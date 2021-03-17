After leading Mifflinburg to within a few points of the District 4 Class 4A championship, senior guard Isaiah Valentine was honored as the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I’s Most Valuable Player when the league’s head coaches recently picked their 2021 All-Star teams.
“Isaiah is certainly a one-of-a-kind type of player and teammate that only comes around once in a very long time in a high school program! He has grown so much as a person throughout his high school basketball career and maybe even more as a leader,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp. “He missed half of his junior season due to a broken arm and missed six games this season due to COVID cancellations and one injury game. Many odds were against him and he kept fighting back!”
Valentine, who reached the 1,000-point plateau last week and finished his career with 1,055 points, averaged 27 points per game this season. His best, however, came in the playoffs.
After opening with 34 points against Jersey Shore in the quarters, Valentine had back-to-back 32-point outings and did all he could to lead Mifflinburg in the district final against Danville, which took a 63-60 win.
“He has a way of making it look easy,” said Roupp, who was passed over for Coach of the Year honors. They instead went to Danville’s Gary Grozier.
Valentine wasn’t just a scoring machine. He also had 8.5 rebounds per game, 4.2 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game for the Wildcats (17-3) this season.
“Isaiah led us in all statistical categories, but it’s much more than that for Isaiah! He is a total team player. Isaiah not only showed great confidence in himself but also had great confidence and believed in his teammates,” said Roupp. “That confidence is something that funnels down through the team and results in wins. At this time Isaiah is undecided on his next step in his basketball career, but I am certain that he will carry all of these traits forward and excel at the next level wherever that may be.”
Joining Valentine on the HAC-I first team is Danville’s Jagger Dressler and Dante Harward, Shikellamy’s Davis Marshall, Montoursville’s Peyton Mussina and Central Mountain’s Jack Hanna.
Making it onto the HAC-I second team are Mifflinburg senior Jake Young and Lewisburg junior Jake Hernandez. Young averaged 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season for the Wildcats.
In addition for Mifflinburg, junior forward Zach Wertman earned a spot on the HAC-I Defensive Team along with Lewisburg senior Joey Martin.
In Division II, Warrior Run senior forward/center Ethan Hartman was a first-team selection, and he also garnered a spot on the HAC-II’s Defensive Team as well.
Joining Hartman on the HAC-II first team were Loyalsock’s Idris Ali and Saraj Ali, Central Columbia’s Dylan Harris, Mount Carmel’s Mike Balichik and Bloomsburg’s Adam McGinley.
The HAC-II MVP award went to Idris Ali, and the Coach of the Year honor went to the Lancers’ Ron Insinger.
Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference
2021 All-Star Teams
DIVISION I
First team: Isaiah Valentine, Mifflinburg; Jagger Dressler, Danville; Peyton Mussina, Montoursville; Dante Harward, Danville; Davis Marshall, Shikellamy; Jack Hanna, Central Mountain.
Second team: Jake Hernandez, Lewisburg; KJ Riley, Danville; Jacob Young, Mifflinburg; Dillon Young, Montoursville; Tristan Gallick, Jersey Shore.
Third team: Cannon Griffith, Mifflinburg; Trevor Adair, Central Mountain; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; Landon Reeder, Montoursville; Damian McAlister, Jersey Shore.
Honorable mention: Nate Luciano, Shikellamy; Mason Dietrich, Shikellamy; Gabe Yoder, Mifflinburg; Spencer George, Selinsgrove; Ryan Reich, Selinsgrove; Isaiah Ulrich, Selinsgrove; Brent Reed, Shamokin; Colin Seedor, Shamokin; Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore; Damian Williams, Jersey Shore.
Defensive team: Zach Wertman, Mifflinburg; Aiden Wiktor, Danville; Mussina, Montoursville; Nolan Kutney, Montoursville; Damian Williams, Jersey Shore; Joey Martin, Lewisburg; Aidan Major, Central Mountain.
Most Valuable Player: Valentine, Mifflinburg.
Coach of the Year: Gary Grozier, Danville.
DIVISION II
First team: Idris Ali, Loyalsock; Dylan Harris, Central Columbia; Mike Balichik, Mount Carmel; Saraj Ali, Loyalsock; Ethan Hartman, Warrior Run; Adam McGinley, Bloomsburg.
Second team: Eli Morrison, Central Columbia; Russel Gump, Central Columbia; Pedro Feliciano, Mount Carmel; Dominic Jennings, Loyalsock; Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia.
Third team: Jace Brandt, Milton; Carter Cowburn, Hughesville; Julian Wilson, Loyalsock; Jack Howell, Bloomsburg; Brian Britton, Southern Columbia.
Honorable mention: AJ Bieber, Warrior Run; Stefan Leitzel, Midd-West; Xzavier Minium, Milton; Eli Gair, Loyalsock; Braedon Reid, Midd-West; Liam Klebon, Southern Columbia; Nick Trevouledes, Hughesville; Garret Timco, Mount Carmel; Nate Long, Mount Carmel; Sean Jensen, Loyalsock.
Defensive team: Morrison, Central; Hartman, Warrior Run; Jennings, Loyalsock; Balichik, Mount Carmel; Mike Dylina, Hughesville; Danny Guzevich, Bloomsburg.
Honorable mention defensive team: S. Ali, Loyalsock; I. Ali, Loyalsock; Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel; Minium, Milton; Michael Zsido, Southern; Luke Kaiser, Hughesville; Eli Swan, Midd-West; Carter Lilley, Milton.
Most Valuable Player: Idris Ali, Loyalsock.
Coach of the Year: Ron Insinger, Loyalsock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.