Men’s college basketball
EAST Bryant 93, New Hampshire 85 Hampton 82, George Washington 78 Navy 78, Georgetown 71 Providence 63, Davidson 62 St. Peter’s 82, Stony Brook 68 Villanova 87, Hartford 53 SOUTH Alabama 86, UNLV 74 East Carolina 91, NC Wesleyan 62 FIU 96, Cent. Michigan 76 Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 54 Michigan St. 75, Duke 69 Morgan St. 102, Lincoln (PA) 94 NC A&T 70, Charleston Southern 63 South Alabama 86, Emmanuel (GA) 47 VMI 84, Longwood 71 Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51 Winthrop 75, UNC-Greensboro 67 MIDWEST Bradley 105, Judson 32 Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67 Dayton 66, E. Illinois 63 Ill.-Chicago 66, Valparaiso 50 Kansas 65, Kentucky 62 Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69 Oklahoma St. 70, Marquette 62 Purdue 93, Oakland 50 Texas 66, Indiana 44 Toledo 70, Cleveland St. 61 Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 81, Howard Payne 51 Stephen F. Austin 102, LeTourneau 57 FAR WEST Grand Canyon 88, MVSU 49 North Carolina 67, Stanford 63 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 73, Nicholls 50 Southern Cal 79, BYU 53 UC Riverside 57, Washington 42
Women’s college basketball
EAST St. John’s 85, St. Peter’s 47 SOUTH Auburn 97, Gardner-Webb 61 Baylor 67, South Florida 62 Campbell 42, UNC-Greensboro 38 Florida St. 81, Florida 75 George Mason 77, Longwood 65 Liberty 76, Norfolk St. 53 Murray St. 84, Evansville 61 Tennessee 67, ETSU 50 Tulane 77, South Alabama 73 UALR 61, Memphis 52 Virginia Tech 92, George Washington 57 MIDWEST Akron 70, N. Kentucky 60 SE Missouri 75, St. Louis College of Pharmacy 44 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 95, Texas of the Permian Basin 55 Cent. Arkansas 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 70 FAR WEST N. Colorado 75, Denver 74
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on a one-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Miguel Cairo bench coach; Ethan Katz pitching coach; Curt Hasler assistant pitching coach; Frank Menechino hitting coach; Howie Clark assistant hitting coach; Daryl Boston first-base coach; Joe McEwing third-base coach; Shelly Duncan analytics coordinator. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed LHP Mike Minor to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP’s Jesse Hahn and Jakob Junis and OF Franchy Cordero on one-year contracts. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Burch Smith and INF/OF Chad Pinder on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with C Francisco Pena on a minor league contract. National League SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced the hiring of J.P Martinez as assistant pitching coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Ross to a one-year contract. Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded INF Trevor Achenbach to the Sussex County Miners for LHP Aaron Ford. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF John Toppa to a contract extension. Signed INF Chris Carpio and OF Jesse Russo. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Alex Carrillo. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Named Kyle Lafrenz pitching coach. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C/F Mason Plumlee, C Jahlil Okafor, G/F’s Josh Jackson and Deividas Sirvydis. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Josh Gray. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Anthony Gill. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated DL Rashard Lawrence from injured reserve. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve. Activated WR Laquon Treadwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed to the active roster. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Strong to the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Tavon Austin. Released WR Darrius Shepherd. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LS Austin Cutting and LB Hardy Nickerson. Released CB Marcus Sayles from the practice squad. Placed TE Brandon Dillon on the protected practice squad list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. Activated OT Matt Peart, WR Dante Pettis and TE Kaden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Derrick Dillon and TE Nate Wieting from the practice squad. Waived DB Montre Hartage and P Ryan Santoso. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CBs Jamar Taylor and Ken Webstr on injured reserve. Waived S Chris Edwards. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton to the active roster from the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed Ts Timon Parris and Rick Leonard to the practice squad. HOCKEY ECHL ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Jake Gricius to tryout agreement and added to training camp roster. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Sean Romeo to tryout agreement. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker and D Arvin Atwall to training camp roster. Signed F Alex Kile and D Spenser Young to tryout agreement and added to trainin camp roster. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Jackson Leef. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Added G Ryan Bednard — assigned by Florida Panthers (NHL). INDY FUEL — Signed D Keoni Texiera to training camp roster. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Garret Sparks to training camp roster. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Michael McNicholas. WHEELING NAILERS — Added F Felix Robert — assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer LOS ANGELES FC — Exercised the contract options on G Pablo Sisniega, F’s Danny Musovski and Carlos Vela. Declined the contract options on G Phillip Ejimadu, D’s Jesus Murillo and Andy Najar and F’s Adren Perez and Bradley Wright-Phillips. ORLANDO FC — Agreed to terms with MF Mauricio Pereyra on a one-year contract extension. TORONTO FC — Announced Greg Vanney has resigned as coach. National Women’s Soccer League WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Saori Takarada to a two-year contract. COLLEGE TENNESSEE TECH — Named Nick Sandy assistant athletic trainer. AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Kappas football defensive coordinator.
