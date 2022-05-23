WILLIAMSPORT — Even as he scrambled to take care of some post-meet logistics and paperwork late Saturday, Rod Harris was bouncing around Williamsport High School’s STA Stadium like the District 4 track and field championships were just starting.
That was hardly the case.
What had Harris brimming with energy is his Milton program had just locked up its initial District 4 championship by holding off Bloomsburg in the deciding 4x400-meter relay. The Black Panthers finished seventh, one spot above Bloom.
Janae Bergey’s gritty effort in the 200-meter dash a short time before the meet-ending 4x400 relay, a performance that resulted in a fourth-place finish and a handful of critical team points also played a significant role in the hardware chase.
Milton wound up with 89.33 points to outdistance second-place Lewisburg (84.66), which slipped in front of Bloomsburg (84.50) after claiming 4x400 relay gold.
“We’ve been building a program for years,” Harris said. “This is our first-ever district title on the girls’ side in the history of Milton track and field. And I couldn’t be more happy for my senior girls — Leah Walter, Janae Bergey, Riley Murray, Anita Shek and all the others that I forgot — to ride out into the sunset by putting it up on a banner in the gym, in the school, with a plaque on the wall that’ll never be taken down.
“I’m so proud of these girls and what they’ve accomplished this year.”
While the Black Panthers claimed gold in just two events — Murray won the pole vault (11-0) while Morgan Reiner (127-2) and Mackenzie Lopez (125-8) went one-two in the javelin — other seconds came from Bergey in the 100 (12.80), Murray in the 100-meter hurdles (15.40) and Shek in the shot put (35-10½). All advanced to the state meet.
Lopez and Reiner hit their clinching throws on their final attempts.
Reiner actually grabbed the lead when she hit 121-10 on her third throw, but Lopez nearly matched her teammate with a 121-2 heave on throw No. 4. When Lopez took the lead with a 123-9 on her fifth throw and then hit 125-8 to lengthen her advantage on her last attempt, Reiner topped her on her sixth and final effort.
“I was doing great,” Lopez said. “I knew Mo was in second, but all I wanted to do was go all the way — even if she beat me I’ll still love her and know I’m going to states.”
“Lots of really, really good competitors showed up today, but once we both hit that state mark it was just huge, huge for our confidence,” Reiner added. “At that point, we were just trying to have fun with it, no matter what anybody else threw.”
Also qualifying for the PIAA Class AA championships later this week at Shippensburg University is Milton’s 4x100-meter relay — the Black Panthers won that event a year ago — which features Bergey, Lopez, Murray and freshman Camron Roush.
Murray, Bergey and Lopez each reached the medal stand four times. All pitched in — as did plenty of others — to Milton’s historic success.
“My girls stepped up all across the board,” Harris added. “We got the points we were supposed to get in some places; other places we didn’t get those points. I was like, ‘We’re losing points,’ and then all of a sudden I hear that Shek popped one in the pole vaults and we’re gaining points. So, my kids came to play.
“My kids came prepared to go out and compete, no matter what was happening — good or bad. They came prepared to keep plugging along, keep competing, keep racing. I lost about 50 years off my life with this meet today.”
For Lewisburg, Siena Brazier doubled up in the 100 and 300 hurdles for the second consecutive year — although she’ll scratch out of the 300 at states to put more effort into the Green Dragons’ pursuit of gold in the 4x400. Michael Espinosa’s quartet of Brazier, Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee and Elena Malone lowered their qualifying time to 4:03.25, but still will enter states as the top seed in that event.
Malone claimed the 200 (25.99) — Blakeslee also qualified with her third-place effort (26.20) — but they’ll opt out of their individual events to run in the 4x400 and 4x800 that wound up second (9:43.27) yet enters states as the No. 3 seed. The Binneys, Kyra and Jenna, round out Lewisburg’s 4x800 unit.
Mifflinburg’s Makayla Weber will be the Wildcats’ lone entry at the Class AAA state meet after winning the 300 hurdles with a personal-best 46.55. Weber also was able to defend her 2021 District 4 Class AAA championship.
