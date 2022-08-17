WILLIAMSPORT (AP) — A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah was in critical condition Tuesday with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex.
Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. The Little League World Series is set to begin Wednesday in Williamsport. His dad, Jace Oliverson, is an assistant coach on the team.
“I’ve always been a firm believer of prayer and the power that comes with it, and I feel like if people continue to rally around us that he will make a full recovery,” Oliverson told KSL-TV. “Right now it’s slow. They keep telling me it’s a cross-country race.”
Oliverson gave an update on his son’s condition through Facebook and said doctors told him his son had punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and needed a piece of skull removed.
Oliverson and wife Nancy are with their son at the hospital.
The boy’s uncle has served as family spokesperson and told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Easton fell off the bed while he was sleeping and hit his head.
“We're just at point now where he's just in recovery,” Spencer Beck said in a phone interview. “The teammates heard him fall, thank goodness. When they got into surgery, the doctor talked to Jace and said had he not gotten into surgery but 30 minutes later, he would have been dead.”
Beck said Easton is still using a breathing tube.
Little League World Series officials released a statement Tuesday that said they spoke with the Oliverson family and “were pleased to hear that his medical team remains encouraged by his progress.”
The Santa Clara team was the first from Utah to make the Little League World Series. Snow Canyon is scheduled to play its first game Friday against the winner of teams from Massachusetts and Tennessee.
“As hard as it will be to not have Easton out there playing, they're still from this community, this is still a historical moment for the state, for Little League and for our community,” Beck said. “We're cheering them on and maybe they'll have a little inspiration from Easton and they'll go win it all. That would be awesome.”
The family has set up a Venmo account for the kid nicknamed “Tank” to help with bills and expenses.
“We want to make sure when Easton wakes up, he's mentally there for us and can progress from there,” Beck said.
Breanna Stewart earns AP WNBA Player of the Year honors
Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game. This season, her efforts culminated in more career milestones.
The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
Stewart received six votes for AP Player of the Year by the 10-member media panel narrowly edging A'ja Wilson, who received the other four votes. Stewart is the first two-time winner of the award since the AP voting began in 2016.
“It's an honor to be recognized as the best in the league,” said Stewart, who also was the 2018 player of the year. “Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we're motivated by more and that's trying to win a championship.”
Stewart's fourth-seeded Seattle Storm begin their playoff run on Thursday in a best-of-three series against Washington.
The WNBA will announce its league awards over the course of the postseason, which begins Wednesday.
Wilson was selected as the AP's Defensive Player of the Year, edging Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud. Wilson anchored the Aces' defense, averaging 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals a game.
Her Aces' teammate Jackie Young was chosen the most improved player.
Tanisha Wright became the first former WNBA player to win the AP Coach of the Year award. She was one of six former players to be head coaches in the league this season — five led their teams to the playoffs.
“It's good practice to have former players on the bench whether they are head coaches or assistant coaches,” Wright said. “We've come up through the fire and put our stamp on the WNBA. I'm proud to be part of that group of players that have played in this league and impacted it in a different way now.”
Other AP winners included:
— Sixth Woman of the Year. Brionna Jones was a unanimous choice a year after winning the AP's Most Improved Player. She averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals for Connecticut.
— Comeback Player of the Year. Alyssa Thomas earned the award after missing all but two games during the regular season last year because of an Achilles injury that she suffered in January 2021. Thomas averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
— Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard was the No. 1 pick of the Atlanta Dream and a near unanimous choice the award. Howard averaged 16.2 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, helping Atlanta win six more games than last season.
“Rhy put us on her back and made a statement for herself and the organization and franchise,” Wright said. “Carry that load and do it with the grace and poise she did it with, I'm super proud of her and her accomplishments.”
— All Rookie Team. Howard was joined on the AP all-rookie team by Shakira Austin of Washington, Rebekah Gardner of Chicago, NaLyssa Smith of Indiana and Sam Thomas of Phoenix.
— All-WNBA Teams. Stewart and Wilson were unanimous first-team selections. Joining them on the first-team are Candace Parker, Chicago; Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas; and Sabrina Ionescu, New York. The second team: Jonquel Jones, Connecticut; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles; Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut; Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago; and Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.