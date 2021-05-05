Central Columbia 10
Warrior Run 0 (6 innings)
TURBOTVILLE — Mea Consentino threw a complete-game one-hitter as Central Columbia took a 10-0, six-inning Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory Tuesday.
Gracy Beachel singled to account for the lone hit for Warrior Run (3-5 overall) against 12-1 Loyalsock. The Defenders next host Hughesville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 10, Warrior Run 0 (6 innings)at Warrior Run
Central 230 401 — 10-11-0 Warrior Run 000 000 — 0-1-2 Mea Consentino and Payton Crawford. Valandra McHenry and Emma Kaufman. WP: Consentino. LP: McHenry. Central Columbia: Ellie Rowe, 3-for-3, double, 3 runs scored, RBI; Alyxandra Flick, 2-for-3, double, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Emmie Rowe, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Kendra Zimmerman, 2-for-4, 2 runs. Warrior Run: Gracy Beachel, 1-for-2.
Southern Columbia
at Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The HAC-II matchup between the Tigers and the host Green Dragons was postponed following an accident involving Southern Columbia’s team bus on the way to the game. No make-up date has been made.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 14, Dallas 11
DALLAS — Collin Starr scored five goals and had an assist, plus Matt Spaulding had four goals and he dished out three assists to lead the Green Dragons to the big road win.
Alex Koontz added two goals and four assists, Rowen Martin had one goal and two assists, plus Evan Gilger and Ben Bailey each had a goal and Owen Ordonez had an assist.
Defensively for Lewisburg (7-4), Jimmy Bailey made 13 saves to get the win. The Green Dragons next play at Selinsgrove at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 4, Loyalsock 1
Lewisburg 5, Loyalsock 0
LEWISBURG — Evan Cecchini and Zach Higgins won both of their singles matches on the day, as did both doubles team, to sweep a Heartland-II doubleheader against the Lancers.
Cecchini gave up just one game on the day, while the No. 2 doubles team of Julian Alabakoff and Matt Rawson were just as efficient as they gave up just two games in their two matches for Lewisburg (14-4).
Match 1Lewisburg 4, Loyalsock 1Singles
1. Evan Cecchini (Lew) def. Jeff Palizzi, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Zach Higgins (Lew) def. Sean Jensen, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Liam Bastian (Loy) def. Henry Schumacher, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Chen Chen Gu-Devin DeCosmo (Lew) def. Brendan Kriner-Jackson Ellis, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Julian Alabakoff-Matt Rawson (Lew) def. Caleb Shinks-Austin Schwarzer, 6-1, 6-0.
Match 2Lewisburg 5, Loyalsock 0Singles
1. Cecchini (Lew) def. Palizzi, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Higgins (Lew) def. Jensen, 6-3, 6-0; 3. DeCosmo (Lew) def. Bastian, 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 (super tiebreak).
Doubles
1. Schumacher-Gu (Lew) def. Kriner-Ellis, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Alabakoff-Rawson (Lew) def. Logan Hammond-Jackson Shangraw, 6-0, 6-1.
Milton 4 Loyalsock 1April 30 at MiltonSingles
1. Jamir Wilt (M) def. Jett Pulizzi, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Brodey Scoggins (M) def. Sean Jensen, 6-3, 7-5; 3. Liam Bastian (L) def. Seth Yoder, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Jose Oyola-Conner Smith (M) def. Brendan Kriner-Jackson Ellis 6-2, 6-0; 2. Jaydon Cottage-Trace Witter (M) def. Caleb Shimko-Austin Schwarzer, 6-2, 7-5.
Record:
Milton is 7-7.
Track and field
Milton boys and girls both earn sweeps
ALMEDIA — Chris Aviles and Nathan Barnett won two individual events apiece to lead Milton to the sweep of Midd-West (111-34) and Central Columbia (82.5-67.5).
Aviles won the 100 (11.5) and the 200 (24.10), plus Barnett took the 800 (2:08.50) and 1,600 (4:56.91). Ryan Bickhart (3,200 in 11:06.36) and Cole Goodwin (discus, 118-3) also got wins for the Black Panthers.
On the girls side, Leah Walter and Mackenzie Lopez were both double-event winners as Milton won a total of 10 events to beat Midd-West (113-36) and Central Columbia (101.5-48.5).
Walter won the 800 (2:30.85) and 1,600 (5:54.63), and Lopez took the 400 (1:02.63) and the javelin (112-1).
