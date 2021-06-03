STATE COLLEGE – Four Crosscutters errors erased a four-run first inning, and the Crosscutters dropped their series opener to the State College Spikes, 6-4, on Wednesday night.
The Crosscutters offense was led by Kyle O’Brien’s 2-for-3 performance, picking up a double and two RBI in the loss. Hogan McIntosh was the only other Crosscutter to record a multi-hit game, finishing the night 2-for-5 with a pair of singles.
Troy Taylor made his Crosscutters debut on the mound Wednesday. He allowed two run on two hits, including a home run over three innings of work. He struck out four batters while not allowing a single walk in the start.
Francisco Mateo also had an excellent outing in relief to keep the Crosscutters (6-2-1) in the game by tossing back-to-back scoreless frames, striking out four along the way.
Williamsport’s defense, however, committed four errors on the night, with State College scoring two runs on those errors, including the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning. Over 80 innings of work, the Crosscutters pitching staff has picked up 112 strikeouts, finishing the night with 13 punch outs despite the loss.
The Crosscutters continue their series at the Spikes tonight at 6:35 p.m.
