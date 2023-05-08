UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football’s season opener on Sept. 2, against West Virginia in Beaver Stadium, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC, it was announced on Saturday during the Kentucky Derby.
The last time Penn State hosted a season and home opener night game was Sept. 1, 2001, versus Miami (Fla.). This will mark Penn State’s first game on NBC since Sept. 16, 2006, at Notre Dame. Beaver Stadium has never hosted a game broadcasted by NBC.
The Nittany Lions hold a series lead of 48-9-2 against West Virginia. Penn State will face the Moutaineers for the first time since 1992. PSU has won the last four contests between the two schools, dating back to 1989. In the last matchup in 1992, Penn State came out on top on the road, earning a 40-26 win. The previous year, the Nittany Lions took down WVU, 51-6, in Beaver Stadium.
A total of 41 lettermen are returning for Penn State in 2023. The Nittany Lions return 13 starters – seven on offense and six on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.