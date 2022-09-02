College
Men’s soccerLycoming 2, Mount Saint Mary College 0Notes:
Held scoreless for 54 minutes, Lycoming found the back of the net twice in a four-minute span to take the nonleague win. Sophomore Owen Magee (Selinsgrove) scored his first career goal at the 54:51 mark off a pass by sophomore Sean Campbell. First-year Keller Chamovitz put the Warriors up two just three minutes later off a quick shot by Campbell, with first-year Christian Woobay on the assist.
Women’s soccerLycoming 3, Penn State Altoona 1Notes:
Senior Bella Green scored twice and sophomore Sydney Sellers also scored to lead the Warriors. The two scores moved Green into the top 10 in program history in career points with 42, as she surpassed Meghenn Jackson (2015-16) and Jayden Leighow (2017-20), who each had 40 and stood in a tie for ninth. Her 16 goals are now tied with Jackson’s 16 for ninth in program history.
Records:
Lycoming is 1-0. PSU-Altoona is 0-1.
Bucknell 2, Binghamton 0Notes:
Using contributions from its proven veterans and its young newcomers, Bucknell turned back Binghamton in non-league action at Emmitt Field. Senior Rylee Donaldson and freshman Sydney Hess tallied the goals, and the Bison defense held strong on the way to a second straight shutout victory. Bucknell is now 7-0-1 in its last eight home games dating back to last season, and now the Bison embark on a five-game road swing beginning with a Sunday game versus Youngstown State.
Records:
Bucknell is 3-1. Binghamton is 1-3-1.
Women’s volleyballLycoming 3, Penn College 0Notes:
Sophomore Ali Koval crossed 500 career digs a match into her second year with Lycoming, helping lead the team to a season-opening 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-22) win over Penn College in Lamade Gym. Koval scooped up 24 digs in the three-set match to give her 504 in her career, as the Warriors (1-0) scooped up 55 digs to Penn College’s 43 and they also held a 29-23 advantage in kills.
Cross countryLycoming at Misericordia InvitationalNotes:
Sophomore Katryn Yocum took 14th place in 16:41.60 and first-year Kenneth Draper took 28th place in 14:34 to lead the Lycoming men’s and women’s teams at the Misericordia University Invitational. Yocum paced the women on the 4K course in an 82-member field, as the team took seventh in the field of nine teams. Junior Ali Clemens posted a 18:28.70 to take 40th. The men finished seventh in a nine-team field with 209 points behind Draper, who paced the team in the 75-runner field on the 4K course. Senior Garrett Lee took 37th place with a 16:03.20, sophomore Nate Noel took 45th in 18:14.40.
FootballCollege ScoresEAST
Bluefield State 35, Johnson C. Smith 34, OT California (Pa.) 35, Fairmont St. 15 Fordham 48, Wagner 31 Frostburg St. 21, American International 7 Gannon 47, Charleston (WV) 13 New Hampshire 31, Monmouth (NJ) 21 Pace 31, East Stroudsburg 16 Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31 Rhode Island 35, Stony Brook 14 Shepherd 48, S. Connecticut 7 St. Anselm 28, Millersville 10 West Liberty 21, Clarion 14 Wheeling Jesuit 25, Seton Hill 11
SOUTH
Barton 17, Chowan 3 Campbell 29, The Citadel 10 ETSU 44, Mars Hill 7 FIU 38, Bryant 37, OT Furman 52, North Greenville 0 Gardner-Webb 56, Limestone 21 Samford 27, Kennesaw St. 17 Tennessee 59, Ball St. 10 Tusculum 70, St. Augustines 13 UAB 59, Alabama A&M 0 UCF 56, SC State 10 UT Martin 42, W. Illinois 25 Valdosta St. 36, Keiser University Seahawks 21 Virginia Union 77, Va. Lynchburg 0 Virginia-Wise 41, Ferrum 9 Wake Forest 44, VMI 10 West Georgia 38, Carson-Newman 7 Wilmington (Ohio) 52, S. Virginia 27
MIDWEST
