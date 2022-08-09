Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 70 39 .642 _
Toronto 60 49 .550 10
Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 11½
Baltimore 57 52 .523 13
Boston 54 56 .491 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _
Cleveland 56 52 .519 1
Chicago 55 53 .509 2
Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½
Detroit 43 67 .391 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 70 40 .636 _
Seattle 59 51 .536 11
Texas 48 60 .444 21
Los Angeles 46 63 .422 23½
Oakland 41 68 .376 28½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 71 39 .645 _
Atlanta 64 46 .582 7
Philadelphia 60 48 .556 10
Miami 49 59 .454 21
Washington 36 74 .327 35
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 60 48 .556 _
Milwaukee 58 50 .537 2
Cincinnati 44 64 .407 16
Pittsburgh 44 64 .407 16
Chicago 43 64 .402 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 75 33 .694 _
San Diego 61 50 .550 15½
San Francisco 53 55 .491 22
Arizona 48 59 .449 26½
Colorado 48 63 .432 28½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 1, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 13, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Monday's Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 4
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Manoah 12-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-6) at Detroit (Alexander 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Yacabonis 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 9-2) at Houston (Urquidy 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Garrett 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yacabonis 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8) at Arizona (Henry 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-5), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 8 .758 —
x-Connecticut 22 11 .667 3
x-Washington 20 14 .588 5½
Atlanta 14 19 .424 11
New York 13 20 .394 12
Indiana 5 29 .147 20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 23 10 .697 —
x-Seattle 20 13 .606 3
Dallas 17 16 .515 6
Phoenix 14 19 .424 9
Minnesota 13 20 .394 10
Los Angeles 13 20 .394 10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Sunday's Games
Chicago 94, Connecticut 91
Las Vegas 89, Seattle 81
Los Angeles 79, Washington 76
Minnesota 81, Atlanta 71
Monday's Games
Dallas 86, New York 77
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated OF Steven Dugger. Placed OF Mickey Moniak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 7.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP John Klein on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Kyle Nelson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 5.
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed OF Franmil Reyes off waivers from Cleveland.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Robert Dugger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Justin Dunn from Louisville (IL). Added RHP T.J. Zeuch to the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed 3B Rylan Bannon off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Luke Adams on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Bryce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL).
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHPs Alberto Rodriguez and Jordan Warecke.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Steve Moyers.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released C Nicco Toni.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP John Witkowski to Joliet.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE MyCole Pruitt. Waived DL Bryce Rodgers with an injury designation.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated RB J.K. Dobbins from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed K Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension. Signed CB Daryl Worley. Placed LB Vince Biegel on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB C.J. Avery on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OR Kendall Lamm. Placed OF Zein Obeid on the retired list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Nathan Cottrell on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson. Waived DE Shalique Calhoun.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Cameron Hunt.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated RB Kyren Williams and WR Warren Jackson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released TE Kyle Markway from injured reserve with a settlement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated OL Chasen Hines from the non-football injury (NFI) list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Chase Hansen and CB Jordan Brown. Waived DB Dylan Mabin. Reinstated WR Rashid Shaheed from the phyusically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Eric Smith. Terminated the contract of OT Matt Gono.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Ron'Dell Carter. Waived LB T.D. Moultry with an injury designation. Reinstated DE Tyson Alualu from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed WR Jequez Ezzard on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C David Krejc to a one-year contract.
