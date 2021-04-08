Boys track and field
COAL TOWNSHIP — Mifflinburg swept all three relays and got five individual wins as well to beat Shamokin, 80-70, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division I meet Wednesday.
Getting the individual wins for the Wildcats (1-0) were Eli Erickson in the 3200 (14:00.0), Daniel Walter in the 800 (2:15.0), Collin Dreese in the 1600 (5:25.31), Josh Antonyuk in the shot put (43-5) and Austin Osman in the javelin (131-0).
Mifflinburg 80, Shamokin 70100: 1. Billy Delbaugh (S) 11.52; 2. Ashton Breed (M) 11.85; T-3. Carter Breed (M) 12.00; T-3. Jacob Reitz (M) 12.00. 200: 1. Colton Lynch (S) 23.82; 2. Daniel Reimer (M) 23.87; 3. Josh Reimer (M) 24.96. 400: 1. Delbaugh (S) 48.66; 2. Tyler Foltz (M) 53.65; 3. Lynch (S) 54.83. 3200: 1. Eli Erickson (M) 14:00.00; 2. Izaak Grodotzke (M) 14:01.00; 3. Ayden Mikulak (S) 14:03.00. 800: 1. Daniel Walter (M) 2:15.00; 2. Collin Dreese (M) 2:15.58; 3. Jace Shipe (S) 2:39.58. 1600: 1. Dreese (M) 5:25.31; 2. Erickson (M) 5:25.63; 3. Grodotzke (M) 5:41.42. 110HH: 1. Carter Smink (S) 16.73; 2. Carson Brubaker (M) 18.08; 3. Austin Bainbridge (S) 19.51. 300IH: 1. Smink (S) 44.16; 2. Brubaker (M) 45.28; 3. Breed (M) 45.76. 400R: 1. Mifflinburg 46.05; 2. Shamokin 46.56; 3. Shamokin ‘B’ 48.61. 1600R: 1. Mifflinburg 3:44.25; 2. Shamokin 3:45.94; 3. Shamokin ‘B’ 4:17.46. 3200R:
1. Mifflinburg 10:26.01.
High jump: 1. Marcus Moyer (S) 5-08.00; 2. Lane Yoder (M) 5-06.00; 3. Ryder Zulkowski (S) 5-02.00. Pole vault: 1. Sayyidakbar Akbarov (S) 8-06.50; 2. J. Reimer (M) 8-06.25; 3. Grodotzke (M) 8-06.00. Long jump: 1. Delbaugh (S) 20-03.00; 2. Mitchel Knowles (S) 17-11.75; 3. Breed (M) 17-10.75. Triple jump: 1. Delbaugh (S) 42-00.50; 2. Hendricks (M) 36-10.00; 3. Alderson (S) 36-04.00. Shot put: 1. Josh Antonyuk (M) 43-05.00; 2. Eric Zalar (S) 39-00.25; 3. John Kodack (S) 38-03.75. Discus: 1. Riley Macaruso (S) 114-08; 2. Kodack (S) 104-04; 3. Zalar (S) 93-10. Javelin:
1. Austin Osman (M) 131-00; 2. Kodack (S) 128-05; 3. J. Antonyuk (M) 127-07.
Warrior Run tri-meet
HUGHESVILLE — Spencer Tanner posted a three-win day to lead the Defenders in the tri-meet against the Hughesville Spartans and the South Williamsport Mounties.
Tanner won the high jump (5-11), long jump (18-7 1/2) and the triple jump (38-2 1/2), plus Kaden Majcher won the pole vault (11-6) for Warrior Run (0-2).
South Williamsport 88, Warrior Run 59Hughesville 81, Warrior Run 62South Williamsport 90, Hughesville 55Tuesday at Hughesville3200 relay: 1. Hughesville 8:33.80; 110H: Nicholas Houseknecht (H)) 17.7; Brock Weaver (SW) 19.1; 3. Gavin Hunsinger (SW) 19.5; 100: 1. Hayden Swinehart (SW) 11.4; 2. Anthony Nanton (H) 11.5; 3. Tanner Bradley (H) 11.6; 1600: 1. Hunter Foust (H) 4:43.20; 2. Port Habalar (SW) 4:45.40; 3. Caden Dufrene (WR) 4:53.80; 400 relay: 1. South Williamsport 51.0; 400: 1. Hayden Swinehart (SW) 53.90; 2. Tanner Bradley (H) 1:00.1; 3. Matthew McClain (H) 1:05.20; 300H: 1. Nicholas Houseknecht (H) 44.9; 2. Cody Goodspeed (WR) 49.2; 3. Gavin Hunsinger (SW) 49.5; 800: 1. Quaid Molino (SW) 2:06.8; 2. Port Habalar (SW) 2:09.60; 3. Logan Long (H) 2:13; 200: 1. Hayden Swinehart (SW) 23.70; 2. Nathony Nanton (H) 23.70; 3. Nicholas Bragalone (H) 26.10; 3200: 1. Morgan Gavitt (H) 10:09.90; 2. Caden Dufrene (WR) 10:11; 3. Evan Laudenslager (SW) 10:20; 1600 relay
: 1. South Williamsport 3:39; 2. Hughesville; 3. Hughesville.
