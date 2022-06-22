GRANVILLE, W.Va. — As they did in game one, the West Virginia Black Bears used an explosive inning to guide them to an 11–4 over the Crosscutters in game 2 of the three-game series.
Sam Crail hit a three-run home run and Ryan Hernandez hit a two-run homer to lift the Black Bears.
The Cutters scored from the first two batters of the game with second baseman Allan Shibley hitting an RBI single. The Black bears quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first on an RBI single.
The Black Bears scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 7–1 lead. West Virginia started the inning with four consecutive singles and Crail cleared the bases on a three-run homer. Hernandez added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run homer.
The Crosscutters scored one in the top of the fifth and two runs in the top of the sixth. Catcher Eddie Niemann III and centerfielder Matthew Etzel each picked up an RBI.
Cutters starting pitcher Riley Gowens struck out five batters and gave up one run over three innings to get a no-decision. The loss went to reliever JJ Sanchez (0-1).
Williamsport (10-7) completes the three-game set with West Virginia tonight at 6:35 p.m. The next home game for the Crosscutters is June 28 at 6:35 p.m. versus West Virginia.
