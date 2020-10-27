National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178 Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113 New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143 N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153 Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115 Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217 Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118 Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104 Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221 Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143 Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197 Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153 L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196 Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243 Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142 New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174 Carolina 3 4 0 .428 162 168 Atlanta 1 6 0 .142 184 207

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159 Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165 Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172 Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124 San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136

Monday’s Games

L.A. Rams 24, Chicago 10 Thursday, Oct. 29 Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m. New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 2

At Arlington, Texas

(All Games on Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3 Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 Friday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 2 Saturday, Oct. 24: Tampa Bay 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Sunday, Oct. 25: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-2), 8:08 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 12 3 5 41 39 17 Toronto FC 12 3 5 41 30 22 Columbus 10 4 5 35 31 16 Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20 New York City FC 9 8 3 30 27 20 New England 7 5 8 29 22 19 New York 7 8 5 26 24 25 Nashville SC 6 6 7 25 19 18 Montreal 7 11 2 23 30 39 Chicago 5 8 6 21 26 30 Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30 Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24 D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34 Cincinnati 4 12 4 16 11 31

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 10 6 3 33 35 25 Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18 Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31 Los Angeles FC 8 7 4 28 42 34 Minnesota United 7 5 6 27 29 23 FC Dallas 6 5 7 25 22 20 Vancouver 8 12 0 24 24 41 San Jose 6 8 6 24 29 45 Real Salt Lake 5 7 7 22 24 29 Houston 4 7 9 21 28 33 Colorado 5 5 4 19 25 24 LA Galaxy 5 10 3 18 22 36 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 24

Miami 2, Orlando City 1 D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1 New York 2, Chicago 2, tie Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 0 New York City FC 3, Montreal 1 Philadelphia 5, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 1, Houston 1, tie Sporting Kansas City 4, Colorado 0 FC Dallas 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie Vancouver 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, October 25

Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28

New England at New York, 7 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m. Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL American League BOSTON RED SOX — Outrighted INF/OF Tzu-Wei Lin and RHP Robinson Leyer from the major league roster to Pawtucket (IL). Outrighted LHP Mike Kickham, RHPs Zack Godley and Andrew Triggs from the major league roster. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Trent Blank bullpen coach and director of pitching strategy. Released bullpen coach Brian De Lunas. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara co-pitching coaches. Named Bobby Wilson catching coordinator. National League NEW YORK METS — Claimed INF Robel Garcia off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated OF Ryan Cordell for assignment. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DT Marlon Davidson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Ben Braden. Placed LB James Burgess on the active roster from the exempt/commissioner permission list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DT Eli Ankou and RB C.J. Prosise from the exempt/commissioner permission list. Released RB C.J. Prosise. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Mark Fields II to the active roster. Claimed CB Chris Jones from waivers. Designated LB Troy Dye and G Pat Elflein to return from injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated WR Jalen Reagor, LT Jason Peters, LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy to return from injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Alex Barrett and CB Parnell Motley. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Will Compton. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released DE Gerri Green, LB Donald Payne and DB Manny Patterson from the practice squad. SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League RACING LOUISVILLE FC — Acquired Fs Yuki Nagasato and Savannah McCaskill, a fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft and an international roster spot for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons from the Chicago Red Stars in exchange for full roster protection in the 2020 expansion draft.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.