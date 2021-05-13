Mifflinburg 8
Shamokin 0
MIFFLINBURG — Leading by just three going into the bottom of the fourth inning, Mifflinburg exploded for three runs to blow the game open and take an 8-0 Heartland-I victory over Shamokin on Wednesday.
In the fourth, an RBI single by Liam Church was followed by an RBI triple from Zach Wertman and an RBI double from Cade Dressler to key the inning for Mifflinburg (3-12 overall).
Church, Wertman and Dressler all finished the game batting 2-for-3 for the Wildcats, who also got a complete-game win from Zeb Hufnagle (8Ks, 0 walks, 1 hit).
Mifflinburg next plays at Penns Valley at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 8, Shamokin 0at Mifflinburg
Shamokin 000 000 0 – 0-1-1 Mifflinburg 102 320 x – 8-10-1 Matt Long, Hayden Kramer (5), Ty Neary (6) and Hunter Rodman. Zeb Hufnagle and Lucas Whittaker. WP: Hufnagle. LP: Long. Shamokin: Neary, 1-for-1. Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, walk, 2 runs; Liam Church, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 runs; Brady Struble, 1-for-1, RBI; Zach Wertman, 2-for-3, triple, 3 RBI, run; Cade Dressler, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Troy Dressler, 1-for-1, walk; Allen Stamm, run; Hufnagle, 1-for-4, run; Ethan Shoemaker, walk, run; Gabe Stetler, 1-for-1, RBI.
Jersey Shore 4
Lewisburg 0
JERSEY SHORE — Two Jersey Shore pitchers combined for a two-hitter and 11 strikeouts to shut out Lewisburg in the HAC-I contest.
A solo home run by Tyler Bauder in the fifth and an RBI double by Gage Martzall in the sixth propelled the Bulldogs.
Josh Heath and Owen Arndt recorded the lone hits for Lewisburg (8-8 overall), which hosts Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Jersey Shore 4, Lewisburg 0At Jersey Shore
Lewisburg 000 000 0 – 0-2-3 Jersey Shore 000 112 x – 4-6-1 Josh Heath and Shea Girton. Brandon Laubach, Connor Smith (7) and Tyler Bauder. WP: Laubach. LP: Heath. Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner, walk; Heath, 1-for-3; Owen Arndt, 1-for-3; Max Mitchell, walk; Joel Myers, walk; Girton, walk. Jersey Shore: Karter Peacock, 1-for-3; Connor Griffin, walk; Laubach, run scored; Owen Anderson, 1-for-3, run; Cayden Hess, 1-for-3, double; Gage Martzall, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Eddy Danneker, walk; Bauder, 1-for-3, HR (5th, solo), RBI run.
Bloomsburg 14
Warrior Run 1 (6 inn.)
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers put together a five-run third inning to take control of the game and beat the Defenders in the HAC-II matchup.
Warrior Run (0-11 overall) got just two hits in the game — singles from Aden Lewis and Ethan Litchard, with the latter also getting an RBI for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next plays at Southern Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg 14, Warrior Run 1 (6 innings)At Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg 405 104 – 14-16-2 Warrior Run 100 000 – 1-2-4 Bradyn Zeisloft, Hughie Curran (4) and Zechariah Huntingdon. Michael Buck, Mason Sheesley (4), Logan Rager (6) and Aden Lewis WP: Zeisloft. LP: Buck. Bloomsburg: Caleb Martz, 1-for-3, triple, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Curran, 2-for-2; Damon Rasmusen, 2-for-3, double, triple, RBI, 2 runs; David Klingerman, RBI; Arrick Beagle, 1-for-3, RBI; Sean Fry, 1-for-2, RBI; Daniel Guzevich, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 runs; Cameron McCarthy, 1-for-1, run; Sam Staib, 2-for-4, triple, 3 runs; Huntington, 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Dylan Kreisher, 1-for-1, run; Logan Reifendifer, 1-for-1, walk, run; Zach Thrush, run; Luke Bowers, 1-for-3; Chase Morris, 1-for-1, 2 RBI, run. Warrior Run: Rager, run scored; Lewis, 1-for-2; Ethan Litchard, 1-for-2, RBI.
