Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
L Pct GB New York 27 21 .563 _ Philadelphia 26 29 .473 4½ Atlanta 25 28 .472 4½ Miami 24 30 .444 6 Washington 23 29 .442 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 32 23 .582 _ St. Louis 31 25 .554 1½ Milwaukee 29 26 .527 3 Cincinnati 24 29 .453 7 Pittsburgh 20 34 .370 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 34 21 .618 _ San Diego 34 23 .596 1 Los Angeles 33 23 .589 1½ Colorado 22 34 .393 12½ Arizona 20 37 .351 15
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1 N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 6 Washington 5, Atlanta 3 Toronto 6, Miami 5 Colorado 6, Texas 3 L.A. Dodgers 14, St. Louis 3 Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Corbin 3-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 12:20 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 1-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 3:10 p.m. Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m. Arizona (Duplantier 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2), 9:45 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-1), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 35 22 .614 _ Boston 32 23 .582 2 New York 31 25 .554 3½ Toronto 29 25 .537 4½ Baltimore 19 37 .339 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 33 22 .600 _ Cleveland 30 24 .556 2½ Kansas City 27 26 .509 5 Detroit 23 32 .418 10 Minnesota 22 33 .400 11
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 33 25 .569 _ Houston 31 24 .564 ½ Seattle 28 29 .491 4½ Los Angeles 25 30 .455 6½ Texas 22 35 .386 10½
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3 N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 6, Miami 5 Houston 2, Boston 1 Colorado 6, Texas 3 Oakland 6, Seattle 0 Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2), 1:05 p.m. Boston (Pérez 3-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 2:10 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 1-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 3:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-1), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Sheffield 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 17 8 .680 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 13 12 .520 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 12 12 .500 4½ Toledo (Detroit) 12 12 .500 4½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 10 14 .417 6½ Columbus (Cleveland) 8 16 .333 8½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 8 16 .333 8½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 17 7 .708 — Worcester (Boston) 15 11 .577 3 Buffalo (Toronto) 13 11 .542 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 14 12 .538 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 9 17 .346 9 Rochester (Washington) 8 18 .308 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 20 5 .800 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 18 8 .692 2½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 15 11 .577 4½ Jacksonville (Miami) 15 11 .577 4½ Memphis (St. Louis) 9 16 .360 10 Norfolk (Baltimore) 9 16 .360 10 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 8 17 .320 11
Wednesday’s Games
Columbus at Indianapolis, ppd. Rochester 18, Worcester 5 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Lehigh Valley 2 Durham 11, Norfolk 2 Louisville 6, St. Paul 2 Nashville 7, Charlotte 4 Gwinnett 11, Jacksonville 3 Syracuse 6, Buffalo 4 Iowa 2, Omaha 0 Toledo 7, Memphis 0
Thurday’s Games
St. Paul at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m. Toledo at Memphis, 2, 6:05 p.m. Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Columbus at Indianapolis, 2, 5:05, p.m. Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton W/B, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Durham, 6:35 p.m. St. Paul at Louisville, 7 p.m. Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha,8:05 p.m. Toledo at Memphis, 8:10 p.m. Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720 — Portland (Boston) 16 10 .615 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 16 .360 9 Hartford (Colorado) 7 19 .269 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 6 19 .240 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 4 22 .154 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 19 5 .792 — Erie (Detroit) 17 8 .680 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 16 8 .667 3 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 16 9 .640 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 15 11 .577 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 8 17 .320 11½
Wednesday’s Games
Altoona 9, Richmond 4 Harrisburg 6, Portland 5 Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 7, 10 innings Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings Erie at Akron, ppd. Bowie 2, Hartford 1
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 4, Washington 1
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103 Monday, May 31: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114 Wednesday, June 2: Philadelphia 129, Washington 112
Brooklyn 4, Boston 1
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 Friday, May 28: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119 Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126 Tuesday, June 1: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109
Milwaukee 4, Miami 0
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84 Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103
Atlanta 4, New York 1
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92 Friday, May 28: Atlanta 105, New York 94 Sunday, May 30: Atlanta 113, New York 96 Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta 103, New York 89 Western Conference
Utah 4, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129 Saturday, May 29: Utah 121, Memphis 111 Monday, May 31: Utah 120, Memphis 113 Wednesday, June 2: Utah 126, Memphis 110
Phoenix 3, L.A. Lakers 2
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 27: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95 Sunday, May 30: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92 Tuesday, June 1: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85 Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Denver 3, Portland 2
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver 120, Portland 115 Saturday, May 29: Portland 115, Denver 95 Tuesday, June 1: Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
Dallas 3, L.A. Clippers 2
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108 Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81 Wednesday, June 2: Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100 Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 0
Sunday, May 30: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Tuesday, June 1: Tampa Bay 2, Carolina 1 Thursday, June 3: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 8: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, June 10: Carolina at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBA
Boston 1, N.Y. Islanders 1
Saturday, May 29: Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Monday, May 31: N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 3, OT Thursday, June 3: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:15 p.m. Monday, June 7: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 9: Boston at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, June 11: N.Y. Islanders at Boston, TBA
Montreal 1, Winnipeg 0
Wednesday, June 2: Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3 Friday, June 4: Montreal at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m. Monday, June 7: Winnipeg at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 9: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA x-Friday, June 11: Winnipeg at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, June 13: Montreal at Winnipeg, TBA
Colorado 2, Vegas 0
Sunday, May 30: Colorado 7, Vegas 1 Wednesday, June 2: Colorado 3, Vegas 2, OT Friday, June 4: Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, June 6: Colorado at Vegas, 8:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 8: Vegas at Colorado, TBA x-Thursday, June 10: Colorado at Vegas, TBA x-Saturday, June 12: Vegas at Colorado, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 7 2 .778 — New York 5 2 .714 1 Atlanta 4 2 .667 1½ Washington 2 4 .333 3½ Chicago 2 5 .286 4 Indiana 1 8 .111 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 6 1 .857 — Las Vegas 5 3 .625 1½ Phoenix 4 3 .571 2 Los Angeles 2 3 .400 3 Dallas 2 4 .333 3½ Minnesota 1 4 .200 4
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m. Saturday’s Games Las Vegas at Washington, 1 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m. New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open
Wednesday at Stade Rolan Garros, Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.