LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior defensive back Gavin Pringle was recognized on the 2022 Preseason All-Patriot League Football Team, the league announced Tuesday. A two-time All-League selection, Pringle made his way onto the preseason squad for a third consecutive season.
Pringle started the first five games of the 2021 season before missing time with injury, but the Baltimore, Md. native tied for the team lead with five pass breakups and registered 18 tackles while playing at strong safety and cornerback.
Pringle was voted to the All-Patriot League Team as both a freshman and sophomore, earning First Team honors in the 2021 spring season after posting 21 tackles and 16 solo stops. He logged six tackles and an interception in the Patriot League championship game and started all four contests.
As a rookie in 2019, Pringle started the final seven games of the season and recorded 11 pass breakups. His 57 tackles (41 solo) ranked third among Bison defensive backs. In the 2019 season opener at Temple, Pringle returned his first career interception 36 yards for a touchdown. He later ran back a fumble 55 yards for a score in a win over Georgetown.
For his career, Pringle has totaled 96 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Bucknell was picked seventh in the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Poll based on a vote by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. Holy Cross, which went undefeated in league play and advanced to the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs in 2021, was picked first with 11 first-place votes, followed by Fordham and Colgate.
The Bison open their challenging 2022 campaign with a home game against the Colonial Athletic Association’s Towson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 3, and the schedule includes trips to FBS program Central Michigan and Ivy League opponent Yale. Bucknell’s regular season wraps up with a home game against Marist on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Gr., QB
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Malik Hamm, Lafayette, Sr., DL
2022 Patriot League Football Preseason All-League Team
QB: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Gr.
QB: Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Jr.
RB: Peter Oliver, Holy Cross, Sr.
RB: Trey Sneed, Fordham, Gr.
WR: Dequece Carter, Fordham, Sr.
WR: Fotis Kokosioulis, Fordham, Sr.
WR: Jalen Coker, Holy Cross, Jr.
TE: Sean Morris, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: AJ DeSantis, Colgate, Sr.
OL: Nick Olsofka, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: Pat McMurtrie, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: Luke Newman, Holy Cross, Jr
OL: Phil Saleh, Fordham, Sr.
PK: Derek Ng, Holy Cross, Sr.
RS: Joshua Tomas, Georgetown, 5th
DL: John Coste, Fordham, Gr.
DL: Dan Kuznetsov, Holy Cross, Sr.
DL: Malik Hamm, Lafayette, Sr.
DL: Mikhari Sibblis, Lehigh, Sr.
LB: Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, Sr.
LB: Liam Anderson, Holy Cross, Sr.
LB: Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr.
LB: Marco Olivas, Lafayette, Sr.
DB: Gavin Pringle, Bucknell, Sr.
DB: John Smith, Holy Cross, Sr.
DB: TyGee Leach, Lehigh, Sr.
DB: LaTreil Wimberly, Lehigh, Jr.
P: Patrick Haughney, Holy Cross, Sr.
STNS: Terrell Prince, Holy Cross, Sr.
2022 Patriot League Football Preseason Poll
1. Holy Cross, 71 points (11 first-place votes)
2. Fordham, 61 points (2)
