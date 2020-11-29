HERSHEY — Wilmington Area football fans might never want to hear the name ‘Garcia’ again.
Two years after Gaige Garcia decimated the Greyhounds for five touchdowns in a Southern Columbia state championship win, his younger brother Gavin scored four, three of 65 yards or longer, to lead the Tigers to their fourth straight PIAA Class 2A title with a 42-14 win over Wilmington Saturday at Hersheypark Stadium.
After scoring on a one-yard run on Southern’s first possession, Garcia’s next scores came on a 65-yard screen pass, and runs of 89 and 74 yards. He finished the day with 217 yards rushing on 13 carries, and three receptions for 98 yards.
Southern finished the abbreviated season with a 12-0 record and has now completed four straight unbeaten seasons for a 60-game overall winning streak, second longest in state history behind Clairton’s 66, which ended in 2013.
The Tigers have now won 11 state championships, with eight runner-up finishes, both records, and have won five of the last six 2A titles, losing to Steel Valley in 2016.
In addition, the win pushed head coach Jim Roth ahead of the late George Curry on the state’s all-time wins list, giving him 456.
Despite the final score, the win was not easily achieved. Wilmington (12-1), which has lost to Southern in three of the past four seasons in the championship game, used its huge offensive line and solid running game to run for 234 yards to amass four more first downs than the Tigers and almost double Southern in time of possession.
But Southern had Garcia, as well as some other weapons. But the junior wanted to talk about his teammates.
“This is the ultimate team game,” Garcia said. “We had some guys really step up today. Wilmington is a great team and we knew they were going to come out and play hard to the end. They have a great offensive line.”
Among the other guys to step up were junior quarterback Liam Klebon, who only averages four pass attempts per game, but completed all four of his attempts Saturday for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Garcia and his downfield blockers could take credit for the screen pass, but Klebon’s 79-yard bomb to Jake Davis, which effectively clinched the game by giving the Tigers a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, was a beauty.
“We had the wind then and it was a lot easier throwing downwind,” said Klebon, a former wide receiver before winning the quarterback job at the start of the season. “Before the season I wasn’t sure I wanted to play quarterback or wide receiver. I guess it was the right decision.”
Senior linebacker Wade Kerstetter was credited with five solo tackles and nine assists, and junior Jake Rose may have had the game’s best defensive sequence. Wilmington, down 28-14, had the ball at Southern’s 18 to start the fourth quarter, but Rose sacked quarterback Caelen Bender for a six-yard loss, then broke up a fourth-down pass on consecutive plays. Three plays later, Klebon and Davis hooked up for the gamebreaker.
Southern drove 61 yards on nine plays on its first possession for the early lead, with Garcia scoring from the one. But fullback Wes Barnes turned an ankle on the first play from scrimmage and missed most of the rest of the half. Braden Heim carried twice for 12 yards in his place and Braeden Wisloski had a key 22-yard run on the drive.
Garcia’s screen pass TD with 3:18 left in the first quarter made it look as though the Tigers might complete their 31st straight mercy rule win and after Southern stopped an eight-play drive on downs at the 14, it looked even more likely. But Wisloski fumbled the ball on Southern’s first down, and Wilmington’s Skyler Sholler recovered the ball at the 11. Darren Miller scored on the next play.
The Hounds stopped Southern’s next series, and Ethan Susen (25 carries, 138 yards) ripped off a 48-yard run to Southern’s 41. Wilmington got the ball to the 30, but Heim and Derek Wertman combined to hit Bender for a 15-yard sack. After a punt to the seven, Garcia ran 15 yards for a first down before a chop block penalty moved Southern back to the 11.
No matter. Garcia broke a couple tackles, then motored down the Southern sideline for an 89-yard touchdown.
Wilmington ate up most of the third quarter with a 13-play, 66-yard touchdown drive, although the actual score, a 17-yard pass from Bender to Mason Reed on fourth-and-five, was questionable. The ball hung up in the air and it looked like Davis was ready to intercept but Reed appeared to push the Southern defender away.
But Garcia answered again, with a twisting, sideline-defying 74-yard run moments after he had fumble the ball out of bounds.
Southern’s final score came on a two-yard run by Barnes, after Garcia gained 22 yards on another screen, this time running all the way across the field after catching the pass and being bottled up.
Southern Columbia 42, Wilmington 14
SCA Wilmington
First downs 12 16 Rushes-yds. 29-285 57-234 Passing yds. 177 17 Totals yds. 462 251 Passing 4-4-0 1-4-0 Penalties 7-51 0-0 Fumbles/lost 2-1 1-0 Punts 1-35 2-25.5 SCA(12-0) 14 7 7 14 — 42 Wilmington (12-1) 0 7 7 0 — 13
Order of scoring
SCA — Gavin Garcia, run (Isaac Carter kick) SCA — Garcia, 65 pass from Liam Klebon (Carter kick) W — Darren Miller, 11 run (Daniel Harwell kick) SCA —Garcia, 89 run (Carter kick) W — Mason Reed, 17 pass from Caelen Bender (Hartwell kick) SCA — Jake Davis, 79 pass from Klebon (Carter kick) SCA — Wes Barnes, 2 run (Carter kick)
Individual statisticsRUSHING
: SCA — Garcia 13-217, 3 TDs; Braden Wisloski 6-49, Braden Heim 2-12, Barnes 5-10, TD; Trevor Yorks 1-1, Klebon 1-(-4), team 1-0. Wilmington — Ethan Susen 25-138, Miller 16-61, TD; Bender 15-31, Skyler Sholler 1-4.
PASSING
: Southern — Klebon 4-4-0, 177 yds., 2 TDs. Wilmington — Bender 1-4-0, 17 yds., TD.
RECEIVING
: SCA — Garcia 3-98, TD; Davis 1-79, TD. Wilmington — Reed 1-17, TD.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
