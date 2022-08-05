WILLIAMSPORT — The Spikes defeated the Crosscutters 9–2 in six innings on Thursday afternoon. The Spikes scored seven runs in what would be the final two innings before the game was called for rain.
The Spikes scored a run in the bottom of the first and fourth inning to take a 2–0 lead. The Cutters (8-4) tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth.
Left fielder Taylor Jackson brought home a run on a groundout and second baseman Mike Anthony hit an RBI single to make the game 2–2.
The Spikes responded in the bottom of the fifth by scoring six runs on five hits and two walks to take an 8–2 lead. A run was also scored on a dropped third strike in the inning.
State College added another run in the sixth inning for a 9–2 lead.
The game was called after the sixth, making it an official game as the Spikes took the series win. The Cutters only managed three hits in a tough game all-around.
Williamsport now begins a three-game series at the Trenton Thunder. Game 1 is 7 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.