Akron 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 23, OT Ashland 31, Notre Dame (Ohio) 14 Augustana (SD) 28, Concordia (St.P.) 14 Black Hills St. 17, Dickinson St. 2 Colorado Mesa 37, William Jewell 14 Concordia (Moor.) 14, Valley City St. 12 Emporia St. 42, Northeastern St. 17 Ferris St. 36, Cent. Washington 20 Glenville St. 44, Quincy 15 Grand Valley St. 25, Colorado Mines 22 Illinois College 38, Lakeland 20 Indiana St. 17, North Alabama 14, OT McKendree 31, N. Michigan 24, OT Michigan Tech 23, Wis.-Platteville 13 Minn. Duluth 31, SW Minnesota 21 Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 0 Minnesota St. 37, Bemidji St. 34 Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24 Missouri Western 35, Cent. Oklahoma 0 N. Illinois 34, E. Illinois 27 NW Missouri St. 33, Fort Hays St. 19 Neb.-Kearney 24, Missouri Southern 7 Northern St. 30, Upper Iowa 0 Penn St. 35, Purdue 31 Pittsburg St. 21, Cent. Missouri 10 S.D. Mines 43, Missouri S&T 20 Saginaw Valley St. 72, WV Wesleyan 0 Sioux Falls 27, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 14 Toledo 37, LIU Brooklyn 0 Trine 38, Anderson (Ind.) 0 Washburn 45, Lincoln (Mo.) 3
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 28, Lamar 14 Angelo St. 35, Chadron St. 0 Ark.-Monticello 40, S. Nazarene 26 Harding 29, East Central 12 Henderson St. 30, SW Oklahoma 13 Missouri St. 27, Cent. Arkansas 14 Oklahoma St. 58, Cent. Michigan 44 Ouachita Baptist 42, Oklahoma Baptist 32 SE Oklahoma 41, Arkansas Tech 34, 2OT Tarleton St. 29, MVSU 13 Texas A&M Commerce 52, Lincoln Oaklanders 7
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 40, N. Arizona 3 E. New Mexico 34, N.M. Highlands 18 S. Utah 44, St. Thomas (Minn.) 13 Weber St. 41, W. Oregon 5
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 79 52 .603 _ Tampa Bay 72 57 .558 6 Toronto 70 59 .543 8 Baltimore 69 61 .531 9½ Boston 64 68 .485 15½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 61 .527 _ Minnesota 67 62 .519 1 Chicago 65 66 .496 4 Kansas City 53 79 .402 16½ Detroit 50 81 .382 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 84 47 .641 _ Seattle 73 58 .557 11 Texas 58 72 .446 25½ Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27 Oakland 49 83 .371 35½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 84 48 .636 _ Atlanta 81 51 .614 3 Philadelphia 73 58 .557 10½ Miami 55 75 .423 28 Washington 45 86 .344 38½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 76 55 .580 _ Milwaukee 69 61 .531 6½ Chicago 56 75 .427 20 Cincinnati 51 78 .395 24 Pittsburgh 49 81 .377 26½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 40 .692 _ San Diego 73 59 .553 18 Arizona 62 68 .477 28 San Francisco 61 68 .473 28½ Colorado 56 76 .424 35 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Houston 5, Texas 3 Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0 Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings Washington 5, Oakland 1 Seattle 5, Detroit 3 Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2 Boston 6, Minnesota 5 L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 7, Detroit 0 Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1 Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0 Boston 9, Texas 8
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m. Oakland (Sears 5-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 4-9) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 6-4), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 5-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Keuchel 2-8) at Boston (Pivetta 9-10), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 8:10 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-4), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m. Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1 San Diego 5, San Francisco 4 N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings Atlanta 3, Colorado 2 Washington 5, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5 St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings Philadelphia 18, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings Atlanta 3, Colorado 0 Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 7-9) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 12-6) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 8:15 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 10-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
