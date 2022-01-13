UNIVERSITY PARK – The Big Ten Conference has approved a revised 2022 Big Ten football schedule.
Penn State’s revised 2022 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD.
The Nittany Lions will now open the 2022 season at Purdue on Sept. 3, and then play at Auburn the following week.
2022 Penn State football schedule
Sept. 3 at Purdue
Sept. 10 Ohio
Sept. 17 at Auburn
Sept. 24 Central Michigan
Oct. 1 Northwestern
Oct. 8 Bye Week
Oct. 15 at Michigan
Oct. 22 Minnesota
Oct. 29 Ohio State
Nov. 5 at Indiana
Nov. 12 Maryland
Nov. 19 at Rutgers
Nov. 26 Michigan State
