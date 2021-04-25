WILLIAMSPORT — Local softball players have long had success moving on to continue their careers at the collegiate level, and Lycoming senior Taylor Gessner and junior Kacee Reitz are among those continuing that tradition.
Gessner and Reitz are both among the Warriors’ top hitters, each ranking in the top five in batting average.
Gessner, a Meadowbrook Christian School graduate, is hitting .266 with four doubles and 7 RBIs this season. She has scored nine runs and been hit by a pitch a team-leading four times. She has an on-base percentage of nearly 38%.
Reitz, a Milton graduate, is hitting .275 with two doubles and 14 RBIs this season. She has 19 hits and 14 runs scored. She started all 22 games she appeared in this season.
Lycoming is 10-14 overall, 9-9 MAC Freedom. The Warriors will travel to King’s Saturday for a doubleheader to determine the MAC Freedom quarterfinal. If needed, the teams will play Sunday at Lycoming.
Madison Waltman
Lock Haven freshman, and Warrior Run graduate, Madison Waltman is 4-7 from the pitcher’s circle this season. She has started 13 games for the Bald Eagles and pitched a team-high 68.2 innings. She’s racked up a team-high 50 strikeouts.
At the plate, Waltman is hitting .231 with a run scored. She’s been to the plate 13 times with three hits and two walks.
The Bald Eagles are 9-17 overall and in PSAC East play this season. They will travel to Bloomsburg for a double header Friday afternoon, then host Bloomsburg Sunday for a doubleheader.
Delaney Good
Lock Haven freshman Delaney Good, a Mifflinburg graduate, is hitting .444 for the Bald Eagles in four starts this season. An outfielder, Good has four hits in 9 at-bats this season with two doubles and two RBI. Coupled with a walk, her on-base percentage is .545.
Marissa Pick
A Warrior Run graduate, Wilkes freshman Marissa Pick is leading the Colonels with three home runs this year. She ranks third on the team with seven RBI and second with a .731 slugging percentage.
In addition to her three homers, Pick has three doubles and six runs scored.
Wilkes (5-15) is at Stevens in MAC Freedom quarterfinal action Saturday, May 1.
Lauren Watson
Mansfield freshman Lauren Watson, a Warrior Run graduate, has appeared in seven games for the Mounties and has scored three runs.
Mansfield is 3-21 and is at Kutztown for a doubleheader today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.