ALMEDIA – Danville’s Major Softball All-Stars poured it on late to upend Lewisburg, 17-0 in five innings, in a District 13 elimination bracket game Tuesday at Central Columbia’s First Keystone Community Bank Field.
Riley Snyder powered Danville to the win. She hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning and then followed with a two-run double in the fifth.
Danville would score six runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth to pull away for the dominating victory.
“We simply ran into a team with more experience at this level. While it wasn’t the outcome we would’ve liked, the girls have grown a lot in the game this past season,” said Lewisburg manager Steve Shannon.
“We have sparked excitement again for L.L. softball and look forward to another chance to compete in this tournament again after a very long hiatus the last few years.”
Pitcher Riley Hepner also pitched well for Danville. She limited Lewisburg to just five hits in the game.
Getting hits in the game for Lewisburg were Meg Mitchell, Lilly Tillson, Harper Haile, Ellie Kennedy and Ellie Heather.
While Lewisburg’s season is over, Danville survives to play Selinsgrove in another elimination game at 5:30 p.m. today.
“I’m proud of our how team competed, and I hope they all continue to work in the off-season to make improvements for next year,” said Lewisburg’s manager.
District 13 Tournament
Major Division Softball
At Central Columbia’s First Keystone Community Bank Field
Danville 17, Lewisburg 0 (5 innings)
Danville 300 68 – 17-7-1
Lewisburg 000 00 – 0-5-4
WP: Riley Hepner. LP: Harper Haile.
Top Danville hitters: Juliet Steckly, 2 walks, 2 runs; Peyton Litwin, walk, RBI, run scored; Alana Hess, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Hepner, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; M. Gellinger, walk, 2 runs; Brielle Wheelan, 3 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Riley Snyder, 3-for-3, double, inside-the-park HR (4th, 2 on), 7 RBI, 2 runs; Addison Reedy, 2 walks, 2 runs; Jaycelyn Miller, walk, run; Kalyn Monfette, walk, run; Carly Raynes, walk, 2 runs, RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Morgan Shannon, walk; Meg Mitchell, 1-for-2; Lilly Tillson, 1-for-2; H. Haile, 1-for-2; Ellie Kennedy, 1-for-2; Madison Wetzel, walk; Ellie Heather, 1-for-1.
American Legion
Mifflinburg 10,
Jersey Shore 0 (6 inn.)
JERSEY SHORE – Dakota Brodzina pitched another gem for Mifflinburg Post 410, which cruised to a six-inning victory over Jersey Shore Post 36 on Tuesday.
Brodzina allowed just two hits on the day in the complete-game win. His pitching helped make up for the four errors his teammates committed on the night.
“The defense was shaky at times, but Brodzina found ways out of those innings,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski.
Post 410 also hit very well against Post 36.
George Lloyd batted 3-for-3 with a double and he scored three runs, plus Troy Dressler went 3-for-4 at the plate and he also scored a run.
In addition for Mifflinburg (4-2), Zeb Hufnagle had a hit and two runs scored and Brodzina had a hit and a run.
Post 410 got on the board in a big way with three runs in the third, and from there Post 410 pulled away with a four-spot in the fifth.
Mifflinburg next plays at Sullivan County at 5:45 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg 10, Jersey Shore 0 (6 innings)
At Jersey Shore
Mifflinburg 003 142 – 10-10-4
Jersey Shore 000 000 – 0-2-0
Dakota Brodzina and George Lloyd. Dallas Alexander and Kelvin Probst.
WP: Brodzina. LP: Alexander.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Lloyd, 3-for-3, double, 3 runs scored; Troy Dressler, 3-for-4, run; Brodzina, 1-for-3, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-3, run; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-2, 2 runs.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Eddie Danneker, 1-for-1, 2 walks; Kelvin Probst, 1-for-3.
Mifflinburg Legion splits with Williamsport on Monday
(Article corrected from Tuesday’s edition)
LAURELTON — Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410 baseball split a pair of games against Williamsport Post 1 on Monday at Field of Dreams.
First, the two teams completed a game they began on June 9, which Mifflinburg won 2-0.
Lucas Kurtz struck out 15 and allowed just two hits to get the win for Post 410.
Mifflinburg scored twice in the fifth on its only two hits of the game to take the six-inning contest.
Zeb Hufnagle began the fifth with a single. Kurtz followed with a walk before Nate Chambers hit an RBI single to give Post 410 its first lead.
Jack Whittaker later hit a sacrifice fly to plate Kurtz with a little insurance.
In game two, Williamsport’s offense woke up to take a 9-2 victory.
Post 1 scored three runs in the fourth to break the game open before putting it away with a five-run sixth.
Mifflinburg (3-2) scored single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Dakota Brodzina batted 2-for-3 to lead Post 410. In the fifth he scored on Zeb Hufnagle’s fielder’s choice before he doubled in Liam Church for a run in the sixth.
Church also walked twice for Mifflinburg, which got single hits from Tanner Zimmerman (1-for-3, walk), Lucas Whittaker (1-for-4), Kurtz (1-for-3), and Chambers (1-for-3).