Other wins for Milton came from Janae Bergey (100H, 16.61), Riley Murray (300H, 47.21), Emma East (3,200 in 13:30.51), Anita Shek (discus, 89-8 1/2), Mo Reiner (long jump, 14-3 1/2) and Riley Murray (pole vault, 9-6). The Black Panthers also won the 400 and 3,200 relays.
BoysMilton 111, Midd-West 34Milton 82.5, Central Columbia 67.53,200R: Midd-West, 8:49.87. 110HH: 1. Brett Mercer, CC, 17.91; 2. Chase Bilodeau, Milt; 3. Jack Burkhart, CC. 100: 1. Chris Aviles, Milt, 11.51; 2. Tanner Stout, CC; 3. Owen Solomon, MW. 1,600: 1. Nathan Barnett, Milt, 4:56.91; 2. Ryan Bickhart, Milt; 3. Brandon Newcomer, Milt. 400R: Milton, 46.53. 400: 1. Solomon, MW, 54.47; 2. Kyle Ferster, MW; 3. Toby Reed, CC. 300IH: 1. Cole Bradley, CC, 46.11; 2. Bilodeau, Milt; 3. Ashton Krall, Milt. 800: 1. Barnett, Milt, 2:08.50; 2. Eli Swan, MW; 3. Andrew Beagle, CC. 200: 1. Aviles, Milt, 24.10; 2. Tristan Douglas, CC; 3. Reed, CC. 3,200: 1. Bickhart, Milt, 11:06.36; 2. Noah Romig, MW; 3. Addison Smargiassi, CC. 1,600R:
Midd-West, 3:41.40.
Shot put: 1. Garret Carter, CC, 42-11; 2. Nolan Miller, Milt; 3. Cole Goodwin, Milt. Discus: 1. Goodwin, Milt, 118-3; 2. Logan McWilliams, CC; 3. Alexx Eveland, CC. Javelin: 1. McWilliams, CC, 137-2; 2. Connor Snyder, Milt; 3. Lincoln Huber, CC. Long jump: 1. Tanner Stout, CC, 19-3; 2. Payton Rearick, Milt; 3. Eli Morrison, CC. Triple jump: 1. Stout, CC, 39-7; 2. Rearick, Milt; 3. Burkhart, CC. High jump: 1. Russell Gump, CC, 5-8; 2. Anthony Wendt, Milt; 3. Krall, Milt. Pole vault:
1. Brett Mercer, CC, 11-0; 2. Tyler Lobos, Milt; 3. Drew Harris, Milt.
GirlsMilton 113, Midd-West 36Milton 101.5, Central Columbia 48.53,200R: Milton, 11:22.97. 100H: 1. Janae Bergey, Milt, 16.61; 2. Makenna Dietz, MW; 3. Camryn Price, MW. 100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, CC, 12.84; 2. Bergey, Milt; 3. Regi Wendt, Milt. 1,600: 1. Leah Walter, Milt, 5:54.63; 2. Emma East, Milt; 3. Mercedez Farr, Milt. 400R: Milton, 50.95. 400: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milt, 1:02.63; 2. Madison Whitesell, CC: 3. Madelyn Blake, CC. 300H: 1. Riley Murray, Milt, 47.21; 2. Dietz, MW; 3. Ruby Podeschi, CC. 800: 1. Walter, Milt, 2:30.85; 2. Laura Kratzer, MW; 3. Blake, CC. 200: 1. Gearinger, CC, 26.48; 2. Wendt, Milt; 3. Rilee McMahan, CC. 3,200: 1. East, Milt, 13:30.51; 2. Farr, Milt; 3. Lillian Bennett, CC. 1,600R:
Central, 4:16.76.
Shot put: 1. Leah Ferster, MW, 32-10; 2. Anita Shek, Milt; 3. Rachel Heggenstaller, CC. Discus: 1. Shek, Milt, 89-8 ½; 2. Vanessa Regester, MW; 3. Rachel Heggenstaller, CC. Javelin: 1. Lopez, Milt, 112-1; 2. Regester, MW; 3. Mo Reiner, Milt. Long jump: 1. Reiner, Milt, 14-3 ½; 2. Megan Minnig, CC; 3. Sara Dewyer, Milt. Triple jump: 1. Alyssa Heckman, MW, 30-4 ½; 2. Dewyer, Milt; 3. Minnig, CC. High jump: 1. Aly Bond, CM, 4-8; 2. Alexis Beaver, Milt; 3. Minnig, CC. Pole vault:
1. Riley Murray, Milt, 9-6; 2. Rachel Busch, CC; 3. Reiner, Milt.
Mifflinburg swept by Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE — Mifflinburg’s track and field teams fell in a HAC-I meet at Selinsgrove, which won the boys meet 102-48 and the girls meet 112-38.
