COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick.
The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media on Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft.
“This process has been difficult, and the decision, one of the hardest I've ever had to make,” Stroud said in the statement. “As a kid, I dreamed of playing football at the highest level, and after much prayer, I've made the decision that it's time to turn those dreams into a reality.”
Stroud led the Buckeyes to back-to-back 11-2 seasons but lost to Michigan twice. Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoff last season but lost to eventual national champion Georgia 42-41 in a semifinal, a game in which Stroud threw four TD passes.
The 21-year-old was a Heisman Trophy finalist in both seasons. He amassed more than 8,000 passing yards and threw 85 touchdowns. He is the holder of 16 school offensive records.
Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2023.
Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan president to say he's staying
Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, a decision he personally gave the school president to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL.
“I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines," University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media Monday. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated with our athletic director Warde Manuel."
One minute later, Michigan football shared a statement from Harbaugh on Twitter.
“My heart is at the University of Michigan," Harbaugh's statement read in the post. “I once heard a wise man say, `Don't try to out-happy, happy.'"
Harbaugh and the school have not reached an agreement on a contract extension, but both sides plan to work on a new deal this week, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the negotiations were not announced.
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers spoke with Harbaugh about their head coaching vacancies this month and he was mentioned as a potential candidate for the Indianapolis Colts, one of four teams he played quarterback for in the league from 1987 to 2000 after being a star for the Wolverines.
On Signing Day last year, Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings before they targeted Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the job opening instead.
Harbaugh has been linked to many other NFL jobs in most of the offseasons since he returned to his alma mater to lead the football team in 2015.
After failing to beat rival Ohio State for years, he has helped Michigan beat the Buckeyes and win the Big Ten title in two straight years.
The Wolverines have fallen short of winning their first national championship since 1997, though, with College Football Playoff semifinal losses to TCU and Georgia.
Harbaugh seems set up for more success, at least in the conference, with All-America running back Blake Corum returning to a backfield with running back Donovan Edwards and quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Harbaugh, the AP NFL coach of the year in 2011 and AP college coach of the year a decade later, seemed to be intrigued by the lure of the league again this winter.
He coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, winning two NFC West titles and reaching the NFC championship game three times in four seasons. He was 44-19-1 during that span and helped the 49ers get to the Super Bowl a decade ago, where they lost by three points to the Baltimore Ravens, led by his brother, John.
Jim Harbaugh left the 49ers after going 8-8 in 2014 — the only season the 49ers didn’t make the postseason under him — to turn around Michigan.
The 59-year-old Harbaugh has a 74-25 record in eight seasons with the Wolverines, who were 13-0 this season before getting beat in a sloppy game by the Horned Frogs. Harbaugh also spent four seasons as head coach of Stanford and three more at San Diego.
Entering his ninth year at Michigan, it appears he will have to deal with an NCAA investigation regarding potential rules infractions.
The investigation is believed to involve impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits, a person with knowledge of the situation told the AP.
The NCAA was also looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice and whether Harbaugh was forthcoming about it, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because Michigan officials were not making details of the investigation public.
4-time WNBA champion Maya Moore officially retires at 33
NEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore knew it was time to officially end her basketball career — four years after stepping away.
The Minnesota Lynx star left the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from prison by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. Irons married Moore soon after his release and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in February.
She announced her decision to retire Monday on ABC's “Good Morning America.” Before that, Moore had been noncommittal about playing basketball again, but she said in an interview with The Associated Press that it was time to retire.
“Over the last year, it finally felt right to just close the chapter,” Moore said. “Talk about it in a celebratory way. ... I'm excited to able to give the clarity to the basketball world."
The 33-year-old Moore won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, two Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball and two NCAA titles with UConn.
Moore will be eligible for the Naismith Hall of Fame next year since she stopped playing four years ago, one of the rare athletes to leave their sport in the prime of their career.
She was drafted No. 1 by the Lynx in 2011, winning the Rookie of the Year award and going on to average 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over eight seasons for Minnesota. She was the league's MVP in 2014 and the only player in WNBA history with four 40-plus point games.
The Lynx went 200-71 in the regular season and 40-16 in the playoffs during Moore’s career as the star among stars in a core that featured Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson and eventually Sylvia Fowles.
She finished her career as the Lynx franchise leader in scoring average, 3-point field goals made (530) and steals (449) and finished second in total points scored (4,984), field goals made (1,782), assists (896) and blocks (176).
Moore went 150-4 in her career at UConn. The two-time AP Player of the Year was a key part of the Huskies' 90-game winning streak that was the longest ever until the school had an 111-game run a few years later.
“Maya obviously has thought this out and I’m sure it wasn’t a decision that came easily. The love that Maya had for the game, the way she played the game, the passion that she played the game with – you don’t walk away from that nonchalantly. I’m sure this was a very difficult decision for her and her family,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “At the same time, to be able to make this decision says to me that she is so committed to the life and family that she’s built and the causes she’s fighting for now.”
Former NFL player arrested in Mississippi on kidnap charge
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A former University of Mississippi and NFL football player has been arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges.
Jerrell Powe, 35, remained jailed Monday in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland with no bail set. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV that Powe and another person were arrested on Thursday at a bank in the city.
Myers said the kidnapping began in Laurel, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Jackson, and ended after the victim was able to contact Ridgeland police. He said the victim is safe.
Powe is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday.
Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010.
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles.
