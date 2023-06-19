MILTON — Monster days by both Troy Dressler and Lucas Whittaker powered Mifflinburg Legion Post 410 to a sweep of Montandon Post 841 on Saturday.
Mifflinburg got its first two wins of the year to improve to 2-1, while Montandon falls to 1-6.
“The boys were excited to get a couple of games in and play baseball, and it was nice the weather cooperated for a day,” said Mifflinburg manager Jake Golomboski.
“The guys were hitting well today; they were seeing the ball (well), getting the good counts and attacking. It was a lot of fun.”
In game 1, a 10-6 win for Post 410, Dressler batted 3-for-5, hit a solo home run in the third inning and finished with five RBI. Whittaker also batted 3-for-5, scored twice and had an RBI.
Luke Goodwin and Josh King both batted 2-for-4 for Montandon. Goodwin also doubled and scored twice, while King had an RBI.
In game 2, Mifflinburg blew the game wide open with a 10-run fourth.
Lucas Whittaker had a two-run single in the fourth, plus Dressler and Maison Irvin both had RBI singles in the frame to end the game early.
It was a good thing, too, because Post 410 has a busy week coming up.
“That helps because we’re down several games because of the weather and (the high school baseball playoffs). We have a lot of make-up games coming up and that helps the pitching situation,” said Golomboski.
“We drew a couple of walks (in the fourth), but we spotted a couple of base hits in there, too, and the guys were getting good hitting counts.”
Whittaker finished the game 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Dressler was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.
In addition for Mifflinburg, Zach Wertman added a 2-for-2 day that included four runs scored and an RBI.
For Montandon, John Hoffman batted 3-for-3.
Mifflinburg next hosts Williamsport today. The two teams will finish an earlier game that was halted by rain at 5:20 p.m. before playing their regularly-scheduled contest.
Mifflinburg will play games today, Tuesday (home with Jersey Shore), Wednesday (at Sullivan County) and Friday (at Sunbury/Norry), and they are looking to possibly make up some games in the upcoming weekend as well.
Montandon also plays at 5:45 p.m. today at Jersey Shore.
Game 1
Mifflinburg 10, Montandon 6
at Veteran’s Memorial Field
Mifflinburg 413 011 0 — 10-11-3
Montandon 420 000 0 — 6-7-5
Zach Wertman, Shea Girton (5) and Lucas Whittaker. Derek Asche, John Hoffman (3), Isaiah Day (4), Max Pfirman (6) and Aidan Keiser.
WP: Wertman. LP: Hoffman.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Wertman, 1-for-4, 3 runs scored; L. Whittaker, 3-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Troy Dressler, 3-for-5, HR (3rd, solo), 5 RBI, 2 runs; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-5; Nate Chambers, 2 walks, run; Girton, 2-for-4, walk; Cyruss Scholvin, walk, run; Jack Whittaker, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 RBI, run; Maison Irvin, 2 walks.
Top Montandon hitters: Asche, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Dom Lytle, 2 walks, run; Luke Goodwin, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Brayden Gower, walk, run; Hoffman, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Josh King, 2-for-4, RBI.
Game 2
Mifflinburg 14, Montandon 1 (5 innings)
Montandon 001 00 — 1-6-2
Mifflinburg 103 (10)x — 14-12-1
Gower, Louis Williams (4) and Day. L. Whittaker, J. Whittaker (5) and Girton, L. Whittaker (5).
WP: L. Whittaker. LP: Gower.
Top Montandon hitters: Lytle, walk; Goodwin, 1-for-3, run scored; Gower, 1-for-2; Williams, walk; Hoffman, 3-for-3; King, walk; Pfirman, 1-for-2.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Wertman, 2-for-2, walk, 4 runs scored, RBI; L. Whittaker, 3-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Dressler, 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Hufnagle, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Chambers, walk, RBI, run; Girton, 1-for-2, walk, 2 RBI, run; Scholvin, 2 walks, RBI, run; J. Whittaker, 1-for-3, run; Irvin, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
Little League SoftballALMEDIA — After a couple of rough opening days of the District 13 Major Softball Tournament, Mifflinburg’s All-Stars prevailed in their game by beating Danville, 16-6, Sunday at First Keystone Community Bank Field.
The win puts Mifflinburg into the winners’ bracket final against host Central Columbia, which opened with a 10-0 win over Selinsgrove. The game will be played at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In Saturday’s action, Central beat Milton, 15-0.
Friday’s opening games saw Danville beat Warrior Run, 5-2; and Selinsgrove beat Lewisburg, 5-4.
Warrior Run and Lewisburg both lost their contest in the late innings.
Danville scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-all tie and win, while Selinsgrove tallied four runs in the top of the sixth to beat Lewisburg.
Lewisburg and Milton will play today in an elimination bracket game at 5:30 p.m.
And in Tuesday’s elimination games, Warrior Run plays Selinsgrove at 5:30 and the Lewisburg-Milton winner plays Danville at 8 p.m.