For the Wildcats, Collin Dreese won the 1,600 (4:47.06) and helped his team to first place in the 3,200 relay. In addition, Daniel Walter won the 800 (2:12.66) and the 3,200R.
On the girls side, Mifflinburg won a pair of individual events, grabbing the 300 hurdles (Makayla Weber in 48.64) and triple jump (Ella Shuck, 30-6 1/2).
BOYSSelinsgrove 102, Mifflinburg 48100: Clint Rowe (S) 11.96; Daniel Reimer (M); Carter Breed (M). 200: Clint Rowe (S) 23.84; Daniel Reimer (M); Kody Miller (S). 400: Clint Rowe (S) 53.60; Donovan Goundie (S); Tyler Foltz (M) 54.90. 800: Daniel Walter (M) 2:12.66; Joshua Reimer (M); Evan Pickering (S). 1,600: Collin Dreese (M) 4:47.06; Derick Blair (S); Owen Magee (S). 3,200: Derick Blair (S) 10:46.99; Owen Magee (S); Collin Dreese (M). 110HH: Cole Catherman (S) 16.09; Dylan Wagner (S); Xavier Lopez (S). 300IH: Cole Catherman (S) 41.33; Dylan Wagner (S); Xavier Lopez (S). 400R: Selinsgrove (Reece Fellman, Xavier Lopez, Kody Miller, Dylan Wagner). 1,600R: Selinsgrove (Cole Catherman, Jarrett Lee, Clint Rowe, Dylan Wagner). 3,200R:
Mifflinburg (Daniel Walter, Tyler Foltz, Collin Dreese, Joshua Reimer) 8:48.92.
High jump: Lane Yoder (M) 5-8; Carter Breed (M); tie: Nate Hackenberger (S)/Dawson Gemberling (S). Pole vault: Damian Hahn (S) 10-6; Izaak Grodotzke (M); Kody Miller (S). Long jump: Cole Catherman (S) 20-2.75; Nate Hackenberger (S); Ethan Hendricks (M). Triple jump: Nate Hackenberger (S) 41-0; Andrew Morris (S); Dawson Gemberling (S). Shot put: Josh Antonyuk (M) 45-5; Dominic Parise (S); Damian Catherman (S). Discus: Dominic Parise (S) 110-10; Max Maurer (S); Josh Ritter (S). Javelin:
Spencer George (S) 139-1; Austin Osman (M); Josh Antonyuk (M).
GIRLSSelinsgrove 112, Mifflinburg 38100: Annalise Bond (S) 13.94; Ally Shaffer (M); Cierra Adams (S). 200: Lilian Poust (S) 28.01; Ally Shaffer (M); Cierra Adams (S). 400: Maryrose Molina-Shuman (S) 1:03.04; Avery Metzger (M); Cierra Adams (S). 800: Zoe Tomko (S) 2:27.97; Shaela Kruskie (S); Olivia Hoffman (S). 1,600: Shaela Kruskie (S) 5:22.61; Zoe Tomko (S); Breia Mayes (S). 3,200: Shaela Kruskie (S) 11:59.92; Zoe Tomko (S); Breia Mayes (S). 100H: Abby Parise (S) 17.37; Makayla Weber (M); Ava Blair (S). 300H: Makayla Weber (M) 48.64; Peyton Yocum (M); Abby Parise (S). 400R: Selinsgrove 51.06. 1,600R: Selinsgrove (Carly Aument, Annalise Bond, Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Lilian Poust) 4:18.55. 3,200R:
Selinsgrove (Shaela Kruskie, Breia Mayes, Zoe Tomko, Olivia Hoffman).
High jump: Madison Stebila (S) 4-8; Mackenzie Vasbinder (M); tie: Maddy Fertig (S)/Jenna Haines (M). Pole vault: Annalise Bond (S) 12-0; Rebecca Reimer (M); tie: Katelyn Estep (S)/Cassidy McClintock (M). Long jump: Lilian Poust (S) 16-0.5; Abby Parise (S); Maddy Fertig (S). Triple jump: Ella Shuck (M) 30-6.5; Kristi Benfield (M); Leigha Barnwell (S). Shot put: Kyleigh Elsayed (S) 35-6.5; Shakiya Stapleton (S); Klio Wagner (S). Discus: Kyleigh Elsayed (S) 114-9; Alayna Davis (S); Klio Wagner (S). Javelin: Emily Davis (S) 93-6; Meg Shively (M); Delaney Parker (S).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.