“I’m right where I want to be and I’m hoping to shave off even more time next week at states,” said Weber, who will compete in track and soccer at Penn State-Harrisburg. “I’m excited to run. Track and field has really helped me grow as a person and as an athlete.”
Warrior Run will have just one representative in the Class AA meet, but Aurora Cieslukowski (10-6) netted the sixth seed in the pole vault, three spots below Murray.
On the boys’ side, Lewisburg repeated as the Class AAA champion after piling up 132 points to turn back second-place Shikellamy (113) and third-place Williamsport (112). Ron Hess’ Green Dragons won six events and set a pair of District 4 records.
Those records fell to Jacob Hess, who clocked a 4:19.20 to win the 1,600, and Thomas Hess. Thomas Hess popped a 1:55.07 to claim gold in the 800.
Jacob Hess’ effort erased the 4:19.30 set in 1981 by Elkland’s Bob Weiner. Thomas Hess revised the mark set (1:55.89) in 2017 by Williamsport’s Tristan Conner.
“The goal was to run my time,” said Thomas Hess, who Thursday night ran 1:54.1 on his leg in the 4x800 relay and owned a sizable lead as he hustled down the homestretch. “I was really dialed in, but I didn’t know where anyone was. I knew I was running fast and had a good shot at winning, but I had no clue who might have showed up.”
Jacob Hess was pushed a bit harder than his younger brother — as Danville’s Evan Klinger was on his right hip as they came out of the final turn — but he had just a little bit more left on the final 100 meters to create just enough separation and win.
“It’s awesome to have (the record),” Jacob Hess added. “It’s a cool thing to have.”
Zach Gose claimed the shot put with a throw of 51-1½, earning a shot at a state medal. Jacob Hess also qualified in the 3,200 after finishing second (9:23.86), while placing fourth in the 100 (11.03) and third in the 200 (22.24) popped Cam Michaels into the state field. Lewisburg’s Simon Stumbris won two jumping events, but he’ll be heading overseas and will miss the PIAA’s Class AAA event.
Milton finished second to Southern Columbia in the chase for the Class AA team title, scoring 82 points to the Tigers’ 86.
Chris Aviles finished second in the 100 (11.19) and third in the 200 (22.83), earning state spots in both events. Same for Ryan Bickhart, who was fourth in the 1,600 (4:30.92) and 3,200 (9:45.22). Cole Goodwin’s victory in Thursday’s shot moved him forward.
Warrior Run waited until the final event to propel someone into the state meet, but a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay means Nathan McCormack, Cody Goodspeed, Colby LeBarron and Alex Brown will make the jaunt to Shippensburg.
District 4 ChampionshipsSaturday at Williamsport Area H.S.BOYSClass 2AWinners and runners-up automatically qualify for statesSQ-Met state qualifying standard; MR, meet recordTeam standings key:
1. Southern Columbia (SC), 86; 2. Milton (Milt), 82; 3. Mount Carmel (MC), 65; 4. Hughesville (Hu), 59; 5. Montoursville (Mtv), 53; 6. East Juniata (EJ), 52; 7. Williamson (Will), 47; 8. Troy (Tr), 31; 9. Northwest Area (Nw), 29.5; 10. Midd-West (MW), 29; 11. Northeast Bradford (NEB), 23; 12. South Williamsport (SW), 21; 13. Bloomsburg (Bl), 19; 14. Central Columbia (CC), 16; 15. tie Wyalusing (Wy), Warrior Run (WR), Montgomery (Mtg), 14; 18. Loyalsock (Loy, 13; 19. Athens (At), 11; 20. Towanda (Tow), 8.5; 21. Sayre (Sa), 5; 22. North Penn-Mansfield (NP), 4; 23. Northumberland Christian (Nor), 3; 24, Canton (Can), 2; 25. Wellsboro (Wells), 1.
