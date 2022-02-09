COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin outscored Mifflinburg by eight points in the second half to hold on for a 35-26 Heartland-I victory inside the Purple Palace.
Ella Shuck led Mifflinburg (6-13) with 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Des Michaels paced Shamokin (15-3) with 13 points.
Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Shamokin 35, Mifflinburg 26At Shamokin
Mifflinburg 9 8 5 4 – 26 Shamokin 8 10 7 10 — 35
Mifflinburg (6-13) 26
Ella Shuck 6 6-9 18; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2; Laine Martin 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
9 6-9 26.
3-point goals:
Shively, Sheesley.
Shamokin (15-3) 35
Carly Nye 2 0-0 4; Des Michaels 6 1-2 13; Madi Lippay 0 1-4 1; Anastasia Wetzel 1 1-2 3; Payten Puttmann 1 0-0 2; Ally Waugh 1 0-0 2; Delilah Nazih 5 0-0 10.
Totals:
16 3-08 35.
3-point goals:
None.
Shikellamy 31
Lewisburg 19
LEWISBURG — An off-shooting night by the Green Dragons resulted in the HAC-I loss to the Braves.
Sydney Bolinsky scored eight points to lead Lewisburg (8-12, 8-8 HAC-I).
Sophie Kilbride added six rebounds, four steals and four assists for the Green Dragons, plus Maria Bozella chipped in four steals, three rebounds and two assists, and Elsa Fellon pulled down six rebounds in the loss.
Lewisburg next hosts Lourdes Regional at 6 p.m. Saturday for Senior Night.
Shikellamy 31, Lewisburg 19At Lewisburg
Shikellamy 7 13 7 4 – 31 Lewisburg 9 4 2 4 — 19
Shikellamy (15-5) 31
Taylor Sees 0 0-0 0; Melanie Minnier 0 0-0 0; Averi Dodge 3 0-0 7; Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4; Tori Scheller 2 0-0 6; Paige Fausey 3 1-2 7; Blaire Balestrini 3 0-0 7; Lila Wiest 0 0-0 0; Kierston Strohecker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 1-2 31.
3-point goals:
Scheller 2, Balestrini, Dodge.
Lewisburg (8-12, 8-8) 19
Sydney Bolinsky 3 2-2 8; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 1 0-1 2; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 0 0-1 0; Anna Baker 3 0-0 6; Keeley Baker 1 1-3 3.
Totals:
8 3-7 19.
3-point goals:
None.
Mount Carmel 42
Milton 22
MOUNT CARMEL — The Red Tornadoes got out to a 16-point halftime lead to roll to the Heartland-II victory.
Mount Carmel improves to 16-3, while Milton falls to 7-10. The Black Panthers next play at Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mount Carmel 42, Milton 22At Mount Carmel
Milton 6 3 11 2 – 22 Mt. Carmel 10 15 9 8 — 42
Milton (7-10) 22
Amelia Gainer 1 1-2 3; Kiersten Stork 3 0-0 6; Leah Walter 1 0-0 2; Brianna Gordner 1 0-0 2; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-0 4; Kyla Rovenolt 1 1-2 3; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
10 2-4 22.
3-point goals:
None.
Mount Carmel (16-3) 42
Mia Chapman 2 0-0 4; Jenna Pizzoli 3 0-0 7; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2; Katie Witkoski 5 2-2 14; Alyssa Reisinger 1 1-1 3; Ava Chapman 1 2-2 5; Brynn Evert 2 0-0 6; Karli Bukowski 0 0-0 0; Sydney Reed 0 1-2 1; Sarah Sosky 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 6-7 42.
3-point goals:
Pizzoli 3, K. Witkoski 2, Evert 2, A. Chapman.
Meadowbrook Chr. 39
Juniata Christian 19
MILTON — Kailey Devlin tallied 12 points and Madi McNeal chipped in 10 to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Meadowbrook Christian (11-9, 8-1 ACAA) next travels to Walnut Street Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 39, Juniata Chr. 19At Meadowbrook Christian School
Juniata Chr. 2 6 5 6 — 19 Mead. Chr. 12 9 7 11 – 39
Juniata Christian (11-9) 19
Reanna Hoover 0 0-0 0; Peyton Burd 0 0-0 0; Emily Sheaffer 0 0-2 0; Rachel Sheaffer 1 1-2 3; Olivia Tusing 0 0-1 0; Morgan Hoover 0 0-0 0; Annika Martin 2 0-1 6; Erin Sheaffer 4 1-2 10; Abby Warner 0 0-0 0; Reagan Burd 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
7 2-10 19.
3-point goals:
Martin 2, E. Sheaffer. Meadowbrook Chr. (11-9, 8-1) 39
Kailey Devlin 5 1-2 12; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Cassidy Miller 0 1-2 1; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 2 2-2 6; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2; Emily Baney 3 2-2 8; Madi McNeal 3 2-2 10; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals:
14 4-10 39. 3-point goals: McNeal 2, Devlin. Other area scores: Selinsgrove 53, Jersey Shore 34 Lourdes Regional 61, Schuylkill Haven 33 Montgomery 42, CMVT 13
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 79
Juniata Christian 39
MILTON — Four players scored in double figures to power the Lions to the ACAA victory.
Ashton Canelo led Meadowbrook Christian (14-6, 6-3 ACAA) with 24 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
Also scoring in double figures for the Lions were Michael Smith (19 points), along with Noah Smith and Jacob Bair who added 11 points apiece. Rodriguez also had four assists and three steals on the night.
Meadowbrook next plays at Walnut Street Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 79, Juniata Mennonite 39At Meadowbrook Christian School
Juniata 12 14 7 6 — 39 Meadow 24 25 15 15 – 79
Juniata Mennonite (5-13) 39
Trevor Brubaker 1 2-4 4; Max Hoover 1 1-1 3; Anson Portzline 6 3-3 18; Clayton Martin 1 1-1 3; Owen Yorks 5 3-3 15; Ke Hoover 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
15 10-11 39.
3-point goals:
Portzline 3, Yorks 2.
Meadowbrook Chr. (14-6) 79
Ashton Canelo 11 0-0 24; Gabe Rodriguez 4 0-0 8; Michael Smith 7 0-0 19; Noah Smith 4 2-2 11; Jacob Bair 5 0-0 11; Jacob Redd 3 0-0 6; Levi Erb 0 0-0 0; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0; Josh Dugan 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
34 2-2 79.
3-point goals: M. Smith 5, Canelo 2, N. Smith, Bair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.