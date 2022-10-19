BETHLEHEM – Eighteen Patriot League basketball games will be televised on CBS Sports Network during the 2022-23 season, including the men’s and women’s basketball championship Games in March.

The 2022-23 Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball schedules are available now by visiting the League’s official website – www.PatriotLeague.org.

