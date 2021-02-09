LEWISBURG - Mifflinburg and Lewisburg were both looking for that statement win of the season as the two playoff-bound teams met for a SECV8 televised matchup Monday.
But senior guard Isaiah Valentine would be the difference maker once again for the Wildcats, a fact not overlooked by Green Dragons head coach Matt Salsman following the game.
"When you got Isaiah Valentine, your team can look really, really good. He is just an unbelievable basketball player," said Lewisburg's coach. "There were so many times where he just bails them out, and when you got a player like that and you build your scheme around him, it works."
Valentine went off for a game-high 31 points to lead the Wildcats to a regular-season sweep of the Green Dragons with a 54-38 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory on Senior Night at Lewisburg Area High School.
"I feel so good about this win for (our) kids - we've been up and down (the past few weeks)," said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp. "Bottom line, we're 10-2 right now and we've been doing a lot of good things. I think we put together a pretty good team here against a really good Lewisburg team.
"These kids keep plugging at it, and plugging at it and plugging at it, and they deserve the credit (for the win)," Roupp added.
Valentine wasted little time making his presence felt when the contest between two of the top four teams in District 4 Class 4A got underway.
Lewisburg (10-5) opened the game with an 8-4 lead following a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws from Joey Martin.
Valentine however got a trey off an assist by Cannon Griffith and then a jumper to start a 12-1 run that lasted until the end of the first period. Valentine scored seven points in a row at one point, and nine overall in the first eight minutes of action as Mifflinburg (10-2) led 16-9.
"Obviously, my coach loves getting the ball in my hands and I love taking that roll because I love finding my guys (for open shots)," said Valentine. "They're setting good screens for me and they're getting me open, and it's all team ball no matter what happens. We played great team ball and we played great team defense."
The Wildcats' lead grew to 11 early in the second quarter following a layup by Cannon Griffith. The Green Dragons managed to cut their deficit to five (20-15) moments later when Cam Michaels nailed back-to-back threes from the left elbow.
Michaels wasn't done in the second period. He rebounded his own miss to sink a jumper and he then made a layup to make it an eight-point game (27-19) at the half.
That deficit grew to 15 in a blink of an eye in the third period behind an 8-1 run for the Wildcats that was fueled by a pair of jumpers from Valentine and a layup by Gabe Yoder, who got the field goal off an assist by Valentine.
Mifflinburg made eight shots from the field in the third, and Valentine had a hand in all of them. He had five field goals, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, and assists on two baskets by Yoder and one by Griffith.
The Wildcats' lead never got below 15 points the rest of the way despite the Green Dragons getting 11 points from Michaels and 10 from Martin.
Valentine, in addition to his 31 points, also had eight rebounds and four assists on the night, plus Griffith finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
"When we pass the basketball we're a really good offensive team, and that is what we need to do," said Roupp. "When we get touches to everybody we're going to do well."
The Wildcats also do pretty well when they limit the number of touches their opponents get. Roupp praised hits team's defensive efforts in holding Lewisburg to just 38 points.
"We're also back to our good defensive mojo here, and we like to hold teams to 49 points and under," said Mifflinburg's coach. "We give ourselves a pretty good chance to win (when we do that), and I think 38 points tonight is pretty darn good and says a lot."
In the end the Wildcats got their statement win, and they will look to keep the good times rolling Wednesday when they are scheduled to host Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m.
"For sure (this is a statement win), with us losing here last year and in the last game Lewisburg almost came back to beat us. We had to come back and fight - come back to get a win here," said Valentine.
"This win will help us tremendously (moving forward), because now we got our confidence back. You see, we've struggled with our defense (this year), but we got that back tonight and we clamped Lewisburg up. Now, we're ready to go for the next game."
Mifflinburg 54, Lewisburg 38
at Lewisburg
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 16 11 19 8 - 54
Lewisburg 9 10 8 11 - 38
Mifflinburg (10-2) 54
Gabe Yoder 3 0-0 7; Isaiah Valentine 12 3-3 31; Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 0 0-1 0; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 3 4-4 10; Jake Young 3 0-1 6; Ethan Bomgardner 0 0-0 0; Zach Wertman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-9 54.
3-point goals: Valentine 2, Yoder.
Lewisburg (10-5) 38
Dante Sims 2 2-3 6; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Jake Hernandez 0 3-4 3; Joey Martin 3 2-2 10; Cam Michaels 4 1-4 11; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Kadyn Magyar 2 0-0 6; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 8-13 38.
3-point goals: Martin 2, Michaels 2, Magyar 2.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 53-49.
