TURBOTVILLE - Lewisburg was three outs away from getting a convincing shutout victory over Warrior Run in the second meeting between the two schools this week.
And despite trailing by six runs the Defenders, however, refused to go away quietly.
Warrior Run mounted a comeback late, but the rally fell one run short as Lewisburg held on for a 6-5 win in Friday's Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest at the Frantz and Moser Complex.
The Defenders scored five runs in the final inning, three of them coming with two outs, but Meghan Rovenolt was thrown out at home trying to score the game's tying run on an RBI single by Maggie Gelnett.
It all added more drama to what could've been a stress-free final inning for Lewisburg (11-4, 8-3 HAC-II) and head coach Ken Wagner.
"It wasn't exactly the ending I was hoping for," said Wagner. "Warrior Run put the ball in play the last inning and they made it tough for us."
With one out, Warrior Run (3-7, 2-6) got the rally started with three straight singles from Liana Dion, Kayla Swartchick and Hannah Michael, the latter bringing home Dion with the Defenders' first run of the game off Lewisburg starting pitcher Lexi Walter.
Walter then got Gracy Beachel to strikeout, but after she walked Val McHenry to load the bases Walter was replaced in the circle by Kimberly Shannon.
The first batter to greet Shannon was Abby Evans, who drew a bases-loaded walk, and Kaelyn Watson followed with a two-run single to left that inched the Defenders closer (6-4).
Maggie Gelnett kept the rally going with an RBI single to right that plated Madison Litchard, who pinch-ran for Evans, with the team's fifth run.
The throw home by Walter on the play was errant, which prompted Warrior Run coach Greg Watson to send Rovenolt home. Lewisburg catcher Sydney Bolinsky would recover the ball quickly and she made a quick flip to Shannon to get the tag on Rovenolt.
"Lexi's throw was a little wild and a little bit off, but Syd hustled to the ball and flipped it to our pitcher. Luckily we were in the right place at the right time," said Lewisburg's coach, whose team took a 13-9 win over Warrior Run on Tuesday.
"To beat any team twice in one week is hard, especially (doing so) after our game at Loyalsock (a 9-5 win on Thursday). I think we were a little bit flat (Friday)n because of all the energy we expended last night, and it showed in our bats. We didn't hit like we typically do."
Regardless, an RBI double by Walter and an RBI single from Carly Wagner staked the Green Dragons out to a 2-0 lead in the third.
The big blow for Lewisburg came later in the fifth when Wagner added to her RBI total on the day by hitting a three-run, inside-the-park home run. Dion, Warrior Run's right fielder, tried to make a diving catch, but she came up empty and the ball bounced away to allow Wagner to come all the way home.
The deciding run for Lewisburg then came home in the top of the seventh in the form of a sacrifice fly to right by Gracie Murphy, which brought Wagner home to give the Green Dragons a 6-0 lead.
But despite the loss, coach Watson thinks the game will only serve as a learning tool for his girls moving forward.
"(The loss) is disappointing, but it's good to play in a game like this. Coming into this year we were really inexperienced, and I think from a game like that you can gain a lot of experience," said Warrior Run's coach. "The one thing that you preach and preach and preach is that it's never over until the last out, and we just proved that here.
"We're getting beat 6-0 until we put together that rally, and unfortunately we fell about, what was it maybe a foot short there. That's all I can ask from them - they didn't give up."
Lewisburg 6, Warrior Run 5
at Warrior Run
Lewisburg;002;030;1 - 6-9-1
Warrior Run;000;000;5 - 5-9-3
Lexi Walter, Kimberly Shannon (7) and Sydney Bolinsky. Val McHenry and Maggie Gelnett.
WP: Walter. LP: McHenry.
Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff, 2-for-4, run scored; Brynn Wagner, walk, run; Walter, 2-for-3, double, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Carly Wagner, 3-for-4, double, inside-the-park HR (5th, 2 on), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Bolinsky, 1-for-4; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-4, RBI; Shannon, walk.
Warrior Run: Hannah Michael, 1-for-4, RBI, run scored; Gracy Beachel, 1-for-3, double, walk; McHenry, 1-for-3, walk, run; Abby Evans, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Kaelyn Watson, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Gelnett, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Liana Dion, 1-for-3, run; Kayla Swartchick, 2-for-3, run.