3200:
1. Logan Strawser, EJ, 9:31.80; 2. Kristian Mizdail, Will, 9:36.38; 3. Oliver Heintzelman, Nw, 9:42.88 (sq) ; 4. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 9:45.22 (sq); 5. Noah Shedden, NP, 10:01.16; 6. Weston Fry, Mtv, 10:07.94; 7. Kris Kalbarchick, MC,10:28; 8. Kenneth Draper, Hu, 10:32.14.
110HH:
1. Jake Rose, SC, 10.0 (MR); 2. Dustin Hagin, Tr, 15.01; 3. Ben Robinson, Mtg, 15.11 (sq); 4. Josef Book, EJ, 15.32 (sq); 5. Rowan Smith, EJ, 15.51; 6. Brock Weaver, SW, 15.81; 7. Josiah Schans, Mtv, 16.09; 8. Cole Bradley, CC, 16.42.
100:
1. Xavier Diaz, MC, 11.15; 2. Chris Aviles, Milt, 11.19; 3. Garrett Varano, MC, 11.34; 4. Marco Pulizzi, Mtv, 11.35; 5. Rocco Pulizzi, Mtv, 11.35; 6. Jaden Wright, At, 11.38; 7. Alex Morrison, SC, 11.44; 8. 8. Derek Dietz, Nw, 11.66.
1600:
1. Morgan Gavitt, Hu, 4:25.23; 2. Owen Cummings, Will, 4:25.49; 3. Kristian Mizdail, Will, 4:28.99 (sq); 4. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 4:30.92 (sq); 5. Kyle Anthony, At, 4:33.45; 6. Edward Zuber, SC, 4:37.82; 7. Shea McCusker, Hu, 4:39.24; 8. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 4:44.37.
300IH:
1. Jake Rose, SC, 39.30; 2. Rowan Smith, EJ, 40.23; 3. Josef Book, EJ, 40.67; 4. Cole Bradley CC, 41.18; 5. Duncan Kerr, Will, 41.40; 6. Ashton Helwig SC, 41.94; 7. Dustin Hagin, Tr, 42.23; 8. Will Burdett, Loy, 42.55.
800:
1. Logan Strawser, EJ, 1:57.0; 2. Morgan Gavitt, Hu, 1:58.86; 3. Hunter Foust, Hu, 1:59.80; 4. Nathaniel Welch, JS, 2:00.04; 5. Logan Long, Hu, 2:03.74; 6. Henry McIlroy, NC, 2:04.26; 7. Derek Pierontoni, Nw, 2 04.81; 8. Kristian Mizdail, Will, 2:05.09.
200:
1. Alex Morrison, SC, 22.35; 2. Xavier Diaz, MC, 22.46; 3. Chris Aviles Milt, 22.83; 4. Owen Solomon, MW, 23.04; 5. Derik Dietz, Nw, 23.20; 6. Jaden Wright, At, 23.30; 7. Cole Spears, MC, 23.52; 8. Jack Poirier, Well, 23.66.
4x100R:
1. SC (Ashton Helwig, Jake Rose, Alex Morrison, Braeden Wisloski), 43.32; 2. Bl, 44.0; 3. MC (Cole Spears, Garrett Varano, Michael Farronato, Xavier Diaz), 44.12 (sq); 4. Milt (Peyton Rearick, Dante Cook. Xzavier Minium, Chris Aviles), 44.35; 5. Mtv, 44.67; 6. Loy,45.29; 7. Wells , 46.23; 8. None.
Triple jump:
1. Dustin Hagin, Tr, 44-6 ¼; 2. Nasir Heard, Bl, 44-3 ¾; 3. Andrew Reed, Loy, 42-1; 4. Colin Loveland, Tr, 41-10; 5. Logan Lambert, Tow, 41-10; 6. Nathan McCormack, WR, 41-7 ¼; 7. Pedro Feliciano, MC, 41-0; 8. Aiden Gehman, Wells, 39-9.
