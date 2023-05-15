DANVILLE — It had been a year since Thomas Hess competed in a 1,600-meter race.
Nevertheless, the Lewisburg senior found out at Saturday’s Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference championship meet that it was kind of like riding a bicycle.
Hess, along with his younger brother, sophomore Jonathan, and Danville standout senior Rory Lieberman put on a show for the fans as they quickly broke from the pack and staged a race of their own at Danville High School’s overcast Ironmen Stadium.
Lieberman led the race until the opportunistic Thomas Hess made his move with about 200 meters to go, picked him off into the third turn and held off the Ironman to win the race in a meet- and personal-record 4 minutes, 15.46 seconds.
“It was definitely the (type of) race I wanted to run,” Thomas said. “Me being more of an 800 guy, I didn’t want to lead, but I would lead if I had to.”
He said that he thought if he could stay in the race through half of it and be in it with one lap left, he would have a good shot at winning.
“So that was really the goal, to stay with (Lieberman) as long as possible and luckily I was able to do that,” he said.
Thomas said that, although he hadn’t run a 1,600 in a year, and had done badly in the one time he did its last season, things went really well this time around.
“With one lap left I was really excited to let the last lap, let it rip, let it go.’’
Lieberman was second in 4:16.53 with Jonathan Hess breathing down his neck with in 4:17.60.
Not only did Thomas Hess break the meet record (4:17.87, set by South Williamsport’s Griffin Molino in 2014), but the top four finishers all bettered the previous mark. Shikellamy senior Tim Gale took fourth in 4:28.37.
Thomas Hess was the lone gold-medal winner among the local teams in the 19-team event, but several others left Montour County with medals.
Lewisburg junior Kieran Murray took fourth in the 800 in a personal-best 2:00.67 and sophomores Tyler Kitchens and Haneef Shavers finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 110 hurdles in 15.84 and 15.85. Kitchens’ time was a PR.
Milton had a good day, finishing ninth in the team race and having claimed 10 medals by nine different athletes. Leading the way was senior Xavier Minium who took fourth in the triple jump (41-5), fifth in the long jump (20-6.5) and seventh in the 100 (11.42.
Sophomore Joel Langdon was third in the high jump at 6-4 while senior teammate Anthony Wendt was sixth at 6-0. Both were PRs. Junior Ryan Bickhart took sixth in the 3,200 in 9:53.07 with sophomore Rex Farr sixth in a PR of 9:56.78. Junior Connor Snyder placed seventh in the javelin with a 162-8 with senior Jace Brandt taking eighth at 161-2. Senior Ashton Krall was eighth in the triple jump at 40-3.
Warrior Run placed two individuals and a relay team on the podium.
Senior Alex Brown was third in the long jump with a personal-best 21-3 and seventh in the 400 in 51.55. Senior Cody Goodspeed finished seventh in the 300 hurdles in 42.20 and the 4x400 relay team of Thomas Royles, Goodspeed, Cody LeBarron and Brown took sixth in 3:34.11.
Junior Collin Dressler was Mifflinburg’s lone individual place-winner as he took sixth in the 1,600 in a PR of 4:30.72 while the Wildcats’ 4x100 relay squad took seventh in 44.51. Team members were Joshua Reimer, Sean Grodotzke, Arnold Troup and Ben Reitz.
Hess’ meet record was unexpected, yet it was something he had thought about.
“I knew (the meet record) was there. I was really trying for it last year when things didn’t go so hot, and I didn’t know if it would be there this year. But I knew if the race went perfectly, I would have a shot at it,” he said.
It was a special day for the younger Hess as well and he was thrilled to be a part of that 1,600 race.
He said he was hoping to make it another one-two Hess finish, but he said that just being able to stick with Lieberman was a game changer for him.
“Sticking with him was pretty exciting,” Jonathan said. “I never thought I would go a sub-(4) 20. I was thinking I could do a 4:23, and that would have made me happy, but 4:17 was just crazy.”
With the District 4 championships set for Thursday and Saturday in Williamsport, Jonathan said he will try to qualify for states in the 3,200, the 1,600 and, if all goes well, perhaps the 4x800.
Meanwhile, his brother is glad he didn’t let a nagging leg injury keep him out of action in the league meet.
“I was a little nervous coming into it and I thought about not running,” he said.
As he left the podium area with a slight limp, he smiled and said, “But I’m glad I did.”
PHAC ChampionshipsSaturday at Danville Area High SchoolBoys results (MR = meet record)
Team key: Bloomsburg (B); Central Columbia (CC); Central Mountain (CM); Danville (D); Hughesville (H); Jersey Shore (JS); Lewisburg (Lew); Loyalsock (Loy); Midd-West (MW) Mifflinburg (Miff); Milton (Milt); Montoursville (Mtv); Selinsgrove (Sel); Shamokin (Sham); Shikellamy (Shik); Southern Columbia (SC); Warrior Run (WR); Williamsport (Will). 8.
