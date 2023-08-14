UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State junior offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu and sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton were both named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list on Friday.

Fashanu (6-6, 319), who was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list, was voted a team captain for 2023 after he earned Walter Camp second-team All-American honors in 2022 and was recognized as a third-team All-American by Phil Steele.

