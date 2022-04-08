SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft Thursday, but did not indicate if he would hire an agent.
Timme was the West Coast Conference player of the year this past season for the Bulldogs and a second-team AP All-America selection after averaging 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.
“The dream has always been to play professionally. After lots of thought and discussion, I will be putting my name in the NBA draft,” Timme wrote in his announcement on social media.
The question at the next level will be Timme’s role. At 6-foot-10, Timme has primarily played on the interior in his three seasons with the Bulldogs and attempted just 52 3-pointers in his college career.
Timme started to emerge as a potential force late in his freshman season, but broke out during the 2020-21 season when Gonzaga reached the national championship game before losing to Baylor. Timme averaged 19 points and seven rebounds during his sophomore season.
Timme is likely to be one of several departures for the Bulldogs after being knocked out in the round of 16 in the NCAAs. Freshman Chet Holmgren is a likely top five pick in the NBA draft and expected to declare. Gonzaga is also expected to lose guards Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton.
AP Source: Pirates, 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes agree on 8-year deal
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates are building around third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press the Pirates and Hayes have come to terms on a new eight-year, $70 million deal pending the 25-year-old Hayes passing a physical. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement isn't expected until the team's home opener on April 12.
Hayes batted third in Pittsburgh's season-opening 9-0 loss at St. Louis on Thursday but exited with left forearm spasms in the first inning. He was limited to 96 games last year due to a left wrist injury.
“I had a cramp down from my thumb to my forearm,” Hayes said. “Thankfully, it wasn't anything serious.”
Hayes indicated that he should be able to play in the Pirates' next game on Saturday.
The deal gives the team some stability as they continue a methodical build-up under general manager Ben Cherington. Hayes, the son of former major leaguer Charlie Hayes and a first-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, reached the big leagues in 2020.
Hayes entered the 2022 season hitting .280 in 120 career games. Known for his strong defensive play, Hayes made a splash upon his arrival in September 2020, winning Rookie of the Month during an electric debut. He struggled in 2021 amid the wrist issue.
The contact also gives a fan base growing antsy after three straight last-place finishes a player to attach itself to. The Pirates are still in a transition period, with most of the prospects they've accumulated since Cherington took over in the fall of 2019 still at least a year or two from arriving in Pittsburgh.
The Pirates are expected to finish at or near the bottom of the NL Central again with a largely unheralded and inexpensive roster. Cherington has said repeatedly that the team will start making investments when it believes it is close to winning, and the agreement with Hayes provides the first tangible evidence of a long-term plan at the big-league level.
The contract, which goes into effect this season carries through at least 2029 and includes an option for 2030.
2-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom to 10-day IL for Mets
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob deGrom went on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade as the New York Mets set their 28-man active roster for opening day.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner got hurt late in spring training and won’t throw for about a month, meaning he is likely out at least until June. The right-handed DeGrom did not play in a game after July 7 last season, when he was sidelined by a sprained elbow in his pitching arm.
Tylor Megill was given the Game 1 start by new Mets manager Buck Showalter for Thursday night’s scheduled opener at the Washington Nationals.
In other moves by the Mets, left-hander Joey Lucchesi was put on the 60-Day IL as he recovers from reconstructive elbow surgery, right-hander Jake Reed went on the 10-day IL with a strained muscle in his left side, and lefty David Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
New York’s opening roster includes 14 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders.