Other scores:
Southern Columbia 1, Central Columbia 0 Selinsgrove 5, Montoursville 1 Loyalsock 15, Mount Carmel 7 Shikellamy 6, Central Mountain 3
Softball
Mifflinburg 13
Midd-West 3 (6 inn.)
MIDDLEBURG — The Wildcats hit three home runs in the contest to cruise to the HAC-I victory over the Mustangs.
Camryn Murray started the hit parade off with a two-run shot in the first inning. Jaden Keister followed with a three-run blast in the second inning before Evelyn Osborne hit a two-run shot in the sixth to help end the game early for Mifflinburg (7-12).
Osborne finished the game 3-for-3 and scored three runs, plus Keister also had a double as part of a 2-for-4 day that included four RBI and two runs.
Mifflinburg next plays at Danville today at 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 13, Midd-West 3 (6 innings)at Midd-West
Mifflinburg 350 113 – 13-11-1 Midd-West 100 002 – 3-7-5 WP: Paige Stewart. LP: Bella Parra. Mifflinburg: Brook Karchner, 2-for-4, double, RBI, 2 runs; Kira Hackenberg, 2-for-3, RBI, 3 runs; Evelyn Osborne, 3-for-3, double, HR (6th, 1 on), walk, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Jaden Keister, 2-for-4, HR (2nd, 2 on), 4 RBI, 2 runs; Camryn Murray, 1-for-3, HR (1st, 1 on), walk, 2 RBI, run; Chelsea Miller, RBI; Chloe Hanselman, 1-for-1, double, walk, run; Montgomery Wetzel, run. Midd-West: Marlo Spriggle, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Sarah Shupp, walk; Teagan Schreffler, 1-for-3; Rachel Keister, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Alanna Keister, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Storm Wilt, 1-for-3; Parra, 1-for-3, RBI.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 18
Midd-West 3
MIDDLEBURG — The Green Dragons recorded a team-high 11 assists against the Mustangs to cruise to the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League win.
Roz Noone led the way with eight goals and four assists, plus Ella Reish added seven goals and six assists.
In addition for Lewisburg (8-5), Sophie Kilbride had two goals and an assist, plus Theresa Zeh also scored a goal. Defensively, Keeley Baker made three saves for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next hosts Mifflin County today at 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg 19
Mifflin County 1
MIFFLINBURG — A seven-goal, six-assist day by John Darrup propelled the Wildcats to the CSLL win on Tuesday.
Noah Rodichok added three goals and Blake Shemory scored twice and had an assist. In addition for Mifflinburg (2-6), Nick Osborne, Kolby Roush, Brady Wohlheiter, Lyndon Miller, Austin Snyder, Jon Melendez and Mason Stafford all found the back of the net for the Wildcats.
Track and field
Blue Jay Mini-Twilight
ALMEDIA — Riley Murray and Chris Aviles both won a pair of events to lead Milton in Tuesday’s meet.
Murray won the 300 hurdles (48.32) and the pole vault (10-6), while Aviles won the 100 (11.58) and 200 (23.61).
Other wins for Milton came in the girls 4x400 relay (4:16.98) and from Chase Bilodeau in the 110 high hurdles (17.84).