400:
1. Hayden Swinehart, SW, 50.94; 2. Logan Long, Hu, 51.52; 3. Elias Kaufman Will, 51.66 4. Mason Hughey, Sa, 52.23; 5. Owen Solomon MW, 52.23; 6. Nick Eppley, MW, 52.39; 7. Andres Quintana, Loy, 52.43; 8. Shakei Smith, NEB, 52.93.
4x400R:
1. Hu (Morgan Gavitt, Logan Long, Hunter Foust, Chaz Neidig), 3:31.41; 2. WR (Nathan McCormack, Cody Goodspeed, Colby LeBarron, Alex Brown), 3:31.41; 3. MW (Owen Solomon, Anden Aitkins, Ben Hummel, Nick Eppley), 3:33.48; 4. SW, 3:33.80; 5. EJ (Logan Strawser, Rowan Smith, Cy Fronk, Josef Book), 3:34.34; 6. Milt (Ryan Bickhart, Chris Aviles, Peyton Rearick, Xzavier Minium), 3:38.83; 7. Will, 3:38.83; 8. Nw, 3:41.42.
Discus:
1. Daniel Seeley, NEB, 152-1; 2. Matt Scicchitano, MC, 145-10; 3. Cole Goodwin, Milt, 141-2; 4. Ethan Finch, NEB, 140-2; 5. Brayden Brown, 137-3; 6. Tyler Arnold, SC, 137-3; 7. Kyle Kapichok, Can, 134-11; 8. Maddix Karns, CC, 130-10.
High jump:
1. Tyler Arnold, SC, 6-3; 2. Hunter Gmiter, Nw, 6-1; 3. (tie) Xzavier Minium, Milt, Joel Langdon, Milt, 6-1; 5. Grady Cobb, Wy, 6-1; 6. Josiah Schans, Mtv, 5-11; 7. Austin Kithcart, NEB, 5-11; 8. Hobi Forti, MC, 5-11.
Pole vault:
1. Brayden McKibben, Mtv, 13-0; 2. Hunter Leet, Mtg, 13-0; 3. Mitchell Mosier, Tow, 12-6; 4. Hunter Gmiter, Nw, 12-6; 5. Judah Kennel, WR, 12-6; 6. Aiden Corrigan, SC, 12-6; 7. Anthony Wendt, Milt, 12-0; 8. Garrett Varano, MC, 12-0.
Class 3AWinners automatically advanceSQ-Met state qualifying standard; MR, meet recordTeam standings and key:
1. Lewisburg(Lew), 132; 2. Shikellamy (Shik), 113; 3. Williamsport (Will), 112; 4. Selinsgrove (Sel), 104; 5. Shamokin (Sham), 91; 6. Danville (Dan), 64; 7. Jersey Shore (JS), 50; 8. Mifflinburg (Miff), 32.
3200:
Rory Lieberman, Dan, 9:16.96; 2. Jacob Hess, Lew, 9:23.86 (sq); 3. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 9:49.03; 4. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 9:50.35; 5. Ethan Holcomb, Will, 9:50.44; 6. Zachary Wentz, Sel, 10:20.17; 7. Sam Hennett , Shik, 10:23.26; 8. Derick Blair, Sel, 10:30.89.
110HH:
1. Carter Smink, Sham, 15.05; 2. Jamaire Harden, Will, 15.33; 3. Dylan Wagner, Sel, 15.70; 4. Julien Mercardo-Bonanno, Lew, 16.02; 5. John Peifer, Shik, 16.20; 6. Xavier Lopez, Sel, 16.25; 7. Calder Diakitz, Will, 16.34; 8. Tate Sechrist, JS, 16.37.
100:
1. Cameron Sims, Will, 10.85; 2. Chase Morgan, Shik, 10.87; 3. Jackson Clarke, 11.01; 4. Cam Michaels, Lew, 11.03; 5. Logan Rodkey, Shik, Sel, 11.17; 6. Emmanuel Pombor, Will, 11.31; 7. Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, Lew, 11.51; 8. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shik, 11.59.
