nicholas Singleton had a breakout-performance with 10 carries for 179 yards, including 70 and 44-yard touchdowns and a 48-yard run. Singleton’s first career touchdown was the longest run since Journey Brown’s 85-yard run versus Pitt in 2019. His 179 yards are a school record for a Beaver Stadium debut.
Singleton became the first Nittany Lion with multiple 40+ yard touchdown runs in a game since Larry Johnson at Indiana on Nov. 16, 2002 (touchdown runs of 41, 43 and 69 yards). He is the first Nittany Lion with three 40+ yard runs in a game since Johnson’s performance against Indiana (runs of 41, 41, 43 and 69).
Penn State produced 572 net total yards, 234 on the ground and 338 in the air. Sean Clifford was 19-for-27 passing for 213 yards and a touchdown along with a carry for 12 yards. Seventeen Nittany Lions registered at least one catch, led by Parker Washington with four for 60 yards.
The Nittany Lions limited the Bobcats to just 264 yards, 16 first downs and just one play over 20 yards, a 25-yard run. Tyler Elsdon had a team-high six tackles, and Dominic DeLuca collected a team-high five solo tackles.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Nittany Lions got on the board first as a 12-play, 77-yard drive finished with a 1-yard touchdown rush by Clifford. The redshirt senior completed all six passes attempted on the drive, tallying 62 yards. The drive included a 38-yard reception by Washington and a 15-yard grab by Tyler Warren. Clifford had a 15-yard run to setup his touchdown rush. Penn State led 7-0 with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.
Penn State needed just one play to score on its next drive as Singleton ran 70 yards for his first career touchdown. A 15-yard face mask penalty on a Singleton rush attempt set up his long run that doubled the Nittany Lions’ lead with 2:28 left in the opening quarter.
Unable to score on a third-straight possession, Penn State responded with a safety on Ohio’s first play of its drive, the Nittany Lions’ first safety since 2018 at Pitt. Pinned at the one-yard line after a 45-yard punt by Barney Amor, the Bobcats botched a handoff in the endzone and were able to jump on the ball before a Nittany Lions’ defender could.
Penn State added a field goal with 5:14 remaining in the second quarter. Starting at its own 43-yard line after forcing a turnover on downs, the Nittany Lions moved the ball down to the redzone on 10 plays before Jake Pinegar’s 25-yard kick.
Ohio got on the board in its final possession of the first half. The Bobcats turned in an eight-play, 75-yard drive capitalized by a one-yard rushing touchdown by Sieh Bangura. Ohio’s offensive attack was buoyed by two trick plays, a lateral to Bangura off a short catch by Sam Wiglusz for 15 yards and a 17-yard pass from wide receiver Jacoby Jones to the quarterback Kurtis Rourke to get on the one-yard line.
Starting at its own 22-yard line with 1:29 left in the first half, Penn State effectively ran its two-minute offense for a 7-yard touchdown throw from Clifford to Mitchell Tinsley with 15 seconds left. Clifford made eight competitions for all 78 yards gained on the drive, including a 34-yard catch to Washington that preceded Tinsley’s touchdown.
The Nittany Lions recorded the first score of the second half with a 32-yard pass from Drew Allar to Omari Evans for both of their first collegiate touchdowns with 9:25 left in the third quarter. Starting from their 30-yard line, the five-play drive took only two minutes and eight seconds, which was aided by a 7-yard catch by Washington and 15-yard roughing the passer penalty added to it.
Singleton’s second touchdown of 44 yards made it 40-7 with 4:33 left in the third quarter. All three plays in the 52-yard drive were Singleton rushes.
Penn’s State’s final touchdown was Allar’s second touchdown, a 28-yard pass to Khalil Dinkins for his first career touchdown a minute and 16 seconds into the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions orchestrated a 55-yard drive on nine plays, and the freshman quarterback accounted for all but one yard with four rushes for 17 yards and three completions for 37 yards.
Ohio notched a 21-yard field goal to complete a 15-play, 76-yard drive with 6:50 left in the game.
VMI 24, Bucknell 14
LEXINGTON, Va. – Junior quarterback Nick Semptimphelter came off the bench to throw two second-half touchdown passes, but Bucknell could not climb all the way back from a 24-point deficit and fell 24-14 at VMI on Saturday at rain-soaked Foster Stadium.
