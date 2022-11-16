College
Women's volleyball
Patriot League Quarterfinals
Loyola 3, Bucknell 1
Notes: The Bison's memorable 2022 season came to an end Tuesday night with a 3-1 loss at Loyola in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal round. Bucknell pulled out a gritty 25-23 win in the opening set to take a 1-0 lead in the match, but the Greyhounds caught fire and limited Bucknell to just 22 kills over the final three sets.
Bucknell, which was making its first appearance in the Patriot League Tournament since 2010, was led by senior Lisa Zoch's 10 kills and .250 hitting percentage. Zoch also added a season-high five block assists. Loyola, which earned its first-ever Patriot League Tournament win, saw 17 kills and 10 digs by First Team All-Patriot League selection Lauren Link.
Bucknell ended its season with 15 wins, which were the most by the Bison since the 2006 season. Loyola now advances to the Patriot League semifinals and will face top-seeded Colgate on Saturday.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 11 3 .786 —
Toronto 8 7 .533 3½
Philadelphia 7 7 .500 4
New York 6 7 .462 4½
Brooklyn 6 8 .429 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 9 5 .643 —
Washington 8 6 .571 1
Miami 7 7 .500 2
Orlando 4 10 .286 5
Charlotte 4 11 .267 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 3 .769 —
Cleveland 8 5 .615 2
Indiana 6 6 .500 3½
Chicago 6 8 .429 4½
Detroit 3 12 .200 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 8 5 .615 —
Memphis 9 6 .600 —
New Orleans 8 6 .571 ½
San Antonio 6 8 .429 2½
Houston 2 12 .143 6½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 9 4 .692 —
Denver 9 4 .692 —
Utah 10 5 .667 —
Minnesota 6 8 .429 3½
Oklahoma City 6 8 .429 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 5 .615 —
L.A. Clippers 8 7 .533 1
Sacramento 6 6 .500 1½
Golden State 6 8 .429 2½
L.A. Lakers 3 10 .231 5
___
Monday's Games
Charlotte 112, Orlando 105
Toronto 115, Detroit 111
Miami 113, Phoenix 112
Boston 126, Oklahoma City 122
L.A. Clippers 122, Houston 106
Atlanta 121, Milwaukee 106
Golden State 132, San Antonio 95
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans 113, Memphis 102
Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101
New York at Utah, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35
Toronto 17 9 5 3 21 50 46
Florida 16 9 6 1 19 53 48
Tampa Bay 16 9 6 1 19 54 53
Detroit 15 7 5 3 17 45 50
Montreal 16 8 7 1 17 48 53
Buffalo 16 7 9 0 14 59 57
Ottawa 15 5 9 1 11 51 53
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 16 13 3 0 26 60 39
N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 57 43
Carolina 16 10 5 1 21 50 43
N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48
Philadelphia 16 7 6 3 17 41 48
Washington 18 7 9 2 16 51 58
Pittsburgh 16 6 7 3 15 56 57
Columbus 15 5 9 1 11 43 65
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 16 9 5 2 20 60 43
Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33
Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 51 38
Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 44 49
Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 38 46
Nashville 16 7 8 1 15 44 53
Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54
St. Louis 14 6 8 0 12 34 50
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 16 13 3 0 26 59 37
Los Angeles 18 10 7 1 21 61 63
Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45
Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 59 58
Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 47 50
Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70
San Jose 17 5 9 3 13 47 60
Anaheim 15 4 10 1 9 42 69
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2
Carolina 3, Chicago 0
Calgary 6, Los Angeles 5
St. Louis 3, Colorado 2
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 5, Buffalo 4
Florida 5, Washington 2
New Jersey 5, Montreal 1
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT
Columbus 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Nashville 2, Minnesota 1
