Peter Lantz, Lewisburg Area H.S., Allegheny College

Lantz, a junior, finished 12th in 22:27.3 in the 6.437k race at the Allegheny Classic on Sept. 17; and he also took 20th in 27:05.5 in the 8k Connecticut College Invitational on Oct. 15. Lantz ended his season by placing 10th in 26:38.07 at the Presidents' Athletic Conference Championships on Oct. 29 to earn second-team honors; and he then placed 93rd in 25:54.4 at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Region Championships on Nov. 12.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

