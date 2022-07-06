SELINSGROVE — Mifflinburg’s 8-10 All-Star softball team was able to make one comeback against Snyder County in Tuesday’s District 13 elimination bracket game.
But when the time came for Mifflinburg to make another response when Snyder County retook the lead, the Union County All-Stars came up empty.
Snyder County scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 9-6 victory over Mifflinburg at East Snyder Park.
“Yes, the girls battled. It was a hard-fought game that the girls played very hard in. I’m very proud of them,” said Mifflinburg manager Kevin Roush. “The girls worked hard in every game they played in, and in everything they did. I’m very excited and happy for them.”
Snyder County got the early advantage when it took a 3-0 lead in the first. An infield RBI single by Kenley Norman keyed the inning.
Mifflinburg bounced back with five runs in the second thanks with help from a two-run double by Chloe Hommel. Ava Gangloff would also score on an error, plus Sara Gangloff scored on a passed ball and Aaliyah Delsite later added an RBI walk to make the score 5-3.
And at that moment, Roush thought his team could pull off the win against Snyder County.
“I was thinking that we could do this, and that the girls have (a chance),” said Mifflinburg’s manager, whose team was shutout by Central Columbia 15-0 in the first game. “The girls just proved to everybody that they could do it, but we had a couple innings there where we threw the ball around.”
A passed ball in the bottom of the second inning and a wild pitch in the third helped Snyder County tie the game at 5-all.
Mifflinburg went back in front in the fourth when Aubrey Dowhower scored on a fielder’s choice.
Snyder County however took the lead for good in the fifth when the team scored three runs off wild pitches and another off a double steal that resulted in a 9-6 lead.
And as he saw his team’s lead evaporate, Roush tried to keep his girls into the game so they could vie for a possible comeback.
“I didn’t want the girls to get down on themselves, and I tried to keep their spirits up. That’s all you can do,” said Roush. “We’re here to have fun, and we’re here to learn. That’s what I’ve been telling the girls all season long.”
Snyder County relief pitcher Veyda Trego shut Mifflinburg from the third inning on. She struck out 10 batters and allowed just one run and no hits to get the victory.
“(Trego coming in) did change the game, but it didn’t,” said Roush. “Trego was pitching the same way (that starting pitcher Madi Kerstetter was). She was throwing the ball maybe just a little harder, but nothing that these girls couldn’t handle.
“They got some hits off her and it fussed her for a bit, but Snyder County out-hit us,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
Regardless of the loss, Roush hopes the game motivates the girls moving forward — especially those back to the 8-10 team.
“Some of these girls will be back next year, and some will be moving up,” said Roush. “This game should give them experience and confidence. It’s all about confidence.”
In other District 13 Little League action Tuesday, Mifflinburg’s 8-10 baseball team fell to Berwick, 8-5, in an elimination bracket game at Ber-Vaughn Park in Berwick.
District 13 Little League
8-10 Softball
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Snyder County 9, Mifflinburg 6
Mifflinburg 050 100 — 6-4-3
Snyder Co. 311 04x — 9-7-2
McKenna Roush and Aaliyah Delsite. Madi Kerstetter, Veyda Trego (2) and Keegan Fultz.
WP: Trego. LP: Roush.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Ava Gangloff, 1-for-3; Aubrey Dowhower, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 2 runs scored; Chloe Hommel, 2-for-3, double, walk, 2 RBI, run; Avery Kline, 2 walks; Sara Gangloff, walk, run; Brooklynn Hawkins, walk, run; Roush, walk; Delsite, walk, RBI.
Top Snyder County hitters: Kerstetter, 2-for-3, run scored; Fultz, 2-for-3; Kenley Norman, 1-for-2, walk, run, RBI; Trego, 2 walks, run; Alexus Will, walk, run; Brooklyn Middleswarth, 1-for-1, run; Ali Shaffer, walk, run; Olivia Maneval, walk, run.