Down 21-0 at the half and 24-0 after Jerry Rice’s 39-yard field goal with 9:33 left in the third quarter, the Bison got back into the game with a couple of scoring drives.
Semptimphelter capped an eight-play drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rushawn Baker out of the backfield with 1:05 left in the third period. The two-point conversion was off the mark.
QB Seth Morgan had the ball slip out of his throwing hand on the second play of VMI’s next possession, and Patrick Quinlivan recovered at the Keydets’ 40-yard line. Moments after the turnover, Akeyo Ayungo made a spectacular catch on the right sideline with a defender in his face, moving the ball to the 5-yard line. On 3rd-and-goal from the 4, Semptimphelter picked out tight end Kyle Fontes in the back of the end zone.
This time the Bison hit the two-point conversion, with Josh Gary catching a pass in the flat before powering through a defender into the end zone to make it 24-14 with 13:04 to play.
The Bucknell defense forced a turnover on downs and a punt later in the fourth quarter but could not get any closer.
Semptimphelter ended up 9 for 18 passing while accumulating 95 yards, including 34 yards on the Ayungo connection. Ethan Grady, who started the game at quarterback, was 10 for 20 with 54 yards.
VMI ended up out-gaining the Bison 326 to 178, racking up 178 yards on the ground and 148 through the air. Bucknell ended up winning the turnover battle thanks to a Gavin Pringle interception with under two minutes remaining in the first half. The senior finished with four pass breakups as well.
The Bison fell to 0-2 after last week’s one-point overtime loss to Towson, and now they will prepare for a trip to FBS opponent Central Michigan next week.
Lycoming 21, Lebanon Valley 20
ANNVILLE, Pa. – Sophomore Heath Jones caught a pair of touchdowns, the last with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter and Lycoming’s defense stalled a Lebanon Valley drive at the 35-yard line to lift the Warriors to a non-conference win at Arnold Field on Saturday.
An interception by junior Hunter Campbell got the Warriors (1-1) into business at the 43-yard line with 1:40 left in the third quarter. The Warriors converted three times on third down in the resulting 12-play drive, with Shemory finding Jones for his second touchdown of the day from two yards out on the last third down to tie the game at 20 before junior Ian Plankenhorn gave the Warriors the lead with the extra point.
Lebanon Valley (0-4) couldn’t get across midfield on its next two drives before getting the ball back at their own 27 with 3:11 left. A pass interference call got the ball to the Lycoming 38, but after a short completion, a pair of penalties left the Dutchmen at the 50 yard line and facing 3-and-22. A five-yard pickup before an incompletion ensured the Warrior win.
Jones rushed 16 times for 84 yards and he caught three passes for 13 yards and two scores. Senior quarterback Elijah Shemory went 15-of-29 for 174 yards and three scores in the air and he rushed 19 times for 42 yards. Senior Aaron Wolcott had three catches for 26 yards and sophomore Brandon Timothy had two catches for 56 yards and a score.
The Warriors now enter their bye week before heading to Albright to open Middle Atlantic Conference play on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 12 p.m.
Bloomsburg 42, Clarion 3
BLOOMSBURG — Freshman quarterback KJ Riley, a Danville High grad, played like a seasoned veteran as he led Bloomsburg to an impressive 42-3 win over Clarion at Redman Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Huskies improved to 1-1 on the year while the Golden Eagles fell to 0-2.
Riley was as efficient as any coach would want his signal caller as he went 11-for-13 for 258 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 64 yards on six carries and another score. Riley found seven different targets in three quarters of action.
Junior quarterback David LePoidevin took over play-calling duties for most of the fourth quarter and went 3-for-3 with 25 yards and a three-yard scramble for a touchdown.
Sophomore Kaleb Monaco continues to impress in his second season with the Huskies as he picked up 62 yards on the ground on 11 carries and caught a 62-yard pass for a touchdown. Sophomore Jerry Griffen-Batchler caught four passes for 49 yards, while Owen Anderson had three catches for 48 yards and a score. Matthew Bowes caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Tyshaun Pollard and Nas Jones each had a touchdown catch, with Pollard pulling in a 40-yard catch and run for the score and Jones catching a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Adam Burkhart led the Huskies with eight tackles, and Quentin Gaskill finished with six and two broken-up passes.
The Huskies hit the road for the first time in 2022 when they travel to Edinboro next Saturday for their final non-conference game of the season. Kickoff is set for 12 pm against the Fighting Scots.