Team standings:
1. Shik, 115.5; 2. Sel, 82; 3. Will, 76.5; 4. D, 58; 5. Sham, 56; 6. JS, 47; 7. Mtv, 40; 8. CC, 33; 9. Milt, 31; 10. SC, 30; 11. Lew, 25; 12. MC, 21; 13. WR, 20.5; 14. H, 19; 15. B, 18; 16. CM, 13; 17. MW, 8; 18. Loy, 4.5; 19. Miff, 4. 4x800R: 1. Shik (Ryan Williams, Bailey Hallman, Nick Koontz, Henry McElroy), 8:00.73; 2. D, 8:08.83; 3. H, 8:12.86; 4. MW, 8:17.07; 5. Sel, 8:29.87; 6. SC (Edward Zuber, Travis Stoker, Ethan Rush, James Bender), 8:34.31; 7. JS, 8:38.94; 8. Loy, 8:48.32. 100: 1. Jackson Clarke, D, 10.56 (MR); 2. Garrison Lucas, CM, 10.99; 3. Chase Morgan, Shik, 11.03; 4. Logan Rodkey, Sel, 11.12; 5. Yazhir Slaughter, Will, 11.37; 6. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shik, 11.37; 7. Xzavier Minimum Milt, 11:42; 8. Arnold Troup, Miff, 11:49. 200: 1. Chase Morgan, Shik, 21.58 (MR); 2. Logan Rodkey, Sel, 22.14; 3. Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Shik, 22.68; 54. Yazhir Slaughter, Will, 23.03; 5. Bryce Morgan, Shik, 23.09; 6. Benny Delbaugh, Sham, 23.16; 7. Anthony Lewis, Loy, 23.22; 8. Umar Starks, Will, 23:28. 400: 1: Colton Lynch, Sham, 49.08 (MR); 2. Mason Winslow, Mtv, 49.80; 3. Benny Delbaugh, Sham, 50.39; 4. Angelo Casas, Will, 50.41; 5. Peyton Welshans, JS, 50.98; 6. Aiden Everett, Will, 51.47; 7. Alex Brown, WR, 51.55; 8. Owen Solomon, MW, 52.07. 800: 1. Tim Gale, Shik, 1:55.97 (MR); 2. Nicholas Fortin, H, 1 59.16; 3. Nick Koontz, Shik, 2:00.21; 4. Kieran Murray, Lew, 2:00.67; 5. Henry McElroy, Shik, 2:01.56; 6. William Pence Kieser, Will, 2:03.30; 7. Owen Trump, Will, 2:04.43; 8. Micah Zook, Will, 2:05.52. 110HH: 1. Cole Bradley, CC, 14.88; 2. Josiah Schans, Mtv, 14.93; 3. Aiden Huntington, CC, 15.10; 4. Nick Bellomo, JS, 16.37; 5. Niquis Coleman, Will; 6. Brady Deivert, Sel, 15.63; 7. Tyler Kitchens, Lew, 15.84; 8. Haneef Shavers, Lew, 15.85. 1600: 1. Thomas Hess, Lew, 4:15.46 (MR); 2. Rory Lieberman, D, 4:16.53; 3. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 4:17.60; 4. Tim Gale, Shik, 4:28.37; 5. Raidan Francis, JS, 4:30.68; 6. Collin Dressler, Miff, 4:30.72; 7. Dane Spahr, D, 4:32.39; 8. Shea McCusker, H, 4 33.47. 3200: 1. Derick Blair, Sel, 9:47.93; 2. Sam Hennett, Shik, 9:50.44; 3. Nathaniel Girmay, D, 9:52.19; 4. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 9:53.07; 5. Weston Fry, Mtv, 9:54.56; 6. Tyce Shaner, H, 9:56.51; 7. Rex Farr, Milt, 9:56.78; 8. Holden Fury, Will, 10:01. 4x100R: 1. Shik (Bryce Morgan, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Chase Morgan, Luke Snyder), 43.07 MR); 2. D (Frank Walley, Gavin Fry, Carson Persing, Jackson Clarke), 43.36; 3. Will, 43.63; 4. SC (Kyle Christman, Jaymen Golden, Danny Marzeski, Carter Madden), 43.73; 5. Sham (Isaiah Mumford, Chase Pensyl, Ryder Zulkowski, Jason Alderson), 43.75; 6. B, 43.86; 7. Sel, 44.15; 8. MC (Andrew Lukoskie, Garrett Varano, Michael Farronato, Xavier Diaz), 44.28.
