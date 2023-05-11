TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run's offense couldn't keep up with Mount Carmel's as the Red Tornadoes rolled to the Heartland-III victory Wednesday.
Mount Carmel (13-3 overall) put a five-spot on the board in the fourth, but a three-run fifth inning by Warrior Run (7-9) got the Defenders back in the game as they only trailed by one.
Stone Allison hit a two-run single and Isaiah Betz had an RBI single in the fifth for Warrior Run.
The Defenders continued to keep the game close with two more runs in the sixth. Griff Harrington hit into a fielder's choice to plate Aden Lewis and James Keifer.
The Red Tornadoes, however, put the game away with three runs in the seventh.
Harrington finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hosts Milton at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mount Carmel 11, Warrior Run 6
At Warrior Run
Mt. Carmel 000 503 3 – 11-13-1
Warrior Run 001 032 0 – 6-4-2
Owen Reese, Mason Sheesley (4), Landon Polcyn (6), Gabe Engel (7), Aden Lewis. Jonas Bettleyon, Noah Shimko (5) and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Bettleyon. LP: Reese.
Top Mount Carmel hitters: Johnny Morgante, 2-for-4, double, walk, 3 runs scored, RBI; Damien Milewski, 3 walks, run; Colin Lokitis, 3-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Drew Yagodzinskie, 1-for-4, walk, RBI; Lasko, 3-for-4, double, walk, 2 RBI, run; Brayden Brinkash, 1-for-3, walk, run; Evan Bronkoski, 1-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, run; Bettleyon, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Lukas Carpenter, 1-for-4, RBI, run.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Griffen Harrington, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run scored; Engel, 2 walks, run; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-4, RBI; Stone Allison, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Sheesley, walk; Lewis, walk, run; James Keifer, 2 walks, 2 runs; Cohen Zechman, 2 walks, run.
Mifflinburg 15,
Penns Valley 1 (5 innings)
SPRING MILLS - The Wildcats exploded for 10 runs in the second inning to blow out the Rams in the nonleague matchup.
Zeb Hufnagle had one of many run-scoring hits in the second for Mifflinburg (13-5). He drove in Andrew Diehl with a double to get the inning started.
Diehl, Zach Wertman, Kaiden Kmett, Jarrett Miller, and Tanner Zimmerman all had RBI singles in the second.
Diehl finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI, plus Troy Dressler batted 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI. Hufnagle, Wertman, and Kmett all had two hits in the game for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 15, Penns Valley 1 (5 innings)
At Penns Valley
Mifflinburg 2(10)0 12 – 15-14-1
Penns Valley 100 00 – 1-4-4
Lucas Whittaker and Zach Kerstetter. Shawley, Lieb (2) and Brodzina.
WP: Whittaker. LP: Shawley.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 3-for-4, double, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Zeb Hufnagle, 2-for-3, double, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Lucas Kurtz, 1-for-2, run; Troy Dressler, 3-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, run; Whittaker, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Zach Wertman, 2-for-3, 2 walks, 3 RBI, run; Kaiden Kmett, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Derek Hackenberg, 1-for-1, RBI; Kerstetter, 3 walks, run; Jarrett Miller, walk, RBI, run; Tanner Zimmerman, walk, RBI; Cyruss Scholvin, run.
Top Penns Valley hitters: Brooks, 1-for-3, run scored; Keith, walk, RBI; Brodzina, 1-for-3; Houser, 1-for-1; Gillespie, 1-for-1.
Central Mountain 11,
Lewisburg 5
MILL HALL - The Green Dragons plated two runs in the top of the first, but the Wildcats scored the next 11 runs to pull away for the Heartland-I victory.
Derek Asche led Lewisburg (7-11 overall) on the day against Central Mountain (16-1, 10-1) by going 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI.
The Green Dragons next host Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Central Mountain 11, Lewisburg 5
At Central Mountain
Lewisburg 200 102 0 – 5-8-4
Cen. Mtn. 434 000 x – 11-14-1
Max Mitchell, Shea Girton (2), Nathaniel Gabel (3) and Girton, Mitchell (2). Dallas Alexander, Kevin Grenninger (5) and Nate Helms (7) and Kelvin Probst.
WP: Alexander. LP: Mitchell.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Cohen Hoover, 1-for-1, double, walk, run scored; Gabel, walk, run; Derek Asche, 3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Logan Heyman, 1-for-3, walk, 3 RBI; Mitchell, 1-for-4; Girton, walk; Ryan Metta-Rogan, walk; Aidan Howerter, 1-for-4, run.
Top Central Mountain hitters: Helms, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Braylen Corter, 3-for-4, double, 3 runs; Gabe Johnson, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Cru Stover, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Probst, 3-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Levi Schlessinger, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Jack Hanna, 1-for-4, RBI; Chase Brush, 1-for-3.
Selinsgrove 13,
Milton 2 (5 innings)
SELINSGROVE - The Seals broke open a close game with seven runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth to take the Heartland-I victory over the Black Panthers.
Ethan Rhodes batted 2-for-2 and drove in both runs for Milton (3-10 overall) in the top of the third inning that temporarily gave the Black Panthers a 2-1 lead over Selinsgrove (13-4).
Milton next plays at Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Selinsgrove 13, Milton 2 (5 innings)
at Selinsgrove
Milton 002 00 - 2-4-3
Seals 107 5x - 13-12-1
Kaiden Haines, Landon Tillson (4) and Aiden Keiser. Tyler Swineford and Caleb Hicks.
WP: Swineford. LP: Haines.
Top Milton hitters: Ethan Rhodes, 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Isaiah Day, run scored; Keiser, 1-for-2; Haines, 1-for-2; Quinn Keister, run.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Josh Domaracki, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored; Ben Gearhart, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI; Mason Richter, 1-for-2, RBI; Swineford, 1-for-3; Andrew Gephart, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Gannon Steimling, 1-for-2, RBI; Hicks, RBI, run; Tucker Teats, walk, run; Mark Pastore, walk, 2 runs; Jacob Anders, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Bryce Shaffer, 1-for-3, 2 runs.