High jump: 1. Spencer Tanner (WR) 5-11; 2. Coltin Pentycofe (WR) 5-0; 3. Jackson Swinehart (SW) 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Kaden Majcher (WR) 11-6; 2. Max Kennel (WR) 11-6; 3. Isaac Butler (WR) 9-0; Long jump: 1. Spencer Tanner (WR) 18-7.5; 2. Brock Weaver (SW) 18-0.5; 3. Nathan McCormack (WR) 16-3; Triple jump: 1. Spencer Tanner (WR) 38-2.5; 2. Brock Weaver (SW) 35-3; 3. Lane Lusk (SW) 33-11.5; Discus: 1. Austin Bowersox (SW) 107-6; 2. Wyatt Forwood (H) 103-11; Gabe Larson (H) 96-8; Javelin: 1. Nathan McCormack (WR) 117-6; 2. Austin Bowersox (SW) 109-10; 3. Riley Hockman (SW) 108-04; Shot put:
1. Austin Bowersox (SW) 38-9.5; 2. Clayton Swarthout (SW) 38-4; 3. Lane Lusk (SW) 35-3.
Girls track and field
Mifflinburg 92
Shamokin 57
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Wildcats claimed 13 first-place finishes, including wins in all three relays, to cruise to the HAC-I win over the Indians on Wednesday.
Avery Metzger and Marissa Allen won two individual events apiece to lead Mifflinburg (1-0). Metzger won the 100 (13.88) and the 200 (28.85), plus Allen claimed the 800 (2:51.72) and the 1600 (6:33.34).
Mifflinburg 92, Shamokin 57100: 1. Avery Metzger (M) 13.88; 2. Ally Shaffer (M) 14.18; 3. Emma Kramer (S) 14.43. 200: 1. Metzger (M) 28.85; 2. Sarah Fritz (M) 30.95; 3. Gina Carapellucci (S) 31.02. 400: 1. Olivia Walter (M) 1:08.48; 2. Taylor Beachy (M) 1:08.54; 3. Kayla Harvey (S) 1:08.63. 3200: 1. Emma Hyder (M) 15:10.00; 2. Katlyn Brunson (S) 16:38.00. 800: 1. Marissa Allen (M) 2:51.72; 2. Ella Shuck (M) 2:51.82; 3. Maria Darrup (S) 2:57.34. 1600: 1. Allen (M) 6:33.34; 2. Hyder (M) 6:37.21; 3. Darrup (S) 6:44.83. 100H: 1. Madison Lippay (S) 17.79; 2. Carapellucci (S) 17.86; 3. Mikayla Weber (M) 18.02. 300H: 1. Weber (M) 50.63; 2. Peyton Yocum (M) 53.12; 3. Carrapellucci (S) 56.06. 400R: 1. Mifflinburg 54.08; 2. Shamokin 1:00.01. 1600R: 1. Mifflinburg 4:40.90; 2. Mifflinburg ‘B’ 4:57.02; 3. Shamokin 5:11.53. 3200R:
1. Mifflinburg 11:31.41; 2. Shamokin 12:21.52
High jump: 1. Lippay (S) 4-07.00; 2. Jenna Haines (M) 4-02.00; 3. Mackenzie Vasbinder (M) 4-00.00. Pole vault: 1. Reimer (M) 7-06.00; T-2. Emilee Bland (S) 7-00.00; T-2. Rileigh Nowroski (S) 7-00.00. Long jump: 1. Sheesley (M) 13-09.25; 2. Kramer (S) 12-08.00; 3. Gabby Thomas (S) 12-06.50. Triple jump: 1. Shuck (M) 28-03.00; 2. Sheesley (M) 27-11.50; 3. Anna McClintock (M) 27-00.50. Shot put: 1. Aubrey Shultz (S) 30-01.50; 2. Elizabeth Zalar (S) 29-03.00; 3. Madison Bridy (S) 28-07.75. Discus: 1. Haelee Taylor (S) 74-06. 2. Megan Roman (S) 69-11; 3. Zalar (S) 61-00. Javelin:
1. Kramer (S) 102-07.25; 2. Maddy Waugh (S) 79-00; 3. Liela Bellis (S) 75-04.50.
Warrior Run tri-meet
HUGHESVILLE — Despite falling in the tri-meet to both South Williamsport and Hughesville, Warrior Run got five first-place finishes on the day.
