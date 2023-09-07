CHICAGO (AP) — Marko Mitrović was hired Wednesday to coach the U.S. under-23 men’s soccer team at next year’s Paris Games, the first Olympics for the Americans since 2008.
The 45-year-old Mitrović was an assistant for the Chicago Fire from 2016-19 and Reading from 2020-22, then became head coach of the U.S. under-19 team in April 2022. He served as an assistant to national team interim head coaches Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan from this April until July.
After the U.S. under-23 team failed to qualify for the last three Olympics, the regional governing body of North and Central American and the Caribbean said the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in June and July of 2022 would serve as qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. The U.S. won the tournament and qualified for both the Olympics and the Under-20 World Cup, where the Americans lost 2-0 to Uruguay in the quarterfinals.
Olympic men’s soccer is limited to players under 23, with each nation allowed three wild-card players over the age limit.
Michael Nsien replaced Mitrović as U.S. under-19 coach after coaching the under-16 team since last November.
49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdoutSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Now Shanahan is glad he can stop thinking about what it would be like for the Niners to open their season without their best defensive player.
ESPN first reported the extension and said it was worth $170 million over five seasons with $122.5 million guaranteed.
