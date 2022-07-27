Gavin Pringle

Gavin Pringle

LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior defensive back Gavin Pringle was recognized on the 2022 Preseason All-Patriot League Football Team, the league announced Tuesday. A two-time All-League selection, Pringle made his way onto the preseason squad for a third consecutive season.

Pringle started the first five games of the 2021 season before missing time with injury, but the Baltimore, Md. native tied for the team lead with five pass breakups and registered 18 tackles while playing at strong safety and cornerback.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.