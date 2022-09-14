WILLIAMSPORT — For the eighth time in the last nine years, the Lycoming College men’s soccer team has earned a regional ranking from the United Soccer Coaches, sitting seventh in the opening Region IV ranking, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The Warriors (2-1-2 overall) have opened the year with a pair of games against teams in the opening rankings, including a 1-1 draw with 12th-ranked Johns Hopkins. The team also lost, 1-0, to Region IV’s fifth-ranked Rowan University on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Lycoming has once again relied on a stingy defense that has allowed just three goals through the first five games, with sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke tossing a pair of shutouts against Mount St. Mary and Haverford. The team has not allowed more than a goal yet.
The Warriors have become a regular in the United Soccer Coaches Regional Rankings under 10th-year head coach Nate Gibboney, earning a Mid-Atlantic Region ranking at the end of the 2013 season before rising as high as fourth in 2014, second in 2015, seventh in 2016, first in 2017 and second in 2018. In 2021, the Warriors reached as high as seventh in the first Region IV rankings.
The Warriors host Lancaster Bible College tonight at 6 p.m. at UPMC Field. The team will be out for win No. 110 in the career of Coach Gibboney, which would tie him with Scott Kennell (2000-10) for the most in program history.
Bloomsburg women’s soccer jumps to No. 22 in national poll
BLOOMSBURG — For the second straight week, the Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team made a leap in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll as the Huskies jumped up three spots and were voted as the No. 22 team in the country on Tuesday.
Bloomsburg (5-1, 3-1 PSAC East) moved up three spots in the national poll a week after the team posted a pair of shutout victories over Shepherd (W, 3-0) and Millersville (W, 2-0).
The squad entered the national poll for the first time this season last Tuesday when they were polled as the 25th team in the nation. The squad’s only loss on the year is to West Chester, who was voted as the No. 5 team in the country in this week’s poll.
Bloomsburg will have a big matchup with national poll implications with their next outing on Wednesday evening, which is when the Huskies host No. 14 Kutztown (4-0-1, 3-0-1 PSAC East) at Steph Pettit Stadium. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM.
Lycoming’s Green named MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – Scoring her first career hat trick as well as posting six goals in a four-win week to help the Lycoming College women’s soccer team to its best start in program history, senior midfielder Bella Green earned her first MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week award of the season on Monday.
Green scored six goals over the course of four games in six days, all Lycoming wins, to help her move into second in Division III in goals (8) and assists (16). She recorded her first career hat trick in a 4-0 win against Keuka and had a pair of goals in a 4-0 win over Mount Aloysius before ending the week with a header goal in 12 minutes of play against SUNY Delhi.
Green also became the seventh player in program history to reach 20 career goals and 50 career points during the week.
Green won two MAC Freedom Player of the Week awards in September 2021, as she became the first Warrior to post double-digit goals and assists in the same season during her junior year.
The Warriors return to the field today when they travel to Marymount for a 4 p.m. kickoff in Arlington, Va., looking for a school-record sixth straight win.
Bucknell’s Jenna Hall named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week
LEWISBURG — Bucknell junior Jenna Hall earned Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week honors on Monday, one day after she kept a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at 17th-ranked West Virginia.
Hall backstopped a terrific all-around defensive effort in Morgantown, making six saves while commanding the box with several other breakups of services into the area.
Bucknell limited West Virginia to 13 total shots in the game and secured a point against a nationally ranked team for the first time in team history.
Hall now has two solo shutouts and another combined clean sheet with Kaylee Donnelly this season. Hall has conceded only two goals in 360 minutes of action, and one of those came on a penalty kick at Towson. She now has 10 career solo shutouts.
Hall’s 0.50 goals-against average and .900 save percentage both lead the Patriot League. Her save percentage also ranks 17th nationally.
This is Hall’s third career Goalkeeper of the Week citation, as she has now had one in each of her three collegiate seasons.
The Bison are 3-3-1 heading into Patriot League play. The league opener is coming up on Friday night at Navy, a matchup of the sides picked 1-2 in the preseason poll. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Bucknell’s 1-0 overtime win in last year’s Patriot League Tournament semifinals in Annapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.