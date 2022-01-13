UNIVERSITY PARK – The Big Ten Conference has approved a revised 2022 Big Ten football schedule.

Penn State’s revised 2022 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD.

The Nittany Lions will now open the 2022 season at Purdue on Sept. 3, and then play at Auburn the following week.

2022 Penn State football schedule

Sept. 3 at Purdue

Sept. 10 Ohio

Sept. 17 at Auburn

Sept. 24 Central Michigan

Oct. 1 Northwestern

Oct. 8 Bye Week

Oct. 15 at Michigan

Oct. 22 Minnesota

Oct. 29 Ohio State

Nov. 5 at Indiana

Nov. 12 Maryland

Nov. 19 at Rutgers

Nov. 26 Michigan State

