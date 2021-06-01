WILLIAMSPORT — Four Williamsport pitchers combined to hold Trenton to one run, as the Crosscutters secured the series sweep with a 6-1 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.
Williamsport starter Nick Cosentino worked four shutout frames, allowing one hit and 3 walks, while striking out six in his second start of the season. Eduardo Rivera (1-0) had a bounce-back performance, recording his first win after tossing two shutout innings, striking out three batters.
Crosscutters pitching allowed one run over nine innings, on five hits, five walks and struck out 14 Trenton batters in the win. Trey Steffler and Christian Olivo each recorded two RBI in the win, both on two-run singles in the Cutters six-run, fifth inning.
The Crosscutters (6-1-1) have recorded 99 strikeouts through their first eight games, over 69 innings of work.
Williamsport next hosts State College at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
