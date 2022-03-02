MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian School junior Cade Wirnsberger and Mifflinburg junior Emmanuel Ulrich both earned top seeds for this weekend's PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional Tournament that will be contested Williamsport Area High School.
The competition begins 5 p.m. Friday, and the action continues Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., with the championship finals slated for 6:30 p.m.
Wirnsberger, the District 4 champ at 138 pounds, gets a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals Wirnsberger will face either Line Mountain's Lane Schadel (29-8) or Haonver's Zach Murphy (20-11).
The District 4 champion at 285, Ulrich will also get a bye in the first round before meeting either Meadowbrook Christian junior Gunner Treibley (33-7) or Montose junior Derrick Demann.
Also earning top seeds from the Valley were Midd-West junior Conner Heckman (36-4) at 132, and Southern Columbia sophomore Garrett Garcia (32-3) at 172.
The top four wrestlers from each weight class advance to the PIAA Championships March 10-12 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional
At Williamsport Area H.S.
Friday’s first round pairings
District finish/name/grade/school/record
106
2-1 Lexi Schechterly, 10, Lake Lehman, 14-2, bye; 4-5 Kaden Shay, 10, So. Williamsport, 22-10 vs. 4-4 Seth Kolb, 9, Benton, 29-8; 2-3 Connor Novakowski, 9, Wyoming Area, 13-13 vs. 4-2 CJ Starr, 10, Wyalusing, 29-5; 2-2 Brayden Clarke, 10, Lackawanna Trail, 11-3 vs. 4-3 Jace Gessner, 11, Lewisburg, 31-5; 2-4 Derek Warman, 9, Hanover, 16-15 vs. 4-6 Bradyn Schadel, 9, Line Mountain, 20-16; 4-1 Colton Wade, 9, Sullivan County, 30-3, bye.
113
4-1 Branden Wentzel, 11, Montoursville, 36-2, bye; 4-5 Blake Sassaman, 11, Danville 21-4 vs. 2-4 James Davis, 11, Honesdale, 19-4; 4-3 Brady Struble, 12, Mifflinburg, 29-6 vs. 2-2 Adam Shotwell, 9, GNA, 23-3; 4-2 Gavin Bradley, 12, Athens, 32-1 vs. 2-3 Garret Pocceschi, 11, Wyoming Area, 4-4; 4-4 Kayvan Shams, 10, So. Williamsport, 35-6 vs. 4-6 Brady Moyer, 11, CMVT, 18-7; 2-1 Cole Henry, 12, Lackawanna Trail, 25-4, bye.
120
2-1 Jaden Pope, 11, Wyoming Area, 34-1, bye; 4-6 Nolan Baumert, 10, Line Mtn., 28-11, vs. 4-4 Matt Smith, 9, Midd-West, 30-10; 2-3 Kyle Winter, 10, Berwick, 18-12, vs. 4-2 Chase Burke, 11, Benton, 27-7; 2-2 Josh Young, 11, Honesdale, 23-6, vs. 4-3 David Kennedy, 9, Montoursville, 36-8; 2-4 Garet Fowler, 9, Lackawanna Trail, 16-6 vs. 4-5 Wade Alleman, 12, Shamokin, 23-7; 4-1 Brock Weiss, 10, Jersey Shore, 37-3, bye.
126
4-1 Scott Johnson, 11, Muncy, 34-1, bye; 4-5 Aidan Kritzer, 12, Line Mtn., 24-8 vs. 2-4 Jonathan Stone, 10, Wyoming Area, 14-15; 4-3 Robert Gardner, 12, So. Williamsport, 33-4, vs. 2-2 Nick Harder, 11, Montrose, 15-9; 4-2 Kaden Milheim, 11, Warrior Run, 38-5 vs. 2-3 Liam Farley, 10, Western Wayne, 19-10; 4-4 Dylan Granahan, 11, Benton, 28-13 vs. 4-6 Ayden Hunsinger, 9, Wyalusing, 22-10; 2-1 Jackson Maby, 10, Blue Ridge, 29-4, bye.
132
4-1 Conner Heckman, 11, Midd-West, 36-4, bye; 4-5 Blaize Vogel, 9, Montoursville, 29-14 vs. 2-4 Tyler Barletta, 10, Western Wayne, 9-9; 4-3 Caiden Puderbach, 11, Hughesville, 31-7 vs. 2-2 Drew Howell, 12, Honesdale, 27-6; 4-2 Mason Barvitskie, 10, Southern Columbia, 32-6 vs. 2-3 Dylan Geertgens, 11, Montrose, 31-3; 4-4 Ethan Kolb, 11, Benton, 29-10 vs. 4-6 Seth Seymour, 12, Troy, 26-11; 2-1 Ethan Lee, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 27-6, bye.
138
4-1 Cade Wirnsberger, 11, Meadowbrook Chr., 36-2, bye; 4-5 Lane Schadel, 11, Line Mountain, 29-8 vs. 2-4 Zach Murphy, 11, Hanover, 20-11; 4-3, Kole Biscoe, 12, Southern Columbia, 24-6 vs. 2-2 Max Bluhm, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 21-7; 4-2 Cameron Milheim, 9, Warrior Run, 35-8 vs. 2-3 TJ Martin, 11, Honesdale, 25-5; 4-4 Jake Courtney, 10, Athens, 24-7 vs. 4-6 Caden Temple, 12, Benton, 25-16; 2-1 Anthony Evanitsky, 9, Wyoming Area, 28-3, bye.
