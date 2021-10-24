Top-seeded Mifflinburg (17-1) will take on No. 4 Athens (9-8) Saturday at a time and site to be determined as the District 4 Class 3A playoffs begin later this week.
The winner of that game will get the winner of No. 2 Shikellamy (11-6-1) and No. 3 Selinsgrove (7-9-2). The cross-river rivals will play Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
Only the champion advances from 3A
Class 2A
No. 8 Lewisburg (8-6-3) will host No. 9 Warrior Run (10-8) in first-round action of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The winner advances to meet unbeaten and top-seeded Central Columbia (18-0) Saturday at a time and site to be determined. No. 4 Troy (14-3) will take on No. 5 Bloomsburg (11-6-1) Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
No. 2 Montoursville (15-1-1) earned a bye and gets the winner of No. 7 Shamokin (11-6-1) vs. No. 10 Midd-West (9-8-1), to be contested at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Shamokin. The winner advances to meet Montoursville Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
No. 3 Milton (14-3-1) will take on No. 6 Hughesville (11-6-1) Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
Two teams advance from Class 2A.
Class A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.