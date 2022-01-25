WILLIAMSPORT — After earning the No. 5 seed in their first season in the MAC Freedom, the Lycoming College softball team was selected to finish sixth in the MAC Freedom Softball Coaches’ Preseason Poll, the conference office in Annville announced Monday.
The Warriors, with 26 votes, tied with Wilkes in the poll. Stevens topped the poll, receiving 59 votes and five first place votes. Arcadia (56) with two first place votes, Misericordia (55) with two first place votes, King’s (43), and DeSales (33) rounded out the top five. FDU-Florham (18) and Delaware Valley (8) close out the poll.
The Warriors fell to King’s in the MAC Freedom Championship quarterfinals in 2021, as King’s won two games in a best of three series to continue to the next round. The Warriors finished with a 10-16 record under eight-year head coach Melissa Montoro after finishing fifth in the conference with a 9-9 record in conference play, the team’s best conference record since 2011.
Junior outfielder Morgan Wetzel returns, having led the Warriors with a .423 batting average. Wetzel, a second-team All-MAC Freedom outfielder, also led the team with 33 hits, one triple, four home runs, and 17 RBI in 2021. Two other returning Warriors, senior designated hitter Morgan Klosko, and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Kylie Russell were honorable mention all-conference selections. The team also produced seven NFCA Scholar Athlete honors and 12 MAC Academic Honor Roll honors.
The Warriors open their season at the Fast Pitch Spring Dreams Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Monday, March 14, taking on St. Joseph’s College (Long Island) at 1:30 p.m. and St. Joseph’s College (Brooklyn) at 3:30 p.m.
Lycoming’s Brown wins fourth MAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – With another three individual event wins in a dual meet with Wilkes on Saturday, junior Katherine Brown picked up her fourth Middle Atlantic Conference Swimmer of the Week award of the season, the conference office announced on Monday.
In the 95-27 team victory over Wilkes on Saturday, Jan. 22, Brown first took home the 50-yard freestyle with a top time of 25.51. Brown also topped the 100-yard freestyle at 57.16 and the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking 1:05.82.
Brown previously won the weekly award on December 13, 2021, when she claimed two top times in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races against Penn State Altoona. She then won on Nov. 22, 2021, after setting a school and Diamond City Invitational record in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:04.68, also posting a MAC-season-best time in the 100-yard freestyle at 54.43. Her first award came Nov. 1, 2021, when she posted the MAC’s fastest times to that point in 50- and 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke against Stevenson.
The Warriors return to the pool on Saturday when they host Saint Vincent College at 1 p.m. at Lamade Gym Natatorium for their Senior Day meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.