LEWISBURG — Two of the most intriguing players heading into the Bucknell women's basketball season were Emma Theodorsson and Nicole Davis.
Theodorsson, a freshman from Moon, has international experience with Iceland. Davis is a junior but has only played 12 minutes across eight career games due to a pair of serious knee injuries since she arrived on campus.
Theodorsson debuted in the Bison's season-opening loss against Saint Joseph's. She scored two points and was one of six players to play 20 or more minutes.
"She is the most college-ready of the freshmen," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "She has functional skill, meaning she can pass, shoot and dribble. She has an eagerness, an aggressiveness to her that I like. She's going to have a big role for us right away."
Theodorsson's contributions should grow as she becomes more accustomed to the college game, but she may have a leg up because of that international experience. Theodorsson played for Iceland's under-18 team in a tournament, featuring Scandanavian teams that was held in Finland. Theodorsson helped Iceland to a runner-up finish to Finland, which featured a pair of Power 5 college players.
"It was just a great experience," said Theodorsson, who added that her father was from Iceland, and she travels there approximately every other summer. "It most definitely helped me prepare for college. They have a shot clock, which the state of Pennsylvania doesn't have for high school. So, the shot clock, and the pace of the game was much faster than high school here in the States, that was closer to the college game."
Theodorsson said the biggest challenge for her and the other three freshmen was the mental side, as far as learning how to play Bucknell's offense and defense. However, the 6-foot-1 swing player already made an impact in her debut.
"It's just been an adjustment," Theodorsson said. "I feel like my role is wherever they're going to put me. I'll do anything to help the team win."
Davis, a 6-4 forward, certainly has more experience in the program, but has now played fewer minutes than Theodorsson after Davis did not appear in the season opener.
"The knee is good," Davis said. "It's definitely coming along. It's been a long journey for sure, but I'm definitely in a place that it's just a matter of getting better basketball-wise. It's not rehab, which I've done a lot of the last two years."
Davis tore her ACL during her freshman season at Bucknell, but surgery was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After being cleared from her ACL in January 2022, Davis needed surgery on her meniscus in March.
"They were pretty much back-to-back," Davis said. "At this time last year, I still wasn't cleared from my ACL, and I've had a surgery since then."
Davis said basketball was secondary for her, especially during her freshman year when she was rehabbing while trying to adjust to college and taking all of her classes remotely.
"My freshman year was something completely different, even than last year," Davis said. "My sophomore year, I came back with the mindset that I was still rehabbing my ACL. I was trying to come back and play, but I really wanted to use last year to get back involved in basketball. An injury of that caliber changed so much of how I even move, not related to basketball.
"Then having another surgery was a roadblock, but here I am. So, I guess all's well that ends well."
Davis, who has four career points and rebounds, said she is physically fine now, but she still has to wear a brace while she plays.
"It's just about being recalibrated to basketball and getting stronger," Davis said. "My mindset is just about using my body to get stronger and more powerful, which is so much different than what my mindset has been when it was focused on the health of my knee."
Davis will likely be key to Bucknell's frontcourt. Behind senior Emma Shaffer, two freshmen and Davis are the only players listed at 6-2 or taller.
"Nicole has definitely had her best stretch, largely due to health," Woodruff said. "She's been healthy for an extended period of time. She's had a larger amount of opportunities to get reps. ... I'm happy for her that she's finally getting a chance to be here on a daily basis, compete and get better."
