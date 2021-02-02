WILLIAMSPORT — For the fourth straight semester, the Lycoming College men’s and women’s swim teams have earned Collegiate Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team honors, the organization announced.
The women’s swim team earned the accolades for the 14th straight semester, a streak dating back to the spring semester of 2014.
The women’s program was one of eight teams from the Middle Atlantic Conference selected, along with Hood, King’s, Messiah, Misericordia, Stevenson, Wilkes and York.
The men’s team earned the award for the 12th time in program history and for a record fourth straight semester. The team was one of six from the MAC selected, along with Hood, King’s, Misericordia, Stevenson and York.
Even amidst the turbulence of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lycoming was one of more than 450 schools to receive the award for the fall 2020 semester. To be chosen as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, programs must have achieved a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher in the semester.
Lycoming is set to begin its 2020-21 season in March and as conditions permit.
