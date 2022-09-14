WILLIAMSPORT — For the eighth time in the last nine years, the Lycoming College men’s soccer team has earned a regional ranking from the United Soccer Coaches, sitting seventh in the opening Region IV ranking, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Warriors (2-1-2 overall) have opened the year with a pair of games against teams in the opening rankings, including a 1-1 draw with 12th-ranked Johns Hopkins. The team also lost, 1-0, to Region IV’s fifth-ranked Rowan University on Sunday, Sept. 11.