Lauren Trapani led the way with wins in the 800 (2:26.40) and 1600 (5:19.51). Also victorious for the Defenders (0-2) were Sage Dunkleberger in the 3200 (13:05.0), Mya Shoemaker in the pole vault (10-0) and Sydney Hoffman in the discus (96-5).
South Williamsport 72, Warrior Run 61Hughesville 102, South Williamsport 29Hughesville 107, Warrior Run 43Tuesday at Hughesville3200 relay: Hughesville 13:00.4; 100H: 1. Sarah Gardner (H) 17.4; 2. Kyle Liebersohn (H) 18.5; 3. Claudia Green (SW) 20.2; 100: Elizabeth Manning (SW) 12.8; 2. Alainya Sherwood (H) 12.8; 3. Brynn Derrick (H) 12.9; 1600: 1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 5:19.51; 2. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 5:27.60; 3. Alanna Ranck (WR) 5:38.40; 400 relay: 1. Hughesville 52.7; 2. South Williamsport 57.0; 400: 1. Elizabeth Manning (SW) 1:03.7; 2. Olivia Strother (H) 1:06.60; 3. Alainya Sherwood (H) 1:07.2; 300H: 1. Sarah Gardner (H) 53.10; 2. Makayla Miller (H) 55.5; 3. Claudia Green (SW) 56.7; 800: 1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 2:26.40; 2. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR) 2:31.40; 3. Cierra Getz (H) 2:34.20; 200: 1. Bryn Derrick (H)/Elizabeth Fortin (H) 27.90; 3. Elizabeth Manning (SW) 28.0; 3200:
1. Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 13:05; 2. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 13:05.10; 3. Mikeala Majcher (WR) 13:05.20; 1600 relay: 1. Hughesville 4:29.60; 2. Hughesville; 3. South Williamsport
High jump: 1. Brooklyn Lentz (SW) 4-6; 2. Alex Snyder (H) 4-6; 3. Lea Fessler (SW) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Mya Shoemaker (WR) 10-0; 2. Emma Miller (WR) 8-6; 3. Ashlyn Maris (H) 7-6; Long jump: 2. Marley Green (H) 12-2.5; 2. Hailey Myers (H) 12-1.5; 3. Makenzi Leitenberger (H) 12-1; Triple jump: 1. Makenzi Leitenberger (H) 29-5.5; 2. Sarah Gardner (H) 28-0.5; 3. Hailey Myers (H) 26-0.5; Discus: 1. Sydney Hoffman (WR) 96-5; 2. Karlee Wallis (H) 91-4; 3. Alex Snyder (H) 76-0; Javelin: 1. Alex Snyder (H) 100-3; 2. Hailey Carper (WR) 72-7; 3. Allison Wells (SW) 69-11; Shot put:
1. Karlee Wallis (H) 31-4; 2. Alex Snyder (H) 29-01; 3. Sydney Hoffman (WR) 27-3.5
Lewisburg 129, Danville 21Tuesday at Danville1600: 1. Sarah Mahoney (L) 5:36.80; 2. Grace Petrick (D) 5:38.43; 3. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 5:42.82; 400: 1. Elena Malone (L) 1:01.12; 2. Bella Johns (D) 1:05.32; 3. Alyssa Coleman (L) 1:08.07; 100: 1. Asha Hohmuth (L) 13.78; 2. Torrence Spicher (L) 14.64; 3. Jiali Pickering (L) 14.74; 3200 relay: 1. Lewisburg 9:10.70; 100H: 1. Siena Brazier (L) 16.80; 2. Madeline Ikeler (L) 18.10; 3. Morgan Harris (L) 18.46; 800: 1. Kyra Binney (L) 2:40.07; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (D) 2:44.60; 3. Zoe Zola (D) 2:44.78; 200: 1. Elena Malone (L) 26.80; 2. Alyssa Coleman (L) 30.03; 3. Jiali Pickering (L) 30.31; 400 relay: 1. Lewisburg 54.42; 300H: 1. Siena Brazier (L) 49.22; 2. Madeline Ikeler (L) 51.24; 3. Madison Cardello (L) 52.50; 1600 relay: 1. Lewisburg 4:18.88; 3200:
1. Sarah Mahoney (L) 10:08.21; 2. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 12:27.91; Maggie Daly (L) 12:48.82.
