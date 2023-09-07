CHICAGO (AP) — Marko Mitrović was hired Wednesday to coach the U.S. under-23 men’s soccer team at next year’s Paris Games, the first Olympics for the Americans since 2008.

The 45-year-old Mitrović was an assistant for the Chicago Fire from 2016-19 and Reading from 2020-22, then became head coach of the U.S. under-19 team in April 2022. He served as an assistant to national team interim head coaches Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan from this April until July.