1600:
1. Jacob Hess, Lew, 4:19.20 (MR); 2. Evan Klinger, Dan, 4:21.74 (sq); 3. Rory Lieberman, Dan, 4:28.84 (sq); 4. Raidan Francis, JS, 4:31.85 (sq); 5. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 4:33.84; 6. Collin Dreese, Miff, 4:35.63; 7. Holden Furey, Will, 4:37.62; 8. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 4. Sel:39.47.
4x100R:
1. Will, 42.55; 2. Lew (Cam Michaels, Simon Stumbris, Jeremy Sanchez Rodriquez, Devin Bodden), 43.73; 3. Sel (Xavier Lopez, Nick Ritter, Logan Rodkey, Dylan Wagner), 43.74R; 4. Miff (Daniel Reamer, Carter Breed, Ashton Breed, Ben Reitz), 44.34; 5. Shik (Luke Snyder, Isaac Shaffer-Neitz, Naji Mitchell, Rashawn Martin), 44.55; 6. JS, 45.35; 7. Sham (Maximus Madden, Carter Smink, Isaiah Mumford, Knowledge Artis-Jones), 46.21.
400:
1. Colton Lynch, Sham, 48.21 (MR); 2. Chase Morgan, Shik, 50.28; 3. Tim Gale, Shik, 50.31; 4. Angelo Casas, Will, 51.09; 5. Donovan Goundie, Sel, 51.72; 6. Peyton Welshans, JS, 52.51; 7. Nathan Horn, JS, 53.10; 8. Ben Delbaugh, Sham, 53.21,
300IH:
1. Jamair Harden, Will, 39.99; 2. Carter Smink, Sham, 40.07; 3. Dylan Wagner, Sel, 41.11; 3. Xavier Lopez, Sel, 41.31; 4. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, Lew, 41.74; 6. Brady Deivert, Sel, 42.10; 7. Tate Sechrist, JS, 42.12; 8. Rashawn Martin, Shik, 42.39.
800:
1. Thomas Hess, Lew, 1:55.07; 2. Evan Klinger, Dan, 2:00.34; 3. Ryan Williams, Shik, 2:01.11; 4. Tim Gale, Shik, 2:02.34; 5. Santino Carapelluci, Sham, 2:04.23; 6. Micah Zook, Lew, 2:04.54; 7. Ethan ‘Holcomb, Will, 2:04.92; 8. Kieran Murray, Lew, 2:09.77.
200:
1. Cameron Sims, Will, 21.43; 2. Chase Morgan, Shik, 22.03; 3. Colton Lynch, Sham, 22.33; 4.Cam Lynch, Lew, 22.24; 4. Colton Lynch, Sham, 22.33; 5. Damond Greene, Will, 22.76; 6.Naji Mitchell, Shik, 22.91; 7. Logan Rodkey, Sel, 22.92; 8. Emmanuel Pombor, Will, 23.02.
4x400R:
1. JS, 3:25.52; 2. Shik (Nick Koontz, Ryan Williams, Tim Gale, Chase Morgan), 3:26.14; 3. Sham (Carter Smink, Colton Lynch, Santino Carapelluci, Ben Delbaugh), 3:26.44; 4. Sel (Jarrett Lee, Donovan Goundie, Dylan Wagner, Logan Rodkey), 3:26.44; 5. Will, 3:28.83; 6. Miff (Reamer, Joshua Reimer, Cannon Griffith, Carter Breed), 3:33.74.
Long jump:
1. Nelson Macdonald, Will, 21-9; 2. Brandon Hile, Sel, 21-6; 3. Nate Aument, Sel, 20-8 ¾; 4. Carter Breed, Miff, 20-3 ½; 5. Simon Stumbris, Lew, 19-9 ¾; 6. Luke Snyder, Shik, 19-7 ½; 7. Yazhir Slaughter, Will, 19-6 ½; 8. Brogan Williams, Dan, 19-6.