Blue Jay Mini-TwilightTuesday at Central ColumbiaGirls100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.68; 2. Regi Wendt, Milton; 3. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel; 200: 1. Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport, 27.66; 2. Carissa Ertwine, Northwest; 3. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel; 400: 1. Manning, South Williamsport, 1:01.38; 2. Madison Whitesell, Central Columbia; 3. Madelyn Blake, Central Columbia; 800: 1. Talia Mazzatesta, Mount Carmel, 2:34.01; 2. Caroline Fletcher, Mount Carmel; 3. Emma East, Milton; 1600: 1. Milana Straub, Northwest, 5:57.38; 2. Ava Chapman, Mount Carmel; 3. Maggie McCracken, Mount Carmel; 3200: 1. McCracken, Mount Carmel, 12:57.27; 2. Mercedez Farr, Milton; 3. Brooke Bau, Northwest; 100H: 1. Victoria Zultevicz, Northwest, 16.34; 2. Claudia Morris, Mount Carmel; 3. Ruby Podeschi, Central Columbia; 300H: 1. Riley Murray, Milton, 48.32; 2. Podeschi, Central Columbia; 3. Morris, Mount Carmel; 4x100 relay: 1. Central Columbia, 52.16; 2. South Williamsport; 4x400 relay: 1. Milton, 4:16.98; 2. Central Columbia; 4x800 relay:
1. Mount Carmel, 10:36.38; 2. Milton; 3. Northwest
High jump: 1. Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 4-8; 2. Lea Fessler, South Williamsport; 3. Caitlyn Weatherill, Central Columbia; Long jump: 1. Weatherill, Central Columbia, 15-0; 2. Gracie Reed, Greater Nanticoke; 3. Megan Minnig, Central Columbia; Triple jump: 1. Weatherill, Central Columbia, 30-04.75; 2. Reed, Greater Nanticoke; 3. Snyder, Central Columbia; Pole vault: 1. Murray, Milton, 10-6; 2. Taylor Bartle, Greater Nanticoke; 3. Snyder, Central Columbia; Discus: 1. DaniRae Renno, Mount Carmel, 105-06; 2. Sophia Lukowski, Greater Nanticoke; 3. Rachel Heggenstaller, Central Columbia; Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel, 128-0; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton; 3. Anita Shek, Milton; Shot put:
1. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 35-2.75; 2. Lukowski, Greater Nanticoke; 3. Shedleski, Mount Carmel.
Boys100: 1. Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.58; 2. Garrett Timco, Mount Carmel; 3. Hayden Swinehart, South Williamsport; 200: 1. Aviles, Milton, 23.61; 2. Timco, 3. Swinehart; 400: 1. Nathaniel Long, Mount Carmel, 53.96; 2. Toby Reed, Central Columbia; 3. Landon Kester, Northwest; 800: 1. Quaid Molino, South Williamsport, 2:03.75; 2. Nathan Barnett, Milton; 2. Derek Lawler, Mount Carmel; 1600: 1. Port Habalar, South Williamsport, 4:49.53; 2. Ethan Kuriga, South Williamsport; 3. Derek Pierontoni, Northwest; 3200: 1. Evan Laudenslager, South Williamsport; 2. Ethan Kuriga, South Williamsport; 3. Chase Bilodeau, Milton; 110HH: 1. Bilodeau, Milton, 17.84; 2. Brett Mercer, Central Columbia; 3. Thomas Davitt, Mount Carmel; 300IH: 1. Cole Bradley, Central Columbia, 45.03; 2. Davitt, Mount Carmell; 3. Ashton Krall, Milton; 4x100 relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 46:08; 2. Milton; 3 Central Columbia; 4x400 relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 3:46.50; 2. Milton; 4x800 relay:
1. South Williamsport, 8:23.86; 2. Milton; 3. Northwest
High jump: 1. Michael Balichik, Mount Carmel, 6-0; 2. Russell Gump, Central Columbia; 3. Nathaniel Long, Mount Carmel; Long jump: 1. Joe Fox, Greater Nanticoke, 18-11.5; 2. Krall, Milton; 3. Tanner Stout, Central Columbia; Triple jump: 1. Sincere Shiloh, Greater Nanticoke, 40-4.5; 2. Pedro Feliciano, Mount Carmel; 3. Stout, Central Columbpa; Pole vault: 1. Hunter Gmiter, Northwest, 11-0; 2. Tyler Lobos, Milton; 3. Drew Harris, Milton; Discus: 1. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; 2. Alexx Eveland, Central Columbia; 3. Mike Keer, Mount Carmel; Javelin: 1. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 151-02; 2. Liam Reinard, Northwest; 3. Michael Marcella, Greater Nanticoke; Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel; 2. Keer, Mount Carmel; 3. Carter, Central Columbia
