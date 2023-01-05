MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers were looking to extend their modest three-game winning streak when Selinsgrove came to town for Wednesday’s tussle inside the friendly confines of The Jungle.
Sinking 3-pointer after 3-pointer Milton erased a double-digit deficit to tie the game with under 3 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Reis Naugle and the Seals denied the Black Panthers a chance at the win as they scored the final nine points of the game to pull away for a 43-34 Heartland-I win over the Black Panthers.
Naugle scored seven of his game-high 18 points in the final period to help lead Selinsgrove (6-4 overall) to the big win over Milton (4-4).
“Selinsgrove came out with great energy and did a great job (in the first half),” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt. “Naugle played the game of the season so far for him, and he’s a kid I know really well.
“I was just wondering when Naugle was going to break out of his shell and be more aggressive, and he definitely did it tonight,” added Milton’s coach.
The Black Panthers, however, played with a lack of energy in the first half, and it showed, as the Seals led 22-14 at the half.
Selinsgrove’s lead grew to 12 (30-18) at the end of the third quarter when the Seals’ Nate Cataldi nailed a trey from the left elbow with under a minute to go in the period.
That all changed in the fourth when Milton began the final period with a flurry of shots that resulted in a 16-4 run.
First, Luke DeLong took a pass from Jace Brandt to sink a corner 3-pointer. Next came a jumper from Xzavier Minium before Selinsgrove’s Spencer George temporarily broke up the run with a layup.
But a reverse layup and a trey from Jace Brandt gave the momentum right back to Milton, which tied the game at 34-all a couple minutes later when Minium and Nijel Hunter hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
“At halftime I told my guys basically the same thing at the end of the game, that this one is on me. My matchups weren’t good at the beginning of the game. I should’ve tried our zone out earlier, and I could’ve tried a little bit of that full-court man we saw with success earlier,” said coach Brandt.
“But this one is on me. I said I do want them to look at their energy level at the start and see where it should’ve been. I think we didn’t have that energy to start, but we had it in the second half. Selinsgrove is a good team, and you got to play a full game against a good team.”
The final couple of minutes of the game belonged to Selinsgrove when Naugle scored five points down the stretch and George had a sweet little baby hook that helped seal the win for the Seals.
“Good play there by (Selinsgrove coach Justin) Keiser, who ran a screen there (to free up Naugle for his first bucket), and we had to decide whether we wanted to switch Xzavier off of (Naugle). We really didn’t want to because Xzavier was doing such a good job on him in the second half, but (Naugle) was getting the edge and had a good screen, and it was well done by (Selinsgrove’s) coaching staff and good execution by their players.”
Hunter finished with 11 points, four rebounds and a couple of steals, plus Luke DeLong added nine points and Jace Brandt had seven points to go along with six rebounds and three assists for Milton.
The Black Panthers will look to get back to its winning ways when they play at Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I got to be better as a coach, and the guys just need to check their energy on film there in the first half. We’ve been so good, and I’m not worried about the loss. Selinsgrove is a good team and it was quite an atmosphere, but it’s one game between two really good teams,” said coach Brandt.
“It looked like the game was going to get wide open, and it ended up being a battle at the end. But we see the positive of how we played in the second half. Fortunately, we get Selinsgrove in 2 1/2 weeks, so we get another chance at a win against them, but we got Central Mountain coming up next and they are undefeated. So, we can’t worry about this loss. We got to be a good team and we can’t remember a loss. We just got to get to the next win.
Selinsgrove 43, Milton 34
At Milton
Selinsgrove 12 10 8 13 – 43
Milton 9 5 4 16 – 34
Selinsgrove (6-4) 43
Nate Cataldi 2 1-4 7; Reis Naugle 8 1-2 18; Luke Piecuch 0 0-0 0; Gabe Paulhamus 0 0-0 0; Gavin Bastian 1 0-0 2; Val Barillaro 1 1-3 3; Blake Haddon 2 0-0 5; Spencer George 4 0-1 8; Tyler Swineford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-10 43.
3-point goals: Cataldi 2, Naugle, Haddon.
Milton (4-4) 34
Xzavier Minium 2 0-0 5; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2; Will Fridia 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 0 0-0 0; Luke DeLong 3 0-0 9; Nijel Hunter 4 1-2 11; Jace Brandt 3 0-1 7. Totals: 13 1-3 34.
3-point goals: DeLong 3, Hunter 2, Brandt, Minium.
JV score: Milton, 52-33. High scorers: Milton, Scott, 12; Selinsgrove, Smith, 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.