Triple jump:
1. Dustin Hagin, Tr, 44-6 ¼; 2. Nasir Heard, Bl, 44-3 ¾; 3. Andrew Reed, Loy, 40-3; 4. Dante Cook, Milt, 41-11 ¾; 5. Colin Loveland, tr, 41-10; 6. Logan Lambert, Tow, 41-10; 7. Nathan McCormack, WR, 41-7 ¾; 8. Hobi Forti, MC, 41-2.
Javelin:
1, Bronson Krainak, Dan, 191-8; 2. Peter Bellomo (JS), 183-0 (sq); 3. Brandon Hile (Sel), 174-4 (sq); 4. Dillon Zechman (Shik), 168-8; 5. Josh Antonyuk (Miff), 163-9; 6. Nate Aument (Sel), 157-4; 7. Riley Macaluso (Sham), 150-11; 8. Garrett Laver, Will, 147-5.
Shot put:
1. Zachary Gose, Lew, 51-1 ½; 2. Max Maurer, Sel, 49-4 ¾; 3. Josh Antonyuk, Miff, 49-1; 4. Alex Geiser, Shik, 47-8 ½; 5. Logan Krick, Shik, 45-6; 6. Colin Melhorn, Sel, 45-5 ½; 7. Eric Zalar, Sham, 45-5 ¼; 8. Charles Crews III, Will, 44-11.
GIRLSClass 2AWinners and those meeting state standard qualifyTeam standings:
1. Milton, 89.33; 2. Lewisburg, 84.66; 3. Bloomsburg, 84.50; 4. Southern Columbia, 61; 5. Central Columbia, 60.50; 6. Montoursville, 56.66; 7. Danville, 46; 8. (tie) Towanda and Mount Carmel, 36; 10. Hughesville, 26; 11. Wyalusing, 20.33; 12. Warrior Run, 18; 13. Loyalsock, 17; 14. Midd-West, 14; 15. Northwest, 13.50; 16. Northeast Bradford, 13; 17. Troy, 11; 18. South Williamsport, 10.50; 19. Montgomery, 3; 20. Canton, 1.
100:
1. Anneliese Getola, Troy, 12.61; 2. Janae Bergey, Milton, 12.80, SQ; 3. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.83; 4. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 12.99; 5. Katie Ryder, Loyalsock, 13.11; 6. Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg, 13.23; 7. Bryn Derrick, Hughesville, 13.28; 8. Rilee McMahan, Central Columbia, 13.39.
200:
1. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 25.99; 2. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 26.06, SQ; 3. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 26.20, SQ; 4. Janae Bergey, Milton, 26.52; 5. Katie Ryder, Loyalsock, 26.66; 6. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 26.68; 7. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 26.78; 8. Anneliese Getola, Troy, 27.02.
400:
1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 56.56; 2. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.57, SQ; 3. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 59.51, SQ; 4. Anna Dunn, Towanda, 59.69, SQ; 5. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville, 1:00.13; 6. Haley Bull, Central Columbia, 1:01.53; 7. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia,1:01.55; 8. Alyssa Hoover, Midd-West, 1:01.69.
800:
1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:13.20 (meet record: previous mark of 2:14.30 set in 2008 by Kalyn Fisher of Lewisburg); 2. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:13.68, SQ; 3. Charlotte Barckley, South Williamsport, 2:23.12; 4. Alyssa Hoover, Midd-West, 2:24.46; 5. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:24.91; 6. Hailey Poust, Hughesville, 2:26.17; 7. Raya Pauling, Montoursville, 2:27.94; 8. Sienna Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 2:28.45.
1,600:
1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:19.34; 2. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:24.99, SQ; 3. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 5:27.96; 4. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 5:29.44; 5. Alivia Shen, Danville, 5:32.81; 6. Leah Walter, Milton, 5:33.91; 7. Kayla Beebe, Wyalusing, 5:34.77; 8. Camille McRoberts, Canton, 5:36.97.
3,200:
1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:15.31; 2. Gracelyn Laudermilch, Northeast Bradford, 11:36.74, SQ; 3. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 11:40.04; 4. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 11:57.49; 5. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 12:14.34; 6. Emma Parker, Danville, 12:21.51; 7. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 12:24.76; Haley Conner, Southern Columbia, 12:28.40.
