UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State junior offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu and sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton were both named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list on Friday.
Fashanu (6-6, 319), who was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list, was voted a team captain for 2023 after he earned Walter Camp second-team All-American honors in 2022 and was recognized as a third-team All-American by Phil Steele.
Fashanu helped Penn State to top the 400-total yard mark in five of his starts in 2022, including 477 at Auburn and 482 against Ohio State.
Singleton (6-0, 224) also was named to the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award and Paul Hornung Award watch lists.
Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2022. He set Penn State freshman record with 12 rushing touchdowns and became the third PSU freshman running back to rush for over 1,000 yards.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation will narrow the watch list down to 10 semifinalists in mid-November.
Bucknell’s Paige Richter places 5th at Pennsylvania Amateur
LEWISBURG – Bucknell rising sophomore Paige Richter made a strong showing at the Pennsylvania Women’s Amateur Championship earlier this past week at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown. Richter finished in fifth place in a field of 43 players after posting rounds of 72-79-76.
Richter’s 5-over total of 227 on the par-74 course was six shots behind the champion, Rylie Heflin, who is a junior at Duke. Heflin defeated Vanderbilt’s Natasha Kiel on the first playoff hole to take the title. Coastal Carolina’s Claire Gimpel finished third at 223, followed by North Carolina’s Riley Quartermain at 224 and Richter at 227. Four strokes behind Richter in a tie for eighth place was Hannah Rabb, a local product who plays out of Bucknell Golf Club.
Richter is a Camp Hill native representing Bucknell and the Country Club of Harrisburg. She enjoyed a tremendous rookie season with the Bison in 2022-23, earning All-Patriot League honors with a T-7th finish at the league tournament in April. Richter led the team with a 75.7 scoring average in the spring and 76.2 for the full season. Her 220 at the Patriot League Championship was the low 54-hole total on a par-72 course in team history.
In the first round of the PA Amateur, she made four birdies and just two bogeys on the way to a 2-under 72, which put her just one shot behind Gimpel for the lead after 18 holes.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
