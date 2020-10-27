National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178 Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143 N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153 Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217 Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118 Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221 Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143 Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197 Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153 L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196 Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243 Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142 New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174 Carolina 3 4 0 .428 162 168 Atlanta 1 6 0 .142 184 207
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159 Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165 Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172 Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124 San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams 24, Chicago 10 Thursday, Oct. 29 Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington
Monday, Nov. 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 2
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3 Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 Friday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 2 Saturday, Oct. 24: Tampa Bay 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Sunday, Oct. 25: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-2), 8:08 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 12 3 5 41 39 17 Toronto FC 12 3 5 41 30 22 Columbus 10 4 5 35 31 16 Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20 New York City FC 9 8 3 30 27 20 New England 7 5 8 29 22 19 New York 7 8 5 26 24 25 Nashville SC 6 6 7 25 19 18 Montreal 7 11 2 23 30 39 Chicago 5 8 6 21 26 30 Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30 Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24 D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34 Cincinnati 4 12 4 16 11 31
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 10 6 3 33 35 25 Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18 Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31 Los Angeles FC 8 7 4 28 42 34 Minnesota United 7 5 6 27 29 23 FC Dallas 6 5 7 25 22 20 Vancouver 8 12 0 24 24 41 San Jose 6 8 6 24 29 45 Real Salt Lake 5 7 7 22 24 29 Houston 4 7 9 21 28 33 Colorado 5 5 4 19 25 24 LA Galaxy 5 10 3 18 22 36 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, October 24
Miami 2, Orlando City 1 D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1 New York 2, Chicago 2, tie Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 0 New York City FC 3, Montreal 1 Philadelphia 5, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 1, Houston 1, tie Sporting Kansas City 4, Colorado 0 FC Dallas 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie Vancouver 2, San Jose 1
Sunday, October 25
Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Tuesday, October 27
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, October 28
New England at New York, 7 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 31
Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m. Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 4