100H:
1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.34; 2. Riley Murray, Milton, 15.40, SQ; 3. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 15.78, SQ; 4. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.00, SQ; 5. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.29; 6. Alexis Beaver, Milton, 16.76; 7. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 16.83; 8. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 17.31.
300H:
1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 47.81; 2. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 48:11, SQ; 3. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 48.31; 4. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 48.76; 5. Sarah Sharp, Danville, 48.84; 6. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 48.92; 7. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 49.47; 8. Kelci Carle, Towanda, 49.75.
4x100R:
1. Central Columbia, 49.87; 2. Bloomsburg, 50.15, SQ; 3. Milton (Janae Bergey, Mackenzie Lopez, Camron Roush, Riley Murray), 50.47, SQ; 4. Southern Columbia (Sophie Shadle, Myranda Malacusky, Peyton Wisloski, Loren Gehret), 51.04; 5. Hughesville, 51.10; 6. Lewisburg (Torrence Spicher, Madeleine Still, Maria Bozella, Caroline Blakeslee), 51.45; 7. Towanda, 51.49; 8. Loyalsock, 51.64.
4x400R:
1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Elena Malone), 4:03.25; 2. Central Columbia, 4:05.74, SQ; 3. Montoursville, 4:05.98, SQ; 4. Towanda, 4:08.40, SQ; 5. Hughesville, 4:12.97; 6. Southern Columbia (Evelyn Cook, Kate Moncavage, Annabelle Reck, Cassidy Savitski), 4:13.28; 7. Milton (Leah Walter, Aaliyah Myers, Alexis Beaver, Janae Bergey), 4:15.48; 8. Bloomsburg, 4:16.15.
High jump:
1. Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 5-8 (meet record: breaks previous mark of 5-7 set in 2010 by Regan Rogers of Wellsboro); 2. Jordan Bowman, Northwest, 5-2, SQ; 3. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 5-2, SQ; 4 (tie). Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia and Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 5-0; 6. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 5-0; 7. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 5-0; 8. (tie) Riley Murray, Milton, Hannah Ely, Wyalusing and Jayden Phillips, Montoursville, 4-10.
Pole vault:
1. Riley Murray, Milton, 11-0; 2. Aurora Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, 10-6, SQ; 3. (tie) Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg and Morgan Hermanofski, Northwest, 10-0; 5. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia, 9-6; 6. Hazel Buonopane, Lewisburg, 9-6; 7. Kendall Simms, Montoursville, 9-6; 8. (tie) Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg, Ella Mirshahi, Lewisburg and Josslyn Davis, Montoursville, 9-0.
Triple jump:
1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 35-3½; 2. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel, 33-8½, SQ; 3. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia, 33-6; 4. Jacklyn Hopple, Milton, 32-11; 5. Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia, 32-8¾; 6. Sara Dewyer, Milton, 32-8; 7. Hailey Myers, Hughesville, 32-4¾; 8. Katie Hughes, Loyalsock, 32-4¼.
Shot put:
1. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 39-4 (meet record: previous mark of 39-2½ was set in 2001 by Skyra Blanchard of Lewisburg); 2. Anita Shek, Milton, 35-10¼, SQ; 3. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 35-3¾; 4. Sydney Hunsinger, Central Columbia, 33-11; 5. Brynn Evert, Mount Carmel, 33-4; 6. Anna Baylor, Montoursville, 31-7½; 7, Chloe Sauer, Midd-West, 31-7; 8. Emma Neuber, Northeast Bradford, 31-4.
Javelin:
1. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 127-2; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 125-8, SQ; 3. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 119-6; 4. Valerie Badger, Montoursville, 116-7; 5. Maisie Neuber, Northeast Bradford, 115-7; 6. Lauren Anderson, Montgomery, 114-11; 7. Ellie Maeulen, Montoursville, 113-9; 8. Alexis Keefer, Loyalsock, 108-8.