145
4-1 Conner Harer, 10, Montgomery, 40-0, bye; 4-5 Braden Vincenzes, 10, Loyalsock, 27-7 vs. 2-4 Aiden Jaskulski, 12, GNA, 22-6; 4-3 Hayden Ward, 11, Canton, 38-6 vs. 2-2 Nick Arcadipane, 11, Western Wayne, 22-7; 4-2 Kaiden Wagner, 12, Lewisburg, 30-3 vs. 2-3 Mason Avery, 9, Honesdale, 27-8; 4-4 Mason Leshock, 12, Line Mtn., 29-9 vs. 4-6 Jaymen Golden, 10, Southern Columbia, 21-17; 2-1 Michael Bluhm, 12, Lackawanna Trail, 28-5, bye.
152
4-1 Devon Deem, 12, Montgomery, 39-2, bye; 4-6 Chase Wenrich, 9, Lewisburg, 27-10 vs. 2-4 Aidan Shamaski, 11, Hanover, 13-7; 4-3 Bailey Ferguson, 11, Canton, 33-12 vs. 2-2 Deegan Ross, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 25-4; 4-2 Karter Rude, 12, Athens, 30-6 vs. 2-3 Joey Giannetti, 10, Honesdale, 20-10; 4-4 Louden Murphy, 10, Southern Columbia, 21-16 vs. 4-5 Kaden Rodarmel, 10, Loyalsock, 25-6; 2-1 Cooper Price, 12, Wyoming Area, 27-1, bye.
160
2-1 Robert Schneider, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 29-3, bye; 4-5 Alexander Hoffman, 10, Milton, 25-13 vs. 4-4 Tyler Bauder, 11, Jersey Shore, 27-10; 2-3 Bennett Fritz, 11, Honesdale, 19-10 vs. 4-2 Bryant Green, 12, Towanda, 32-6; 2-2 Mason Konigus, 12, Lake Lehman, 15-6 vs. 4-3 Troy Bingman, 12, Mifflinburg, 31-6; 2-4 Kaleb Shimer, 11, Blue Ridge, 7-3 vs. 4-6 Porter Dawson, 11, Sullivan County, 24-16; 4-1 Ty Nixon, 12, Muncy, 31-5, bye.
172
4-1 Garrett Garcia, 10, Southern Columbia, 32-3, bye; 4-5 Caden Hagerman, 11, Danville, 16-9 vs. 2-4 Josh Ryan, 11, Lake Lehman, 9-10; 4-3 Riley Parker, 11, Canton, 29-9 vs. 2-2 Jordan Williams, 12, Blue Ridge, 20-7; 4-2 Nolan Lear, 12, Benton, 36-4 vs. 2-3 Tyler Rozanski, 12, Lackawanna Trail, 22-6; 4-4 Kohen Lehman, 11, NP-Liberty, 29-4 vs. 4-6 Josiah Schans, 11, Montoursville, 12-19; 2-1 Ben Frederick, 12, Prep, 17-3, bye.
189
4-1 Isaac Cory, 12, Montoursville, 34-6, bye; 4-5 Connor Jones, 12, Danville, 20-11 vs. 2-4 Liam Carroll, 10, Berwick, 16-5; 4-3 Landon Lorson, 12, So. Williamsport, 21-4 vs. 2-2 Paul Renner, 11, Honesdale, 18-6; 4-2 Hadyn Packer, 11, Jersey Shore, 33-5 vs. 2-3 Seth Ross, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 26-4; 4-4 Nick Wharton, 11, Bloomsburg, 28-7 vs. 4-6 Jude Bremigen, 9, Southern Columbia, 15-8; 2-1 Connor Wrobleski, 12, Wyoming Area, 28-3, bye.
215
4-1 Nick Woodruff, 12, Wyalusing, 32-1, bye; 4-6 Cale Bastian, 10, Milton, 5-5 vs. 2-4 Richie Hizynski, 12, Wyoming Area, 21-8; 4-3 Joseph Quinton, 12, Southern Columbia, 26-12 vs. 2-2 Sebastian Kryznewski, 12, GNA, 6-1; 4-2 Damon Backes, 12, Mount Carmel, 27-3 vs. 2-3 Zack Wilken, 12, Honesdale, 30-7; 4-4 Bradley Leon, 11, Montgomery, 33-10 vs. 4-5 Mike Sipps, 12, Williamson, 28-6; 2-1 Jonah Houser, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 25-6, bye.
285
4-1 Emmanuel Ulrich, 11, Mifflinburg, 27-2, bye; 4-5 Gunner Treibley, 11, Meadowbrook, 33-7 vs. 2-4 Derrick Demann, 11, Montrose, 29-6; 4-3 Kade Sottolano, 12, Williamson, 32-1 vs. 2-2 Bruce Hartman, 11, Berwick, 25-6; 4-2 Austin Johnson, 9, Muncy, 35-1 vs. 2-3 Thomas Flood, 12, Western Wayne, 21-6; 4-4 Nathan Rauch, 12, Milton, 31-8 vs. 4-6 Josh Nittenger, 10, Athens, 28-17; 2-1 Max Shnipes, 10, Prep, 21-2, bye.
