BETHLEHEM – Eighteen Patriot League basketball games will be televised on CBS Sports Network during the 2022-23 season, including the men’s and women’s basketball championship Games in March.
The 2022-23 Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball schedules are available now by visiting the League’s official website – www.PatriotLeague.org.
The television schedule includes 15 men’s basketball and three women’s basketball games throughout the 2022-23 season. The first televised game is on Friday, Nov. 11, when Navy hosts Princeton (8:30 p.m.) as part of the Veterans Classic. The Patriot League slate begins on Monday, Jan. 9, when defending champion Colgate travels to Army West Point (7 p.m.).
Five more Patriot League games will air on Monday evenings throughout the winter, continuing with Lehigh at Loyola Maryland at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16. Colgate at Boston University (Jan. 23), Loyola Maryland at Colgate (Jan. 30), Lafayette at Holy Cross (Feb. 6) and American at Bucknell (Feb. 13) will also be featured as part of the Monday night matchups. One Sunday afternoon tilt featuring Boston University at Lehigh (Jan. 29) will be included in the Patriot League television schedule.
CBS Sports Network will carry both Army West Point-Navy men’s and women’s basketball doubleheaders. The Black Knights’ women host the Mids on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. The men’s game follows at 1:30 p.m. The teams will square off again in Annapolis on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Patriot League PenFed Credit Union Men’s Basketball Championship Game will be televised on CBS Sports Network for the 12th-consecutive season when it airs on Wednesday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. The Patriot League PenFed Credit Union Women’s Basketball Championship Game will air for the 14th straight season on Sunday, March 12, at noon. CBS Sports Network will also carry both men’s basketball championship semifinal matchups on Sunday, March 5.
There will be two men’s basketball flex games. The first is on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. The second flex game will be on the final day of the Patriot League regular season on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. The selection of flex contests will be made no later than 10 days before the competition date.
Crosscutters announce 2023 schedule for 25th season
WILLIAMSPORT - The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced their 2023 schedule in advance of their 25th anniversary season.
The schedule features 40 home games with Opening Night 2023 taking place June 1 when the Crosscutters host the State College Spikes. All Monday through Saturday games will begin at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30. Sunday games begin at 4:05 p.m. with gates opening at 3. The Cutters home game on July 4 will feature a special 1:05 p.m. start.
The Cutters, who began play in 1999, will celebrate their 25th season in Williamsport in 2023.
A split season format will again be utilized in 2023 with the first half featuring top draft-eligible prospects from across the country (June 1 – July 4) and professional players filling rosters in the second half (July 7-Sept. 2). The first-place team from each half will meet in the MLB Draft League championship game on Sept. 4. Williamsport captured the second half title in 2022, falling to West Virginia 10-6 in the championship came.
The league has announced that all games will be nine innings in 2023. In previous seasons, teams played a limited number of 7-inning contests. The MLB Draft League will also be instituting a pitch clock next season, with details to be released at a later date. In the league’s first two seasons over 130 players have been drafted or signed professional contracts.
Bloomsburg field hockey ranked No. 10 in Division II poll
BLOOMSBURG - After knocking off then No. 6 IUP, the Bloomsburg University field hockey team earned its first national ranking of the 2022 season Tuesday afternoon. The Huskies are ranked 10th in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll for Oct. 18.
With their 2-0 win last Saturday over IUP, the Huskies improved to 7-5 on the season and 2-2 in the PSAC. Bloomsburg is a perfect 4-0 at home, with four shutout victories.
Leading the offense for BU this season is senior Meghan Longenhagen (Southern Columbia H.S.). She has a team-best six goals, added an assist for 13 points, and is 10th in the conference in total goals. Longenhagen is fourth in the PSAC with three game-winners. Sophomore Kara Koch (Lewisburg Area H.S.) and senior Bri Doebler (Mifflinburg Area H.S.) have two goals each.
Bloomsburg women's soccer ranked 23rd in latest United Soccer Coaches Poll
BLOOMSBURG - The Bloomsburg University women's soccer team remains in the DII United Soccer Coaches National rankings after another 2-0 week. The Huskies won their fourth-straight contest on Saturday and are ranked No. 23 by the United Soccer Coaches.
The Huskies are 12-3 for the year and 10-3 in PSAC East action. Bloomsburg is currently riding a four-game winning streak as the Huskies enter the last two weeks of their conference schedule.
Offensively, graduate student Nicole Varano (Mt. Carmel Area H.S.) is making the most of her final season with the Huskies as she leads the team with nine goals and one assist. Varano has six game-winners, leads the league in total goals, game-winning goals, and is tied for third with 19 points. Senior Paige Harris (Danville Area H.S.) leads the team with five assists and two goals, while Bull is third on the team with seven points behind two goals and three assists.