Triple jump: Amelia Kiepke (L) 33-0.5; 2. Morgan Harris (L) 32-7.5; 3. Taryn Beers (L) 28-4.5; Discus: 1. Madison Downs (L) 129-4; 2. Callie Fish (D) 99-10.5; 3. Jordan Brookhart (D) 85-10; Javelin: 1. Callie Fish (D) 84-10; 2. Madeleine Still (L) 77-0; 3. Kendall Thompson (D) 72-5; Shot put: 1. Munayyah Meredith (L) 34-10.25; 2. Madison Downs (L) 33-2; 3. Callie Fish (D) 30-06; High jump: 1. Amelia Kiepke (L) 4-10; 2. Morgan Harris (L) 4-8; 3. Emmilou Schumacher (L) 4-2; Pole vault: 1. Emma Freeman (L) 7-0; 2. Asha Hohmuth (L) 6-6; 3. Kathleen McTammany (L) 6-6; Long jump:
1. Amelia Kiepke (L) 16-5; 2. Morgan Harris (L) 15-4; 3. Taryn Beers (L) 13-11.75.
Baseball
Mifflinburg 11
Central Mountain 7
MILL HALL — A strong effort on the mound by Allen Stamm and then a five-run seventh inning gave Mifflinburg the HAC-I victory.
Stamm pitched the first five innings and got the win for Mifflinburg (1-1 overall and HAC-I). He struck out seven, walked four and gave up two hits and three runs — all unearned.
“Stamm pitched really well for us tonight,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church.
Mifflinburg first tallied three runs in both the third and fifth innings, the latter was highlighted by an RBI single from Cade Dressler and a two-run double from his younger brother, Troy.
Mifflinburg then blew the game open in the seventh behind a leadoff double by Zach Wertman and an RBI fielder’s choice by Liam Church. In addition, four walks and a hit-batsman also came in the seventh.
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 11, Central Mountain 7at Central Mountain
Mifflinburg 003 030 5 — 11-8-4 Cen. Mtn. 100 020 4 — 7-5-2 Allen Stamm, Zach Wertman (6) and Lucas Whittaker, Ethan Shoemaker (6). Caden Falls, Levi Schlesinger (5), Cayde McCloskey (7) and Cy Probst. WP: Stamm. LP: Falls. Mifflinburg: Wertman, 2-for-3, double, triple, 2 runs scored; Cade Dressler, 2-for-4, 3 runs; Gavin Martin, 2-for-2, double, 2 runs; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI. Central Mountain: Falls, 1-for-2, double; Payton Johnson, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Aaron Miller, 1-for-3, double; Gabe Johnson, 1-for-1, double.
Lewisburg 17
Shamokin 1 (6 inn.)
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Green Dragons posted a 10-run inning in the top of the sixth to beat the Indians in six innings in the HAC-I contest.
Shamokin scored its run in the fifth inning as Hayden Kramer singled to knock in Tyler Whary. Kramer and Whary had the Indians’ two hits as Lewisburg’s Jack Landis struck out nine hitters in five innings to record the win.
Landis got plenty of insurance in the sixth as the 10-run inning began with a two-run single from Michael Casale. Josh Heath and Landis followed with RBI singles before Owen Arndt and Forrest Zelechoski ended the scoring with a pair of two-run doubles.
Lewisburg’s next game is at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 17, Shamokin 1 (6 innings)at Shamokin
Lewisburg 302 22(10) — 17-13-0 Shamokin 000 010 — 1-2-4 Jack Landis, Jack Blough (6) and Josh Heath. Long, Kramer (5), Whary (5), Gallagher (5) and Rodman. WP: Landis. LP: Long. Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Heath, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Landis, 3-for-5, RBI, run; Owen Arndt, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Max Mitchell, 2 runs, RBI; Forrest Zelechoski, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, run; Tony Burns, 2 runs; Michael Casale, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, run; Myers, 2 runs. Shamokin: Kramer, 1-for-2, RBI; Whary, double.
Other scores
Southern Columbia 8, Hughesville 6 Montoursville 10, Danville 3 Jersey Shore 12, Shikellamy 11 (8) Selinsgrove 7, Williamsport 3 Mount Carmel 8, Bloomsburg 2 Midd-West 7, Loyalsock 7 (susp.)
Girls softball scores
Montgomery 1, South Williamsport 0