Class 3ATeam standings:
1. Shikellamy, 141; 2. Selinsgrove, 133.66; 3. Williamsport, 99.33; 4. Mifflinburg, 68; 5. Athens, 48; 6. Shamokin, 39.5; 7. Jersey Shore, 27.50.
100:
1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 12.52; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 12.95; 3. Emma Koontz, Shikellamy, 12.97; 4. Keyana Springman, Williamsport, 13.13; 5. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 13.24; 6.. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 13.31.
200:
1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 25.71; 2. Emma Koontz, Shikellamy, 27.06; 3. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.18; 4. Hannah Walker, Athens, 27.26; 5. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg, 27.37; 6. Paige Fausey, Shikellamy, 27.51.
400:
1. Elli Ronk, Shikellamy, 58.13; 2. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 58.63; 3. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 1:00.38; 4. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg, 1:01.78; 5. Alexis Bressi, Shamokin, 1:02.44; 6. Ellie Fisher, Williamsport, 1:02.77.
800:
1. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 2:21.27; 2. Emily Fry, Selinsgrove, 2:25.35; 3. Emily Hale, Williamsport, 2:26.72; 4. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 2:27.34; 5. Emma Bronson, Athens, 2:30.70; 6. Anna Harstead, Williamsport, 2:32.57.
1,600:
1. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 5:15.59; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 5:20.46; 3. Emma Bronson, Athens, 5:21.69; 4. Emily Hale, Williamsport, 5:25.84; 5. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 5:29.86; 6. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 5:33.01.
3,200:
1. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:21.58; 2. Sara Bronson, Athens, 11:29.32; 3. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:40.49; 4. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 12:05.05; 5. Ade Leason, Selinsgrove, 12:20.94; 6. Breia Mayes, Selinsgrove, 12:38.62.
100H:
1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 16.10; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16.19; 3. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 16.87; 4. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 16.95; 5. Gina Carapellucci, Shamokin, 16.98; 6. Hannah Walker, Athens, 17.06.
300H:
1. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 46.55; 2. Hannah Walker, Athens, 48.32; 3. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 49.56; 4. Ava Blair, Selinsgrove, 50.83; 5. Emma Bronowicz, Shikellamy, 50.95; 6. Peyton Yocum, Mifflinburg, 51.05.
4x100R:
1. Shikellamy (Cameron Hoover, Emma Koontz, Paige Fausey, Elli Ronk), 50.37; 2. Mifflinburg (Peyton Yocum, Ally Shaffer, Avery Metzger, Makayla Weber), 51.40; 3. Selinsgrove (Cierra Adams, Erin Merwine, Lexy Freed, Sydney Schmouder), 53.19; 4. Shamokin (Brooke Klinger, Carly Nye, Christine Horning, Gina Carapellucci), 54.73; 5. Athens, 55.21.
4x400R:
1. Shikellamy (Alyssa Keeley, Emma Koontz, Paige Fausey, Elli Ronk), 4:04.16; 2. Selinsgrove (Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Abby Parise, Emily Fry, Carly Aument), 4:04.22; 3. Williamsport, 4:15.40; 4. Jersey Shore, 4:17.33; 5. Mifflinburg (Natalie Osborne, Avery Metzger, Peyton Yocum, Makayla Weber), 4:18.38; 6. Athens, 4:23.78.
Long jump:
1. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 17-2¾; 2. Countess Lingard, Williamsport, 16-7½; 3. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 16-0½; 4. Mya Thompson, Athens, 15-11½; 5. Elizabeth Sheesley, Mifflinburg, 15-8; 6. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 15-6¾.
Discus: 1. Taniyah Martin, Williamsport, 105-10; 2. Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 94-2; 3. Olivia Bartlow, Athens, 93-10; 4. Olivia Holmes, 93-8; 5. Peyton Puttman, Shamokin, 87-9; 6. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 87-1; 7. Olivia Spotts, Jersey Shore, 87-1; 8. Alayna Davis, Selinsgrove, 86-0.
