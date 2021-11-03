WILLIAMSPORT – Sophomore kicker Ian Plankenhorn and junior linebacker Cole Senior each earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week for their play in the Lycoming’s 30-27 win over Wilkes, the website announced on Tuesday.
Plankenhorn was 3-for-3 on both field goals and extra-point attempts against Wilkes. He connected on a 33-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to give Lycoming a 17-7 lead, then kicked a career-long 44-yard field goal, tied for the seventh-longest in program history, in the third quarter, and finished the game off with a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Plankenhorn has hit two 40-yard field goals this season and his 11 field goals made this year leads the MAC and is two shy of the school record of 13 set by John Phillips (1990) and tied by Jamie Fisher (2017). He is 24-of-24 on extra points this year and his 57 points kicking is also tops in the conference.
Plankenhorn is the first kicker to earn mention on the D3football.com Team of the Week since Jamie Fisher on Sept. 11, 2018.
Senior earns mention after posting a career-high 12 tackles to go with a forced fumble and 2.5 tackles for loss. Senior notched nine first-half tackles, holding Wilkes to just seven points while building a 10-point lead. In the third quarter, he helped the Warriors’ last touchdown on the board. On 2-and-1 during Wilkes’ first drive of the quarter, he made a stop for a 10-yard loss on a rushing play. On the next play, he posted a strip-sack at the Wilkes 7-yard line that teammate Andre Jackson picked up for the score, giving Lycoming a 23-7 lead.
Senior leads the Warriors with 57 tackles and 13.5 for loss, while his 3.5 sacks are second on the team.
Senior is the first Warrior linebacker to earn mention on the D3football.com Team of the Week since Brian Campbell on Nov. 11, 2014.
It is the first time two Warriors have earned a spot on the team since Ahmad Curtis and Fisher were named to the team on Sept. 11, 2018 for their work in a win over Widener.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday when they head to Widener for a 1 p.m. MAC game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.