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contracts of RHPS Noah Denoyer, Seth Johnson and Grayson Rodriguez. SS Joey Ortiz and LHP Drew Rom from Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contracts of LHPs Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter from Worcester, INF/OF Ceddane Rafaela, OF Wilyer Abreu and INF David Hamilton from Portland (EL). Designated RHP Jake Reed and C Caleb Hamilton for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contracts of INFs Bryan Ramos and Jose Rodriguez from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Selected the contracts of INF Angel Martinez and LHP Joey Cantillo from Akron (EL). Selected the contract of LHP Tim Herrin from Columbus (IL). Traded RHO Carlos Vargas to Arizona for RHP Ross Carver. Designated LHP Kirk McCarty and LHP Anthony Gose for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Michael Brdar, Keith Beauregard and James Rowson assistant hitting coaches, Robin Lund assistant pitching coach and Ryne Eubanks head athletic trainer.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Montero on a three-year contract. Selected the contract of RHP J.P. France from Sugar Land (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of RHP Alec Marsh, C Freddy Fermin and OF Diego Hernandez from Omaha (IL). Designated LHP Jake Brentz, RHP Nate Webb and OF Brent Rooker for assignments. Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan O'Hearn on a contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHPs Touki Touissaint and Nash Walters and LHP Rob Zastryzny for assignments. Selected the contracts of LHP Kolton Ingram from Rocket City (SL) and RHP Jose Soriano from Inland Empire (CAL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contracts of LHP Brent Headrick, RHPs Matt Canterino and Casey Legumina and INF Edouard Julien from St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. Selected the contract of RHP Randy Vasquez from Somerset (AL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of LHP Hogan Harris from Las Vegas (PCL) and OF Lawrence Butler from Lansing (ML).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and OFs Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe from Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Added INF Osleivis Basabe, INF Greg Jones, INF Curtis Mead, RHP Taj Bradley amd RHP Colby White to the 40-man roster. Traded INF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Alfredo Zarraga. Trade RHP JT Chargois and INF Xavier Edwards to Miami for RHP Marcus Johnson and RHP Santiago Suarez. Traded INF Brett Wisely to San Francisco for OF Tristan Peters. Designated RHP Javy Guerra, 1B/OT Bligh Madris and LHP Ryan Yarbrough for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Martin Perez on a contract. Traded RHP Dennis Santana to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations. Selected the contracts of INFs Luisangel Acuna and Jonathan Ornelas, OF Dustin Harris and RHPs Zak Kent and Cole Winn from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Added INF Blaze Alexander, OF Jorge Barrosa, OF Dominic Fletcher and RHP Justin Martinez to the 40-man roster. Acquired RHO Carlos Vargas from Cleveland for RHO Ross Carver. Designated INF Sergio Alcantra, OF Stone Garrett, OF Jordan Luplow and LHP Caleb Smith for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired INF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Alfredo Zarraga. Selected the contracts of OFs Kevin Alcantara from Myrtle Beach (CRL) and Brennan Davis from Iowa (IL), RHP Ben Brown from Tennessee (SL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Howard on a minor league contract. Designated RF Aristeded Aquino, RHPs Jared Solomon, Derek Law, Art Warren, Kyle Dowdy mand Jeff Hoffman for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHPs Ricky Karcher and Levi Stoudt and LHP Brandon Williamson from Louisville (IL) and RHP Lyon Richardson and SS Noelvi Marte from Dayton (ML) and SS Elly De La Cruz from Chattanooga (SL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Blair Calvo and Riley Pint, INFs Warming Bernabel and Julio Carreras and OF Brenton Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL). Acquired INF/OF Nolan Jones from Cleveland for INF Juan Brito.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contracts of OFs Andy Pages and Jonny DeLuca from Tulsa (TL), C Diego Cartaya from Great Lakes (ML) and 2B Michael Busch from Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contracts of INF Brice Turang, 1B Jon Singleton and RHPs Abner Uribe and Cam Robinson from Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Stephen Ridings off waivers from the New York Yankees.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of OF Johan Rojas from Reading (EL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contracts of RHPs Mike Burrows and Colin Selby and C Endy Rodriguez from Indianapolis (IL) and 3B Jared Triolo from Altoona (EL). Designated RHPs Junior Fernandez and Jeremy Beasley, LHP Manny Banuelos and C Tyler Heineman for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released WR Auden Tate from the practice squad. Signed DB Marquise Blair to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released OLB Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad.
