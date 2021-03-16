Bucknell’s Bradbury and Mayer earn PL Weekly laurels
LEWISBURG – Bucknell’s Julia Bradbury and Ellie Mayer garnered Patriot League weekly recognition, the league office announced Monday.
Bradbury, who was previously honored as the Bison Athlete of the Week, was tabbed as the Patriot League Midfielder of the Week. Mayer took home Rookie of the Week laurels.
Bradbury, a senior, earned her first career Patriot League weekly award by netting a career-high five goals in Bucknell’s 15-7 victory over Lafayette. She also logged two caused turnovers and one ground ball. Entering the game, her career high in both goals and points was three, set with 2019 hat tricks at Holy Cross and against Lehigh.
Mayer, a first year out of North Carolina’s Charles E. Jordan High School, notched the first three goals of her collegiate career. The attacker also posted two draw controls.
Bradbury and Mayer are the first Bison to earn Patriot League weekly awards since goalie Jamisen DeWitt was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week on Feb. 12, 2018 for leading the Bison to a double overtime win at Robert Morris; in that season-opening game, she made four of her 11 saves on free-position attempts during bonus time.
Brugler, O’Brien named to 2021 Patriot League Women’s Basketball All-Tournament Team
LEWISBURG — Two members of the Bucknell women’s basketball team earned spots on the 2021 Patriot League Women’s Basketball All-Tournament Team. Senior Tessa Brugler and junior Taylor O’Brien were each voted to the five-player squad, voted on by the sports information contacts from each member institution and members of the media.
Brugler, a First Team All-Patriot League selection this season, posted double-doubles in both of Bucknell’s tournament games. The Nazareth, Pa. native totaled 25 points, 21 rebounds, three assists and two steals. She shot 64.7 percent (11-for-17) over the two games, and she led the Bison in scoring with 14 points during the semifinal round against Lehigh.
O’Brien, also a First Team All-League selection, led Bucknell in scoring in the quarterfinal round win over Loyola with 22 points, and the Lafayette Hill, Pa. native also finished with two double-doubles in the tournament. In total, O’Brien posted 34 points, 22 rebounds, four assists and four steals over the two rounds. O’Brien also hit 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Lehigh’s Frannie Hottinger was voted the Patriot League Championship MVP after leading the Mountain Hawks to the title. Bucknell has had at least one player named to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team since the 2014-15 season.
John Meeks named to Patriot League All-Tournament Team
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior John Meeks picked up one more postseason honor on Sunday when he was named to the PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Tournament All-Tournament Team. Meeks was outstanding in his two playoff appearances earlier this month, totaling 54 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in games against Lafayette and Colgate.
Meeks had one of the best performances in the entire tournament in Bucknell’s 92-84 quarterfinal victory over Lafayette. He scored 23 points in the first half and finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds in the game. It was his third 30-point game in a span of four appearances, a first in team history.
Meeks then tallied a team-high 23 points in a semifinal loss to Colgate on Wednesday night.
A Third Team All-Patriot League selection for the second year in a row, Meeks played in six games during this abbreviated 2020-21 season, but he averaged an eye-popping 25.3 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from 3-point range and 85.1 percent from the free-throw line. He also averaged 6.8 rebounds per game.
Colgate defeated Loyola 85-72 on Sunday to win the Patriot League title. Jordan Burns was named Tournament MVP, and teammates Jack Ferguson, Tucker Richardson and Keegan Records also made the All-Tournament Team. Santi Aldama and Jaylin Andrews represented Loyola on the squad, while Meeks was the only member of the team not from one of the finalists.
Selinsgrove Speedway to open 75th anniversary season Saturday
SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will kickoff its 75th anniversary season this Saturday at 2 p.m. when it welcomes the modified stars of the Short Track Super Series to the Snyder County Oval. Gates for the STSS Icebreaker open at 11 a.m. with hot laps slated for 1:15 p.m. and racing at 2.
The STSS stars and cars will compete in the return of the Icebreaker to the track for the first time in several years. STSS Modifieds will race 40 laps for $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag from a purse totaling more than $25,570 in the Icebreaker.
STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will also take part in a 25-lap feature with $1,500 going to the winner and $100 to take the green flag.
The Selinsgrove event will carry STSS South Region points for the Modifieds as well as STSS Belmont’s Garage South Region points for the Crate 602 Sportsman.
A banner field of mods is expected as the Selinsgrove show is the first of a two-day STSS stand in the mid-state during the weekend.
Intending to compete in the big Selinsgrove Speedway event for combined modifieds include Matt Sheppard, Waterloo, N.Y.; Andy Bachetti, Sheffield, Ma.; Ryan Watt, Boyertown; Michael Maresca, Pierrepont, N.Y.; Billy Pauch Jr., Frenchtown, N.J.; Dominick Buffalino, Sayreville, N.J.; Jimmy Horton, Folsom, N.J.
The most recent modified event held at Selinsgrove Speedway was back on March 15, 2013 when Duane Howard scored in small block competition.
Selinsgrove Speedway will host March Madness for the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars and the super late models coming up on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m. The Modern Heritage sprints will race for $4,000 to win while the super late models compete for $3,000 to win. Grandstand and pit gates for the Sunday afternoon special on March 28 will open at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.