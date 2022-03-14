HERSHEY — In any other district in the state, Lewisburg's Kaiden Wagner likely would have been a district champion, and a regional titlist, as well. But stuck in the same 145-pound weight class as Montgomery's standout sophomore Conner Harer, Wagner had to settle for the runner-up spot in both tournaments this postseason.
While Harer won the Red Raiders first state championship since Ty Hall won at 185 pounds in 1980, Wagner claimed a pretty good consolation prize to wrap up his career with the Green Dragon, dominating Hickory's Carter Gill, 8-0, in the consolation final of the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey Saturday afternoon.
Wagner added his bronze medal to last year's fifth place in his fourth trip to the state tournament. The Lock Haven University-bound wrestler, capped this season with a 36-5 record and compiled a 126-27 record in his career. He went 4-1 in this state tournament with his only loss to Faith Christian's Eric Alderfer, 1-0, in the semifinals. Alderfer fell to Harer, 3-0, in the finals.
"This is an emotional moment for us because he's been a rock for this program," Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels said. "He just did all the right things throughout his career, he showed the younger guys on the team how it's done. He showed Jace Gessner, who was making his first trip to the state tournament this week, how to do things down here. He's a special kid and impossible to replace."
Mifflinburg's Emmanuel Ulrich was pinned in Friday's quarterfinals by eventual champion Riley Robel of Bishop McDevitt but bounced back with four consecutive falls in the consolation bracket to earn his best finish in three trips to Herhsey. Ulrich pinned Williamson's Kade Sottolano in one minute, 52 seconds to earn a bronze medal at 285 pounds and collect his 100th career victory.
Ulrich, a junior, was 34-4 this season and is 100-19 in his career. He earned his first state medal last season with a fifth place finish.
"The loss to (Muncy's Austin) Johnson at regionals last week put us on the wrong side of the bracket with Robell, but I thought Eman did a great job wrestling back for third place," said Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber. "He was dominant in those wins and to get his 100th win down here is a special moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.