Peter Lantz, Lewisburg Area H.S., Allegheny College
Lantz, a junior, finished 12th in 22:27.3 in the 6.437k race at the Allegheny Classic on Sept. 17; and he also took 20th in 27:05.5 in the 8k Connecticut College Invitational on Oct. 15. Lantz ended his season by placing 10th in 26:38.07 at the Presidents' Athletic Conference Championships on Oct. 29 to earn second-team honors; and he then placed 93rd in 25:54.4 at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Region Championships on Nov. 12.
Tanner Walter, Milton Area H.S., Lock Haven University
Walter, a sophomore, posted his best 8k finish of the season when he placed 16th in a season-best 26:25.5 at the Ed Winrow Invite on Oct. 8. Walter then finished 63rd in 27:26.7 at the PSAC Championships (8k) on Nov. 5 prior to taking 55th place in 31:27.5 (9.5k) at the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championships on Nov. 19.
Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg Area H.S., Denison University
Bailey, a sophomore, ran in seven races this season for the Big Red and placed among the top five for Denison's runners twice, including running a career-best 4M time of 22:50.0 to finish 27th in the Wooster Invitational on Sept. 1, and he had a season-best 10th-place finish in 18:15.2 at the Wooster Dual Meet on Sept. 22.
Bailey then finished 21st in 27:49.4 at the North Coast Athletic Conference Championship to earn third-team honors, and he wrapped up his season with a career-best 8k time of 26:35.1 to finish 140th at the Great Lakes Regional Championship on Nov. 12.
Bryce Ryder, Lewisburg Area H.S., Marywood University
Ryder, a freshman for the Pacers, helped the team claim its fifth straight conference title and fourth consecutive Atlantic East Conference Championship on Oct. 29 when he finished third in 27:32 in his first postseason race to garner himself first-team All-Atlantic East honors. Ryder followed that up by finishing 30th overall in 26:21 in a nearly 20-second PR at the Division III Mideast Regional on Nov. 12. The time was the 19th fastest in school history and it made Ryder the fifth-fastest Pacer of all time. Ryder was then named to the USTFCCCA Mid-Atlantic All-Region Team.
Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run H.S., Bloomsburg University
Dufrene, a redshirt sophomore for the Huskies, had a season-best fourth-place finish in 20:13.2 (6k) at the Mansfield Short Course Open on Sept. 3. Dufrene also the third Bloomsburg runner to cross the finish line at the PSAC Championship when he placed 59th in 27:20.5, and at the Division II Atlantic Regional Championship Dufrene placed 61st in 31:40.8.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.