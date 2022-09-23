LEWISBURG – A couple of costly turnovers and an inability to move the ball late in the game doomed Lewisburg in the Heartland-II matchup against Central Columbia on Friday.
The Blue Jays, on the other hand, got a couple of short touchdown runs from quarterback Greyson Shaud to hand the Green Dragons a 20-8 defeat at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
But despite the apparent shortcomings of his team on the field, Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks only cared to share his thoughts on the officiating and how he felt his squad was adversely affected by some questionable calls, along with some calls that should’ve been made, but weren’t.
“Well, the refs were really bad today, and I say there were a lot of calls left out there. There were a lot of things that were happening that I felt was not fair and wasn’t right, but they wouldn’t give me an explanation,” said Wicks.
“At the same time, they laughed at me. One of my kids got hit in the face and got knocked out, and they laughed at him – the referee on the sideline next to us,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “When I tried to talk to the refs after the game, (I told them) I don’t understand what’s going on; is there something we’re doing wrong, and the guys walked away from me – every single ref. There was no explanation and no talking to.”
But back to the game, Central (2-3) scored on its first possession when Shaud completed a five-play, 39-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run 3:29 into the game.
Lewisburg (0-5) came right back and surged in front 8-7 when Devin Bodden returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown a mere 14 seconds later.
The two teams jostled back-and-forth for much of the next 20 minutes until the Blue Jays’ Gage Gombert intercepted a Wade Young pass to give Central the ball at the Lewisburg 5.
A few moments later and Gage Chipeleski bounded in from the 5 to put Central ahead 14-8.
The Green Dragons seemed to be in business to start the third when Garrick Feldman recovered a Blue Jay fumble on the first possession.
And with the ball at the Central 37, Lewisburg, however, couldn’t do anything with the good field position and was held to a four-and-out series.
But when the Green Dragons held the Jays on fourth down on the next possession – getting a pass break-up by Ryan Opperman – Lewisburg fumbled the ball right back.
Central would tack on an insurance touchdown midway through the fourth when Shaud ran for a one-yard score to make it a two-score lead.
Lewisburg was held to just four first downs on the night, and just 92 yards of offense.
Despite the lack of offensive production on the night, the outcome boiled down to the way he, and his players have been treated through the first five games of the season according to Wicks, who is African American.
“It’s every game I’ve been dealing with this. And at this point this is ignorant and disrespectful. I don’t disrespect anyone, and I talk to everyone with respect, and I use the proper words that need to be spoken. What happened in this game was a disgrace, and that’s how I feel. There are calls that are happening - guys are wrestling to the ground – and I tell them they have to call something – call it on my guy – call it on someone,” said Wicks.
“I’m just asking, ‘what’s going on, what are we going to do?’ And they won’t even speak to me. So, for myself, I don’t even know what to do with my team, because I can’t even explain to them what’s going on throughout the game. That’s a tough thing to deal with as a coach. So, at this point, I don’t even know what to deal with, and I don’t even know what to say. It’s bad, man, and it’s sad that we’re dealing with this.”
Central Columbia 20, Lewisburg 8
At Lewisburg
Central (2-3);7;7;0;6;-;20
Lewisburg (0-5);8;0;0;0;-;8
Scoring summary
First Quarter
CC-Greyson Shaud 2 run (Blake Maguire kick), 8:31.
Lew-Devin Bodden 85 kickoff return (Ryan Opperman run), 8:17.
Second Quarter
CC-Gage Chipeleski 5 run (Maguire kick), :40.
Fourth Quarter
CC-Shaud 1 run (kick blocked), 7:52.
Statistics
;CC;LEW
First downs;10;4
Rushes-yards;48-171;27-56
Passing-yards;28;36
Att.-Comp.-Int;6-9-0;4-11-1
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;9-62;7-45
Individuals
RUSHING: Central: Shaud, 24-87, 2 TDs; Talen Piatt, 11-55; Chipeleski, 8-13; Gage Gombert, 4-14; Aiden Huntington, 1-2. Lewisburg: Wade Young, 14-37; Sean Field, 7-4; Opperman, 3-8; Michael Casale, 3-7.
PASSING: Central: Shaud, 5-8-0-13; Dylan Gregory, 1-1-0-15. Lewisburg: Young, 4-11-1-36.
RECEIVING: Central: Logan Welkom, 2-18; Chipeleski, 2-7; Nate Smith, 1-4; Eli Book, 1-(-1). Lewisburg: Cam Michaels, 2-16; Bodden, 1-13; Jack Blough, 1-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.